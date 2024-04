SF SYMPHONY | ALEXANDER STRING QUARTET | SF PLAYHOUSE

4/24/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe’s guests will be SF Symphony Guest Conductor Gustavo Gimeno, Robert Greenberg and Sandy Wilson/Alexander String Quartet, and Philippa Kelly talks with Director Jeffrey Lo and cast members Nicole Javier and Jomar Tagatac from the SF Playhouse upcoming production of Tennessee Williams' classic The Glass Menagerie.

Photo: Marco Borggreve SF Symphony_Conductor Gustavo Gimeno

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

GIMENO CONDUCTS SHOSTAKOVICH & PROKOFIEV

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

APRIL 25 - 26 - 27, 2024 | 7:30PM

(4/27/24 6:30-7:00pm / Pre-concert conversation presented from the stage. Free to all ticket holders)

GUEST: CONDUCTOR GUSTAVO GIMENO

Concert Artists:

Gustavo Gimeno / Conductor

Jonathan Vinocour / Viola

San Francisco Symphony

Program:

- Funeral March from The Great Citizen, Opus 55

[First San Francisco Symphony Performances] / Dmitri Shostakovich

- Viola Concerto / William Walton

- Symphony No. 3 / Sergei Prokofiev

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/GIMENO-SHOSTAKOVICH-PROKOFIEV

Photo: Anastasia Chernyavsky SF Symphony_Violist Jonathan Vinicour

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES

ALEXANDER STRING QUARTET (ASQ)

HERBST THEATRE

Veterans Building

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

APRIL 27, 2024 | 10:00AM

GUESTS:

ROBERT GREENBERG / MUSIC HISTORIAN-IN-RESIDENCE

SANCY WILSON / CELLIST, ASQ

Alexander String Quartet:

Zakarias Grafilo, violin

Yuna Lee, violin

David Samuel, viola

Sandy Wilson, cello

4/27/24 Program:

Music as a Mirror of Our World

The String Quartet from 1905 to 1946

Program 6: United Kingdom

BRITTEN: String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36 (1945)

WALTON: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor (1946)

View the Program Notes here:

https://sfperformances.org/img/perfnotes/2324/ASQAprilNotes.pdf

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://sfperformances.org/performances/2324/saturday-morning-6.html

Upcoming ASQ Concerts:

Chamber Music at the Turn of the 20th Century

Mondavi Arts

Jackson Hall

Davis, CA

May 5, 2024 | 2:00pm

Program:

Austria – May 5, 2024

Arnold Schoenberg: String Quartet No. 1, Op. 7 (1905)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Anton Webern: Five Movements, Op. 5 (1909)

Purchase tickets here:

https://tickets.mondaviarts.org/8003/8055

View the digital program here:

https://mondavi-center-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2023/11/ASQ-Program.pdf

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ASQ HERE:

https://asq4.com/

SF PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS

TENNESEE WILLIAMS'

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

MAY 2 - JUNE 15, 2024 (evenings and matinees)

PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUESTS:

JEFFREY LO / DIRECTOR

NICOLE JAVIER / 'LAURA WINGFIELD'

JOMAR TAGATAC / 'TOM WINGFIELD'

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/the-glass-menagerie/