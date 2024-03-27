SF Early Music Society | SF Gay Mens Chorus | SF Playhouse | Shotgun Players
3/27/24 On the Arts Host David Latuilippe talks with harpsichordist Jory Vinikour who will perform with violinist Rachel Barton Pine in the upcoming SF Early Music Society concert Bach Sonatas and Partitas at three venues around the Bay Area. SF Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director/Conductor Jacob Stensberg and drag performer/artist Lady Camden will be on hand to Drag Me to the Movies!
David also speaks with SF Playhouse co-founder/producing director Susi Damilano who is directing their current production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps.
Philippa Kelly will talk with William Thomas Hodgson, Kevin Rebultan and Rolanda Bell from the Shotgun Players' current production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Event details and links to purchase tickets below.
SAN FRANCISCO EARLY MUSIC SOCIETY
BACH SONATAS AND PARTITAS
GUEST: JORY VINIKOUR / HARPSICHORDIST
Friday, April 5 @ 7:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Palo Alto
1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Saturday, April 6 @ 7:30 PM
Sanctuary, First Church Berkeley UCC (First Congregational)
2345 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704-2201
Sunday, April 7 @ 4:00 PM
St Mark's Lutheran Church, San Francisco
1111 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfems.org/tickets
https://www.sfems.org/
https://www.joryvinikour.com/
https://rachelbartonpine.com/
SFEMS UPCOMING EVENT:
BERKELEY FESTIVAL & EXHIBITION
JUNE 9 - 16, 2024
https://www.berkeleyfestival.org/
SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS
DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES!
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
MARCH 28, 2024 | 7:30PM
GUESTS:
JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
LADY CAMDEN / DRAG PERFORMER & ARTIST
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS
https://www.sfgmc.org/season-46/drag-me-to-the-movies
SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE
ALFRED HITCHCOCK'S
THE 39 STEPS
450 POST ST. / SF
NOW PLAYING THROUGH APRIL 20, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: SUSI DAMILANO / DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/the-39-steps/
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH APRIL 27, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
PHILIPPA KELLY WILL BE JOINED BY:
WILLIAM THOMAS HODGSON / DIRECTOR
KEVIN REBULTAN / CAST MEMBER
ROLANDA BELL / CAST MEMBER
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS