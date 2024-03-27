SF Early Music Society | SF Gay Mens Chorus | SF Playhouse | Shotgun Players

3/27/24 On the Arts Host David Latuilippe talks with harpsichordist Jory Vinikour who will perform with violinist Rachel Barton Pine in the upcoming SF Early Music Society concert Bach Sonatas and Partitas at three venues around the Bay Area. SF Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director/Conductor Jacob Stensberg and drag performer/artist Lady Camden will be on hand to Drag Me to the Movies!

David also speaks with SF Playhouse co-founder/producing director Susi Damilano who is directing their current production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps.

Philippa Kelly will talk with William Thomas Hodgson, Kevin Rebultan and Rolanda Bell from the Shotgun Players' current production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Event details and links to purchase tickets below.

SAN FRANCISCO EARLY MUSIC SOCIETY

BACH SONATAS AND PARTITAS

GUEST: JORY VINIKOUR / HARPSICHORDIST

Friday, April 5 @ 7:30 PM

First Presbyterian Church of Palo Alto

1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Saturday, April 6 @ 7:30 PM

Sanctuary, First Church Berkeley UCC (First Congregational)

2345 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704-2201

Sunday, April 7 @ 4:00 PM

St Mark's Lutheran Church, San Francisco

1111 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

https://www.sfems.org/tickets

https://www.sfems.org/tickets

https://www.sfems.org/

https://www.joryvinikour.com/

https://rachelbartonpine.com/

SFEMS UPCOMING EVENT:

BERKELEY FESTIVAL & EXHIBITION

JUNE 9 - 16, 2024

https://www.berkeleyfestival.org/

SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS

DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES!

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

MARCH 28, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUESTS:

JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

LADY CAMDEN / DRAG PERFORMER & ARTIST

https://www.sfgmc.org/season-46/drag-me-to-the-movies

https://www.sfgmc.org/season-46/drag-me-to-the-movies

SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE

ALFRED HITCHCOCK'S

THE 39 STEPS

450 POST ST. / SF

NOW PLAYING THROUGH APRIL 20, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: SUSI DAMILANO / DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/the-39-steps/

SHOTGUN PLAYERS

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

ASHBY STAGE

1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY

PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH APRIL 27, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

PHILIPPA KELLY WILL BE JOINED BY:

WILLIAM THOMAS HODGSON / DIRECTOR

KEVIN REBULTAN / CAST MEMBER

ROLANDA BELL / CAST MEMBER

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE