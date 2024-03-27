SF Early Music Society | SF Gay Mens Chorus | SF Playhouse | Shotgun Players

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
By Janice Lee
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:25 AM PDT
SF Early Music Society_Jory Vinikour & Rachel Barton Pine
Courtesy SF Early Music Society
SF Early Music Society_Jory Vinikour & Rachel Barton Pine

3/27/24 On the Arts Host David Latuilippe talks with harpsichordist Jory Vinikour who will perform with violinist Rachel Barton Pine in the upcoming SF Early Music Society concert Bach Sonatas and Partitas at three venues around the Bay Area. SF Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director/Conductor Jacob Stensberg and drag performer/artist Lady Camden will be on hand to Drag Me to the Movies!
David also speaks with SF Playhouse co-founder/producing director Susi Damilano who is directing their current production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps.
Philippa Kelly will talk with William Thomas Hodgson, Kevin Rebultan and Rolanda Bell from the Shotgun Players' current production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Event details and links to purchase tickets below.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

**********

SAN FRANCISCO EARLY MUSIC SOCIETY
BACH SONATAS AND PARTITAS

GUEST: JORY VINIKOUR / HARPSICHORDIST

Friday, April 5 @ 7:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Palo Alto
1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Saturday, April 6 @ 7:30 PM
Sanctuary, First Church Berkeley UCC (First Congregational)
2345 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704-2201

Sunday, April 7 @ 4:00 PM
St Mark's Lutheran Church, San Francisco
1111 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfems.org/tickets
https://www.sfems.org/

https://www.joryvinikour.com/
https://rachelbartonpine.com/

SFEMS UPCOMING EVENT:
BERKELEY FESTIVAL & EXHIBITION
JUNE 9 - 16, 2024
https://www.berkeleyfestival.org/

SF Early Music Society
Courtesy SF Early Music Society
SF Early Music Society
SFGMC_DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES
Courtesy SF Gay Men's Chorus
SFGMC_DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES

SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS
DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES!
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
MARCH 28, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUESTS:
JACOB STENSBERG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
LADY CAMDEN / DRAG PERFORMER & ARTIST

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE

https://www.sfgmc.org/season-46/drag-me-to-the-movies

SFGMC_DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES_LADY CAMDEN
Courtesy Lady Camden
SFGMC_DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES_LADY CAMDEN
SF Playhouse_39 Steps_Susi Damilano/Director
Courtesy SF Playhouse
SF Playhouse_39 Steps_Susi Damilano/Director

SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE
ALFRED HITCHCOCK'S
THE 39 STEPS
450 POST ST. / SF
NOW PLAYING THROUGH APRIL 20, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: SUSI DAMILANO / DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/the-39-steps/

SHOTGUN PLAYERS_A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Courtesy Shotgun Players
SHOTGUN PLAYERS_A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

SHOTGUN PLAYERS
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH APRIL 27, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:
PHILIPPA KELLY WILL BE JOINED BY:
WILLIAM THOMAS HODGSON / DIRECTOR
KEVIN REBULTAN / CAST MEMBER
ROLANDA BELL / CAST MEMBER

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS - CLICK HERE

