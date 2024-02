FRESH Festival | Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People | Cirque du Soleil | Mostly British Film Festival

2/7/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with writer/performance artist Benjie Lasseau & Director Joyful Raven about their production Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People, presented by the Young Performers Theatre/SF. Also on the show will be Ainsley Tharp for the KH FRESH Festival @ YBCA Gardens/SF, Peter Robinson covers the upcoming Mostly British Film Festival @ Vogue Theatre/SF, and David covers the latest Cirque du Soleil Kooza Big Top production in SF. Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PDT.

Courtesy Fresh Festival KH FRESH FESTIVAL 2024

San Francisco's 15th Annual

FRESH FESTIVAL 2024

Presented by Kathleen Hermesdorf Fresh Festival in association with CounterPulse + Dance Mission + YBCA Gardens + Aunt Charlie's Lounge

3316 24th ST / SF

FEBRUARY 9 - 18, 2024

GUEST: AINSLEY THARP / FRESH FESTIVAL ARTIST, CO-CURATOR, CO-PRODUCER

LEARN MORE AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://dancemissiontheater.org/2023/12/13/feb-9-17-kh-fresh-festival/

LINK TO THE FRESH CALENDAR:

https://www.freshfestival.org/2024-calendar

https://dancemissiontheater.org/

1 of 3 — Ainsley Tharp.JPG Ainsley Tharp_Artist/Co-Curator/Co-Producer Fresh Festival 2024 Photos: Robbie Sweeny 2 of 3 — kathleen-hermesdorf_53389704188_o.jpg Kathleen Hermesdorf_Fresh Festival 2024 Courtesy Fresh Festival 3 of 3 — kathleen-hermesdorf_53389953900_o.jpg Fresh Festival 2024 Courtesy Fresh Festival

Photo: Lucy Hilmer Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People_Benjie Lasseau

YOUNG PERFORMERS THEATRE PRESENTS

NOT GONE YET: ON STAGE WITH MY PEOPLE

Written and Perofmed by Benjie Lasseau

Directed & Developed by Joyful Raven

YOUNG PERFORMERS THEATRE

FORT MASON

2 MARINA BLVD., BLDG. D, 3RD FLOOR

SAN FRANCISCO

FEBRUARY 10, 2024 | 7:30PM

FEBRUARY 11, 2024 | 4:00PM

(2/11/24 includes a special post-show talk-back session)

GUESTS:

BENJIE LASSEAU / WRITER & PERFORMANCE ARTIST

JOYFUL RAVEN / DIRECTOR

LEARN MORE AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Courtesy Benjie Lasseau Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People_Benjie Lasseau solo show

Courtesy Cirque du Soleil Cirque du Soleil_Kooza

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

KOOZA

BIG TOP AT MISSION ROCK / SF

PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH MARCH 17, 2024

BIG TOP AT SANTA CLARA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS / SAN JOSE

APRIL 19 - MAY 19, 2024

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza

Photo: Drone Studios Cirque du Soleil_ Kooza_Big Top SF

Courtesy Mostly British Film Festival_ Ruthe Stein Mostly British Film Festival 2024

PETER ROBINSON RETURNS TO HIGHLIGHT THE UPCOMING

MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL 2024

(Created by Ruthe Stein & Jack Bair)

VOGUE THEATRE

3290 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

FEBRUARY 15 - 22, 2024

EXPLORE ALL THE FILMS AND PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://mostlybritish.org/all-films/