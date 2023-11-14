© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

SF Symphony | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony | Peter Robinson

By Janice Lee
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:37 AM PST
Courtesy SF Symphony_Artist Hillary Leben
Photos: James McVinnie-Graham Lacadao; Gabriella Smith-Courtesy SF Symphony
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
FROM THE EDGE
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
NOVEMBER 17 – 18, 2023 7:30PM

11/18/23 6:30P-7:00PM
Pre-concert discussion – Learn how sounds become pictures - Artist Hillary Leben talks with Philippa Cole about how she translated music into animation for Les Noces. Free to all ticketholders, and present from the stage.

GUESTS:
JAMES MCVINNIE / ORGANIST
GABRIELLA SMITH / COMPOSER

PROGRAM:
Octet for Winds and Brass
Igor Stravinsky

Breathing Forests
[First San Francisco Symphony Performances]
Gabriella Smith

Les Noces
Igor Stravinsky (orch. Steven Stucky)

VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM BOOK HERE

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://jamesmcvinnie.co.uk/

https://www.gabriellasmith.com/

https://www.hillaryleben.com/

Courtesy SF Symphony_Artist Hillary Leben
Photo: Anastasia Chernyavsky
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
YOUTH ORCHESTRA
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

NOVEMBER 19, 2023 2:00PM

GUEST: DANIEL STEWART / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

PROGRAM:
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein

Metacosmos
Anna Thorvaldsdottir

Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner

VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM BOOK HERE

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
___________________

EXPLORE MORE SF SYMPHONY UPCOMING CONCERTS AND THE 2023-2024 SEASON:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/calendar

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-symphony/

Courtesy Bay Area Rainbow Symphony
BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)
BARS FALL CONCERT 2023
SF CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
50 OAK ST. / SF
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023 7:30PM

GUEST: DAWN HARMS / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

PROGRAM:
Seth Grosshandler - Mountain Festival Overture (Rev. 2023)
David Conte - Cello Concerto (2018)
Soloist: Emil Miland, cello
Aaron Copland - Billy the Kid Suite
Igor Stravinsky - Firebird Suite

This concert is part of the BARS LGBTQ Composer and Performing Artist Series, and also part of the California Festival of new compositions.

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://bars-sf.org/

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/bay-area-rainbow-symphony/

Courtesy Bay Area Rainbow Symphony
PETER ROBINSON
Join Peter as he leaves Autumn, and reflects on November from a literary, cultural and historical view.

