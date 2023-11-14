SF Symphony | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony | Peter Robinson

Photos: James McVinnie-Graham Lacadao; Gabriella Smith-Courtesy SF Symphony SF Symphony_From the Edge_Organist James McVinnie_Composer Gabriella Smith

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

FROM THE EDGE

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

NOVEMBER 17 – 18, 2023 7:30PM

11/18/23 6:30P-7:00PM

Pre-concert discussion – Learn how sounds become pictures - Artist Hillary Leben talks with Philippa Cole about how she translated music into animation for Les Noces. Free to all ticketholders, and present from the stage.

GUESTS:

JAMES MCVINNIE / ORGANIST

GABRIELLA SMITH / COMPOSER

PROGRAM:

Octet for Winds and Brass

Igor Stravinsky

Breathing Forests

[First San Francisco Symphony Performances]

Gabriella Smith

Les Noces

Igor Stravinsky (orch. Steven Stucky)

Courtesy SF Symphony_Artist Hillary Leben SF Symphony_From the Edge_Les Noces_Artist Hillary Leben

Photo: Anastasia Chernyavsky SF Symphony_Daniel Stewart Youth Orchestra & Wattis Foundation Music Director & Conductor

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

YOUTH ORCHESTRA

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

NOVEMBER 19, 2023 2:00PM

GUEST: DANIEL STEWART / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

PROGRAM:

Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Leonard Bernstein

Metacosmos

Anna Thorvaldsdottir

Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Richard Wagner

EXPLORE MORE SF SYMPHONY UPCOMING CONCERTS AND THE 2023-2024 SEASON:

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL:

Courtesy Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Bay Area Rainbow Symphony

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)

BARS FALL CONCERT 2023

SF CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

50 OAK ST. / SF

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023 7:30PM

GUEST: DAWN HARMS / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

PROGRAM:

Seth Grosshandler - Mountain Festival Overture (Rev. 2023)

David Conte - Cello Concerto (2018)

Soloist: Emil Miland, cello

Aaron Copland - Billy the Kid Suite

Igor Stravinsky - Firebird Suite

This concert is part of the BARS LGBTQ Composer and Performing Artist Series, and also part of the California Festival of new compositions.

CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL:

Courtesy Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Bay Area Rainbow Symphony_Music Director & Conductor Dawn Harms

