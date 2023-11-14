SF Symphony | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony | Peter Robinson
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
FROM THE EDGE
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
NOVEMBER 17 – 18, 2023 7:30PM
11/18/23 6:30P-7:00PM
Pre-concert discussion – Learn how sounds become pictures - Artist Hillary Leben talks with Philippa Cole about how she translated music into animation for Les Noces. Free to all ticketholders, and present from the stage.
GUESTS:
JAMES MCVINNIE / ORGANIST
GABRIELLA SMITH / COMPOSER
PROGRAM:
Octet for Winds and Brass
Igor Stravinsky
Breathing Forests
[First San Francisco Symphony Performances]
Gabriella Smith
Les Noces
Igor Stravinsky (orch. Steven Stucky)
VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM BOOK HERE
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
https://www.gabriellasmith.com/
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
YOUTH ORCHESTRA
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
NOVEMBER 19, 2023 2:00PM
GUEST: DANIEL STEWART / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
PROGRAM:
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
Metacosmos
Anna Thorvaldsdottir
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner
VIEW THE DIGITAL PROGRAM BOOK HERE
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
___________________
EXPLORE MORE SF SYMPHONY UPCOMING CONCERTS AND THE 2023-2024 SEASON:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/calendar
CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-symphony/
BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)
BARS FALL CONCERT 2023
SF CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
50 OAK ST. / SF
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023 7:30PM
GUEST: DAWN HARMS / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
PROGRAM:
Seth Grosshandler - Mountain Festival Overture (Rev. 2023)
David Conte - Cello Concerto (2018)
Soloist: Emil Miland, cello
Aaron Copland - Billy the Kid Suite
Igor Stravinsky - Firebird Suite
This concert is part of the BARS LGBTQ Composer and Performing Artist Series, and also part of the California Festival of new compositions.
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
CALIFORNIA FESTIVAL:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/bay-area-rainbow-symphony/
PETER ROBINSON
Join Peter as he leaves Autumn, and reflects on November from a literary, cultural and historical view.