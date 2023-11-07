SF Performances | SF Opera | SF Contemporary Music Players

Photo: Laura Sheeran SF Performances_Dublin Guitar Quartet

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES

DUBLIN GUITAR QUARTET

HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY NOV. 10, 2023 7:30PM

GUESTS:

BRIAN BOLGER

PATRICK BRUNNOCK

Dublin Guitar Quartet is:

Brian Bolger

Patrick Brunnock

Chien Buggle

Tomas O’Durcain

PROGRAM:

BRYCE DESSNER: Aheym

PHILIP GLASS: String Quartet No. 2 Company; Piano Etudes No. 2, 9, 16, and 20; String Quartet No. 3 Mishima

RACHEL GRIMES: Book of Leaves

MARC MELLITS: Titan (selected movements)

ARVO PÄRT: Summa

This concert is presented in association with OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts.

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://sfperformances.org/performances/2324/dublin-guitar-quartet.html

https://www.dublinguitarquartet.com/

CA Festival link:

https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-performances/

1 of 3 — DGQ_images.jpg SF Performances_Dublin Guitar Quartet_go electric Courtesy SF Performances 2 of 3 — 3.DGQ_Shalin Liu_Rockport MA.jpg Dublin Guitar Quartet_Shalin Liu Rockport MA Courtesy Dublin Guitar Quartet 3 of 3 — 4.SFP-DublinGuitarQuartet-06-560.jpg SF Performances_Dublin Guitar Quartet Courtesy SF Performances

Photo: Suzanne Vinnik SF Opera_OMAR_Taylor Raven 'Fatima'

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA

OMAR

SF WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

Nov. 5 – Nov 21, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: TAYLOR RAVEN / MEZZO SOPRANO

FOR MORE INFO.:

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/omar/

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Pre-Opera talks:

https://www.sfopera.com/learn/pre-opera-talks/

Post-Show Talk-Backs:

On November 7, 11, 15, 17 and 21, we invite audiences to join us in the Lower Level Restaurant and Bar for a post-opera Talk-Back to further explore and process the story of enslaved Islamic scholar, Omar Ibn Said. Audience members will hear firsthand the experiences of cast members and the creative teams behind this Pulitzer Prize-winning work.

Panelists:

11/7 and 11/17 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy

11/11 and 11/15 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy, Taylor Raven, Kenneth Overton

11/21 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy, Rhiannon Giddens

OperaVision, HD video projection screens featured in the Balcony level for the first three performances.

VIEW THE PROGRAM HERE

https://www.sfopera.com/

https://www.taylorraven.com/

CA Festival link:

https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-opera/

Photo: Giddens-Ebru Yildiz; Abels-Eric Schwabel SF Opera_OMAR_Rhiannon Giddens_Michael Abels

Photo: Kennedy-Karl Nielsen_Schaal-Bart Michiels-Studio KNZ_McCorkle-Sophia Germer_Okulitch-Rob Daly_Garrett-Arielle Doneson_Banks-Christian Steiner SF Opera_OMAR_left to right: John Kennedy_Kazeeza Schaal_Jamez McCorkle_Brittany Renee_Taylor Raven_Daniel Okulitch_Norman Garrett_Barry Banks

Courtesy SF Contemporary Music Players SF Contemporary Music Players

Courtesy SFCMP SFCMP_clockwise top left: George Crumb_Tonia D'Amelio_Raven Chacon_Chinary Ung

SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS

RE-VOICING

GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

SATURDAY, NOV. 11, 2023 8:00PM

7:00PM: How Music is Made with guest composer Raven Chacon

GUEST: ERIC DUDLEY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

PROGRAM:

Olivier Messiaen – Apparition de l’Église éternelle (1932)

Chinary Ung – Luminous Spirals (1997)

Raven Chacon – Voiceless Mass (2021) (Bay Area premiere)

intermission

George Crumb – Ancient Voices of Children (1970)

Guest Artist: Tonia D’Amelio, soprano

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

FOR MORE INFO.:

https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/re-voicing/

Explore SFCMP 2023-2024 upcoming concerts calendar:

https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/

CA Festival link:

https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-contemporary-music-players/