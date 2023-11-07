SF Performances | SF Opera | SF Contemporary Music Players

© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
By Janice Lee
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES
DUBLIN GUITAR QUARTET
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY NOV. 10, 2023   7:30PM

GUESTS:

BRIAN BOLGER
PATRICK BRUNNOCK

Dublin Guitar Quartet is:
Brian Bolger
Patrick Brunnock
Chien Buggle
Tomas O’Durcain

PROGRAM:
BRYCE DESSNER: Aheym
PHILIP GLASS: String Quartet No. 2 Company; Piano Etudes No. 2, 9, 16, and 20; String Quartet No. 3 Mishima
RACHEL GRIMES: Book of Leaves
MARC MELLITS: Titan (selected movements)
ARVO PÄRT: Summa

This concert is presented in association with OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts.

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://sfperformances.org/performances/2324/dublin-guitar-quartet.html

https://www.dublinguitarquartet.com/

CA Festival link:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-performances/

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
OMAR
SF WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
Nov. 5 – Nov 21, 2023  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  TAYLOR RAVEN / MEZZO SOPRANO

FOR MORE INFO.:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/omar/

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Pre-Opera talks:
https://www.sfopera.com/learn/pre-opera-talks/

Post-Show Talk-Backs:
On November 7, 11, 15, 17 and 21, we invite audiences to join us in the Lower Level Restaurant and Bar for a post-opera Talk-Back to further explore and process the story of enslaved Islamic scholar, Omar Ibn Said. Audience members will hear firsthand the experiences of cast members and the creative teams behind this Pulitzer Prize-winning work.

Panelists:
11/7 and 11/17 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy

11/11 and 11/15 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy, Taylor Raven, Kenneth Overton

11/21 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy, Rhiannon Giddens

OperaVision, HD video projection screens featured in the Balcony level for the first three performances.

VIEW THE PROGRAM HERE

https://www.sfopera.com/

https://www.taylorraven.com/

CA Festival link:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-opera/

SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS
RE-VOICING
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
SATURDAY, NOV. 11, 2023   8:00PM
7:00PM:  How Music is Made with guest composer Raven Chacon

GUEST:  ERIC DUDLEY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

PROGRAM:
Olivier Messiaen – Apparition de l’Église éternelle (1932)
Chinary Ung – Luminous Spirals (1997)
Raven Chacon – Voiceless Mass (2021) (Bay Area premiere)
intermission
George Crumb – Ancient Voices of Children (1970)

Guest Artist: Tonia D’Amelio, soprano

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

FOR MORE INFO.:
https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/re-voicing/

Explore SFCMP 2023-2024 upcoming concerts calendar:
https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/

CA Festival link:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-contemporary-music-players/

