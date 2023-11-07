SF Performances | SF Opera | SF Contemporary Music Players
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES
DUBLIN GUITAR QUARTET
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY NOV. 10, 2023 7:30PM
GUESTS:
BRIAN BOLGER
PATRICK BRUNNOCK
Dublin Guitar Quartet is:
Brian Bolger
Patrick Brunnock
Chien Buggle
Tomas O’Durcain
PROGRAM:
BRYCE DESSNER: Aheym
PHILIP GLASS: String Quartet No. 2 Company; Piano Etudes No. 2, 9, 16, and 20; String Quartet No. 3 Mishima
RACHEL GRIMES: Book of Leaves
MARC MELLITS: Titan (selected movements)
ARVO PÄRT: Summa
This concert is presented in association with OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts.
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
OMAR
SF WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
Nov. 5 – Nov 21, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: TAYLOR RAVEN / MEZZO SOPRANO
Post-Show Talk-Backs:
On November 7, 11, 15, 17 and 21, we invite audiences to join us in the Lower Level Restaurant and Bar for a post-opera Talk-Back to further explore and process the story of enslaved Islamic scholar, Omar Ibn Said. Audience members will hear firsthand the experiences of cast members and the creative teams behind this Pulitzer Prize-winning work.
Panelists:
11/7 and 11/17 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy
11/11 and 11/15 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy, Taylor Raven, Kenneth Overton
11/21 - Jamez McCorkle, Rehanna Thelwell, John Kennedy, Rhiannon Giddens
OperaVision, HD video projection screens featured in the Balcony level for the first three performances.
CA Festival link:
https://www.cafestival.org/explore/san-francisco-opera/
SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS
RE-VOICING
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
SATURDAY, NOV. 11, 2023 8:00PM
7:00PM: How Music is Made with guest composer Raven Chacon
GUEST: ERIC DUDLEY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
PROGRAM:
Olivier Messiaen – Apparition de l’Église éternelle (1932)
Chinary Ung – Luminous Spirals (1997)
Raven Chacon – Voiceless Mass (2021) (Bay Area premiere)
intermission
George Crumb – Ancient Voices of Children (1970)
Guest Artist: Tonia D’Amelio, soprano
