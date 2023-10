Bay Area Cabaret | American Bach | Cal Performances

Courtesy Bay Area Cabaret Bay Area Cabaret_Joshua Henry

JOSHUA HENRY

VENETIAN ROOM / THE FAIRMONT HOTEL

OCT. 29, 2023 7PM

GUEST: JOSHUA HENRY

David speaks with Grammy Award-winning, Tony Award-nominated performer and recording artist Joshua Henry. Henry will be in SF performing for the Opening Night of Bay Area Cabaret’s 13th Season.

https://www.bayareacabaret.org/artist_Henry.html

https://www.bayareacabaret.org

AMERICAN BACH

GUEST: ARYEH NUSSBAUM COHEN / COUNTERTENOR

https://americanbach.org/Aryeh-Nussbaum-Cohen-sings-Bach.html

PROGRAM:

BACH Ich habe genug, Cantata 82

BACH Widerstehe doch der Sünde, Cantata 54

BACH Concerto in C Minor for Oboe and Violin

BIBER Violin Sonata No. 6 in C Minor

SCHMELZER Sonata IV from Sonatae Unarum Fidium

SCHMELZER Sonata for Three Violins

FEATURING:

Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor

Stephen Hammer, oboe

Tomà Iliev, violin

YuEun Gemma Kim, violin

American Bach Soloists / Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

UPCOMING CONCERTS:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2023 8:00PM

ST. STEPHEN’S CHURCH

3 BAYVIEW AVE. / BELVEDERE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2023 7:00PM

ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

2300 BANCROFT WAY / BERKELEY

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023 4:00PM

ST. MARK’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

1111 O’FARRELL ST. / SF

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2023 7:00PM

DAVIS COMMUNITY CHURCH

412 C ST. / DAVIS CA

https://americanbach.org/

CAL PERFORMANCES

2023 – 2024 SEASON

GUEST: JEREMY GEFFEN / EXECUTIVE & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Jeremy Geffen joins David to talk about the current Cal Performances Season and upcoming shows.

https://calperformances.org/2023-24-season/

https://calperformances.org/