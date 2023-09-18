SF Opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs | A.C.T. Hippest Trip - The Soul Train Musical

Photo: Kate Warren SF Opera_composer/DJ Mason Bates

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA

THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SEPT. 22 - OCT 7, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ

SASHA COOKE / MEZZO-SOPRANO ('Laurene Powell Jobs')

Join David today as he speaks with composer/DJ and Grammy Award-winner Mason Bates, and Grammy Award-winner mezzo soprano Sasha Cooke (who plays Laurene Powell Jobs in the SF Opera production).

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs won the 2019 Grammy for Best Opera Recording. It is composed by Bates and Pulitzer-winning librettist Mark Campbell.

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/

https://www.masonbates.com/

https://sashacooke.com/

Photo: Stephanie Girard SF Opera_mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke

Courtesy A.C.T. A.C.T._Hippest Trip - The Soul Train Musical

A.C.T.

HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL

TONI REMBE THEATER

415 GEARY ST. / SF

NOW THROUGH OCT. 8, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: PAM MACKINNON / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon joins David to talk about what it takes to bring the hippest, coolest, dancing-est musical to the stage, while also telling the story of Don Cornelius, the man and the genius behind the original idea, and whose personal life and career did not always get the acknowledgement and airplay when the music did.

https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/2023-24-season/soul-train/