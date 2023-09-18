SF Opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs | A.C.T. Hippest Trip - The Soul Train Musical
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SEPT. 22 - OCT 7, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ
SASHA COOKE / MEZZO-SOPRANO ('Laurene Powell Jobs')
Join David today as he speaks with composer/DJ and Grammy Award-winner Mason Bates, and Grammy Award-winner mezzo soprano Sasha Cooke (who plays Laurene Powell Jobs in the SF Opera production).
The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs won the 2019 Grammy for Best Opera Recording. It is composed by Bates and Pulitzer-winning librettist Mark Campbell.
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/
PURCHASE 9/27/23 7:30PM PDT LIVESTREAM HERE
Pre-show talks (final schedule TBD):
Check back here
Post-show gathering:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/after-party/
A.C.T.
HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL
TONI REMBE THEATER
415 GEARY ST. / SF
NOW THROUGH OCT. 8, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: PAM MACKINNON / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon joins David to talk about what it takes to bring the hippest, coolest, dancing-est musical to the stage, while also telling the story of Don Cornelius, the man and the genius behind the original idea, and whose personal life and career did not always get the acknowledgement and airplay when the music did.
FOR MORE INFO. AND THE PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/2023-24-season/soul-train/