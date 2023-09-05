Mercury Soul | Theatre Rhinoceros | Shotgun Players

Courtesy Mercury Soul Mercury Soul_SF Mint 9/15/23

MERCURY SOUL

SAN FRANCISCO MINT

88 5TH ST. / SF

SEPT. 15, 2023 7:30PM

GUEST: MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ

David speaks with Mason Bates about the upcoming Mercury Soul set to transform the historic SF Mint – SF’s own stunning Greek-revival structure built in 1874.

The evening includes sets by DJ Masonic (Bates himself) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures Chicago), interspersed by performances of J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, Antonio Vivaldi, Barbara Strozzi, Michael Abels, and selections from Mason Bates’ Grammy-winning The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, including arias by soprano Marnie Breckenridge and vocalists from SF Opera.

The evening promises to be a truly unique musical journey – only in SF, only by Mason Bates.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

LEARN MORE HERE:

https://mercurysoul.com/mint/

https://www.masonbates.com/calendar/

https://www.masonbates.com/

UPCOMING:

SF OPERA

Mason Bates’ The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs premieres Sept. 22, 2023:

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/

Photo: Sarah Deragon Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Tina D'Elia

OVERLOOKED LATINAS

THEATRE RHINOCEROS

4229 18TH ST. / SF (in the Castro)

SEPT. 21 – OCT. 1, 2023 (evenings and matinee)

GUEST: TINA D’ELIA / ACTRESS & WRITER

David talks with Tina D’Elia about her upcoming Theatre Rhinoceros season opener Overlooked Latinas, a spiritual sequel to last seasons’ hit The Rita Hayworth of this Generation.

Overlooked Latinas is written and performed by Tina D’Elia, and directed by D’Elia’s longtime collaborator Mary Guzmán.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

LEARN MORE HERE:

https://www.therhino.org/overlooked-latinas

www.tinadelia.com

Courtesy Theatre Rhinoceros Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Director Mary Guzman

Courtesy Shotgun Players Shotgun Players_Wolf Play

WOLF PLAY

SHOTGUN PLAYERS

ASHBY STAGE

1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY

SEPT. 2 – OCT. 1, 2023

PURCHASE IN-PERSON AND LIVE STREAM TICKETS HERE

GUESTS:

ELIZABETH CARTER / DIRECTOR, WOLF PLAY

GABBY MOMAH / ‘ASH’, WOLF PLAY

PATRICK DOOLEY / FOUNDING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, SHOTGUN PLAYERS

Philippa Kelly interviews Elizabeth Carter, Gabby Momah and Patrick Dooley about their current season opener Wolf Play, written by Hansol Jung.

LEARN MORE HERE

https://shotgunplayers.org