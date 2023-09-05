© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On the Arts

Mercury Soul | Theatre Rhinoceros | Shotgun Players

By Janice Lee
Published September 5, 2023
Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Design by Christine U'Ren
Design by Christine U'Ren
Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas
Mercury Soul_SF Mint 9/15/23
Courtesy Mercury Soul
Mercury Soul_SF Mint 9/15/23

MERCURY SOUL
SAN FRANCISCO MINT
88 5TH ST. / SF
SEPT. 15, 2023 7:30PM

GUEST: MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ

David speaks with Mason Bates about the upcoming Mercury Soul set to transform the historic SF Mint – SF’s own stunning Greek-revival structure built in 1874.

The evening includes sets by DJ Masonic (Bates himself) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures Chicago), interspersed by performances of J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, Antonio Vivaldi, Barbara Strozzi, Michael Abels, and selections from Mason Bates’ Grammy-winning The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, including arias by soprano Marnie Breckenridge and vocalists from SF Opera.

The evening promises to be a truly unique musical journey – only in SF, only by Mason Bates.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

LEARN MORE HERE:
https://mercurysoul.com/mint/
https://www.masonbates.com/calendar/
https://www.masonbates.com/

UPCOMING:
SF OPERA
Mason Bates’ The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs premieres Sept. 22, 2023:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/

Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Tina D'Elia
Photo: Sarah Deragon
Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Tina D'Elia

OVERLOOKED LATINAS
THEATRE RHINOCEROS
4229 18TH ST. / SF (in the Castro)
SEPT. 21 – OCT. 1, 2023 (evenings and matinee)

GUEST: TINA D’ELIA / ACTRESS & WRITER

David talks with Tina D’Elia about her upcoming Theatre Rhinoceros season opener Overlooked Latinas, a spiritual sequel to last seasons’ hit The Rita Hayworth of this Generation.

Overlooked Latinas is written and performed by Tina D’Elia, and directed by D’Elia’s longtime collaborator Mary Guzmán.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

LEARN MORE HERE:
https://www.therhino.org/overlooked-latinas

www.tinadelia.com

Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Director Mary Guzman
Courtesy Theatre Rhinoceros
Theatre Rhinoceros_Overlooked Latinas_Director Mary Guzman
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play
Courtesy Shotgun Players
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play

WOLF PLAY
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
SEPT. 2 – OCT. 1, 2023
PURCHASE IN-PERSON AND LIVE STREAM TICKETS HERE

GUESTS:
ELIZABETH CARTER / DIRECTOR, WOLF PLAY
GABBY MOMAH / ‘ASH’, WOLF PLAY
PATRICK DOOLEY / FOUNDING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, SHOTGUN PLAYERS

Philippa Kelly interviews Elizabeth Carter, Gabby Momah and Patrick Dooley about their current season opener Wolf Play, written by Hansol Jung.

LEARN MORE HERE
https://shotgunplayers.org

Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Gabby Momah (Ash)_Mikee Loria (Wolf)
1 of 5  — 1.WP_Gabby Momah (Ash), Mikee Loria (Wolf)_Rob Sweeny.jpg
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Gabby Momah (Ash)_Mikee Loria (Wolf)
Photo: Rob Sweeny
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Laura Domingo (Robin)_Sam Bertken (Peter)
2 of 5  — WP_Laura Domingo_Robin_Rob Sweeny.jpg
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Laura Domingo (Robin)_Sam Bertken (Peter)
Photo: Rob Sweeny
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Laura Domingo (Robin)_Mikee Loria (Wolf)_Gabby Momah (Ash)
3 of 5  — WP_Laura_Mikee_Gabby_Rob Sweeny-.jpg
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Laura Domingo (Robin)_Mikee Loria (Wolf)_Gabby Momah (Ash)
Photo: Rob Sweeny
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Director Elizabeth Carter
4 of 5  — 2.ECarter w- puppet_Rob Sweeny-.jpg
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Director Elizabeth Carter
Photo: Rob Sweeny
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Playwright Hansol Jung
5 of 5  — hansoljung3-.jpg
Shotgun Players_Wolf Play_Playwright Hansol Jung
Courtesy Shotgun Players

