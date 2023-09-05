Mercury Soul | Theatre Rhinoceros | Shotgun Players
MERCURY SOUL
SAN FRANCISCO MINT
88 5TH ST. / SF
SEPT. 15, 2023 7:30PM
GUEST: MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ
David speaks with Mason Bates about the upcoming Mercury Soul set to transform the historic SF Mint – SF’s own stunning Greek-revival structure built in 1874.
The evening includes sets by DJ Masonic (Bates himself) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures Chicago), interspersed by performances of J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, Antonio Vivaldi, Barbara Strozzi, Michael Abels, and selections from Mason Bates’ Grammy-winning The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, including arias by soprano Marnie Breckenridge and vocalists from SF Opera.
The evening promises to be a truly unique musical journey – only in SF, only by Mason Bates.
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
LEARN MORE HERE:
https://mercurysoul.com/mint/
https://www.masonbates.com/calendar/
https://www.masonbates.com/
UPCOMING:
SF OPERA
Mason Bates’ The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs premieres Sept. 22, 2023:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/
OVERLOOKED LATINAS
THEATRE RHINOCEROS
4229 18TH ST. / SF (in the Castro)
SEPT. 21 – OCT. 1, 2023 (evenings and matinee)
GUEST: TINA D’ELIA / ACTRESS & WRITER
David talks with Tina D’Elia about her upcoming Theatre Rhinoceros season opener Overlooked Latinas, a spiritual sequel to last seasons’ hit The Rita Hayworth of this Generation.
Overlooked Latinas is written and performed by Tina D’Elia, and directed by D’Elia’s longtime collaborator Mary Guzmán.
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
LEARN MORE HERE:
https://www.therhino.org/overlooked-latinas
WOLF PLAY
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
SEPT. 2 – OCT. 1, 2023
PURCHASE IN-PERSON AND LIVE STREAM TICKETS HERE
GUESTS:
ELIZABETH CARTER / DIRECTOR, WOLF PLAY
GABBY MOMAH / ‘ASH’, WOLF PLAY
PATRICK DOOLEY / FOUNDING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, SHOTGUN PLAYERS
Philippa Kelly interviews Elizabeth Carter, Gabby Momah and Patrick Dooley about their current season opener Wolf Play, written by Hansol Jung.
LEARN MORE HERE
https://shotgunplayers.org