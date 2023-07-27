Opera Parallèle + The Transgender District | BAMPFA | Exit Theatre | Marin Shakespeare Co.
OPERA PARALLÈLE + THE TRANSGENCER DISTRICT PRESENT
E X P A N S I V E
A SHOWCASE OF TRANSGENDER & NONBINARY CLASSICAL ARTISTS
A.C.T. STRAND THEATER
1127 MARKET ST. / SF
AUG 3 & 4, 2023 7:30PM
GUESTS:
DANIEL HARVEY / ARTISTIC AND COMMUNITY MANAGER, OPERA PARALLÈLE
NIKOLA PRINTZ / MEZZO SOPRANO
EXPANSIVE is a showcase of transgender and nonbinary classical artists. This year’s program features Katherine Goforth, Ahya Simone and Nikola Printz, and will be hosted by Afrika America. Opera is for everyone.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://operaparallele.org/expansive/
Learn more about Opera Parallèle:
https://operaparallele.org/
https://operaparallele.org/about-us/
Explore Opera Parallèle’s upcoming 2023-2024 season:
https://operaparallele.org/23-24/
Learn more about The Transgender District:
https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/
BERKELEY ART MUSEUM & PACIFIC FILM ARCHIVE (BAMPFA)
KENNETH TAM / MATRIX 281: THE FOUNDING OF THE WORLD
2155 CENTER ST. / BERKELEY
AUGUST 16–NOVEMBER 26, 2023
GUEST: KENNETH TAM / ARTIST
Kenneth Tam is based in Houston TX and Queens NY. He works across video, sculpture, performance, movement, installation and photography, and makes work about the performance of masculinity, spaces of physical intimacy, and the transformative potential of private ritual.
For more info.:
https://bampfa.org/
For advance BAMPFA tickets:
https://secure.bampfa.org/events
Plan your BAMPFA visit here:
https://bampfa.org/visit/plan-your-visit
32ND SAN FRANCISCO FRINGE FESTIVAL
277 TAYLOR ST. / SF
AUG 10 – 26, 2023
GUEST: CHRISTINA AUGUELLO / PRODUCER, SF FRINGE FESTIVAL; FOUNDER, EXIT THEATRE
The SF Fringe Festival is famously non-censored and non-curated with performers selected randomly by lottery. The fifteen companies selected include twelve from Norther California stretching from San Francisco to Stockton and Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville in between. Non-local companies include performers from Miami, New York and Los Angeles.
Performances cover a wide range from comedy to drama, improv to dance, clowning and solo performance.
EXPLORE THE FESTIVAL BY DATE & PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.theexit.org/fringe-schedule-by-date/
MARIN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY
TWELFTH NIGHT
FOREST MEADOWS AMPHITHEATRE @ DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
890 BELLE AVE. / SAN RAFAEL
AUGUST 4 – SEPT. 3, 2023
GUEST: BRIDGETTE LORIAUX / DIRECTOR
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.marinshakespeare.org/tickets/