Opera Parallèle + The Transgender District | BAMPFA | Exit Theatre | Marin Shakespeare Co.

Courtesy Opera Parallèle / Opera Parallèle + The Transgender District_Expansive

OPERA PARALLÈLE + THE TRANSGENCER DISTRICT PRESENT

E X P A N S I V E

A SHOWCASE OF TRANSGENDER & NONBINARY CLASSICAL ARTISTS

A.C.T. STRAND THEATER

1127 MARKET ST. / SF

AUG 3 & 4, 2023 7:30PM

GUESTS:

DANIEL HARVEY / ARTISTIC AND COMMUNITY MANAGER, OPERA PARALLÈLE

NIKOLA PRINTZ / MEZZO SOPRANO

EXPANSIVE is a showcase of transgender and nonbinary classical artists. This year’s program features Katherine Goforth, Ahya Simone and Nikola Printz, and will be hosted by Afrika America. Opera is for everyone.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://operaparallele.org/expansive/

Learn more about Opera Parallèle:

https://operaparallele.org/

https://operaparallele.org/about-us/

Explore Opera Parallèle’s upcoming 2023-2024 season:

https://operaparallele.org/23-24/

Learn more about The Transgender District:

https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/

http://www.nikolaprintz.com/

Courtesy BAMPFA / BAMPFA_Artist Kenneth Tam

BERKELEY ART MUSEUM & PACIFIC FILM ARCHIVE (BAMPFA)

KENNETH TAM / MATRIX 281: THE FOUNDING OF THE WORLD

2155 CENTER ST. / BERKELEY

AUGUST 16–NOVEMBER 26, 2023

GUEST: KENNETH TAM / ARTIST

Kenneth Tam is based in Houston TX and Queens NY. He works across video, sculpture, performance, movement, installation and photography, and makes work about the performance of masculinity, spaces of physical intimacy, and the transformative potential of private ritual.

For more info.:

https://bampfa.org/

https://kennethtam.info/

For advance BAMPFA tickets:

https://secure.bampfa.org/events

Plan your BAMPFA visit here:

https://bampfa.org/visit/plan-your-visit

Courtesy EXIT Theatre / EXIT Theatre_SF Fringe Festival

32ND SAN FRANCISCO FRINGE FESTIVAL

277 TAYLOR ST. / SF

AUG 10 – 26, 2023

GUEST: CHRISTINA AUGUELLO / PRODUCER, SF FRINGE FESTIVAL; FOUNDER, EXIT THEATRE

The SF Fringe Festival is famously non-censored and non-curated with performers selected randomly by lottery. The fifteen companies selected include twelve from Norther California stretching from San Francisco to Stockton and Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville in between. Non-local companies include performers from Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Performances cover a wide range from comedy to drama, improv to dance, clowning and solo performance.

https://www.theexit.org/

EXPLORE THE FESTIVAL BY DATE & PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.theexit.org/fringe-schedule-by-date/

Courtesy Marin Shakespeare Co. / Marin Shakespeare Co._Twelfth Night

MARIN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

TWELFTH NIGHT

FOREST MEADOWS AMPHITHEATRE @ DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA

890 BELLE AVE. / SAN RAFAEL

AUGUST 4 – SEPT. 3, 2023

GUEST: BRIDGETTE LORIAUX / DIRECTOR

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.marinshakespeare.org/tickets/