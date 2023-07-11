Cabrillo Festival | Stanford Live | Quartet SF | Johnny Lonely & His Lonely Knights

Photo: Steph C. Sherwood / Cabrillo Festival_Cristian Măcelaru

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

SANTA CRUZ CIVIC AUDITORIUM

307 Church Street

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

JULY 30 – AUG. 13, 2023

GUEST: CRISTIAN MĂCELARU / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND CONDUCTOR

Cristian Măcelaru joins Sarah to talk about the upcoming Cabrillo Festival – its 61st season. In addition to two weeks’ programming of all things considered for new orchestral music, a couple highlights will be a tribute to the beloved Cabrillo Festival co-founder Robert Hughes who passed away in 2022; and a heartfelt send-off to longtime Executive Director Ellen Primack, who steps down from her role after 33 seasons.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

STANFORD LIVE

STANFORD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

FROST AMPHITHEATRE & BING CONCERT HALL

JULY 7 – Aug. 4, 2023

GUEST: LAURA EVANS / DIRECTOR OF PROGRAMMING

Sarah talks with Laura Evans about the current Stanford Live Arts Festival – which includes the current Stanford concert productions at Frost & Bing, along with co-productions with the SF Ballet, SF Symphony, and SFJAZZ. Stanford also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Bing Concert Hall this year.

QUARTET SAN FRANCISCO

RAYMOND SCOTT REIMAGINED

RELEASE DATE JULY 21, 2023 – VIOLINJAZZ RECORDINGS

GUEST: JEREMY COHEN / VIOLINIST AND FOUNDER, QUARTET SAN FRANCISCO

The latest Violinjazz release “Raymond Scott Reimagined”, is executive produced by Jeremy Cohen and is a tour de force. The project features collaborations with Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, and gospel/jazz/R&B vocal a cappella sextet Take 6.

JOHNNY LONELY AND HIS LONELY KNIGHTS

THE RITE SPOT

2099 FOLSOM ST. @ the corner of 17th St. / SF

SATURDAY, JULY 15, 2023

8:00PM-11:00PM / No cover

GUESTS:

BRIAN LOHMANN / Johnny Lonely

JOSHUA RAOUL BRODY

Loneliness is not new, but it has been trending. Making the most of a possibly tragic situation, Brian Lohmann has taken it and made it his own, kept it his own…as there’s only him.

Lohmann and his accompanist J. Raoul Brody join Sarah for an interview. And will not be alone.

In the words/lyrics of Three Dog Night….. “One - is the loneliest number you’ll ever know.”

