Cabrillo Festival | Stanford Live | Quartet SF | Johnny Lonely & His Lonely Knights

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC
SANTA CRUZ CIVIC AUDITORIUM
307 Church Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
JULY 30 – AUG. 13, 2023
GUEST: CRISTIAN MĂCELARU / MUSIC DIRECTOR AND CONDUCTOR
Cristian Măcelaru joins Sarah to talk about the upcoming Cabrillo Festival – its 61st season. In addition to two weeks’ programming of all things considered for new orchestral music, a couple highlights will be a tribute to the beloved Cabrillo Festival co-founder Robert Hughes who passed away in 2022; and a heartfelt send-off to longtime Executive Director Ellen Primack, who steps down from her role after 33 seasons.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://cabrillomusic.org/2023-season/
https://cabrillomusic.org/order-tickets/
STANFORD LIVE
STANFORD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS
FROST AMPHITHEATRE & BING CONCERT HALL
JULY 7 – Aug. 4, 2023
GUEST: LAURA EVANS / DIRECTOR OF PROGRAMMING
Sarah talks with Laura Evans about the current Stanford Live Arts Festival – which includes the current Stanford concert productions at Frost & Bing, along with co-productions with the SF Ballet, SF Symphony, and SFJAZZ. Stanford also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Bing Concert Hall this year.
Learn more and purchase tickets here
QUARTET SAN FRANCISCO
RAYMOND SCOTT REIMAGINED
RELEASE DATE JULY 21, 2023 – VIOLINJAZZ RECORDINGS
GUEST: JEREMY COHEN / VIOLINIST AND FOUNDER, QUARTET SAN FRANCISCO
The latest Violinjazz release “Raymond Scott Reimagined”, is executive produced by Jeremy Cohen and is a tour de force. The project features collaborations with Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, and gospel/jazz/R&B vocal a cappella sextet Take 6.
Buy Raymond Scott Reimagined here
Learn more about Quartet SF, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and Take 6:
https://www.quartetsanfrancisco.com/
JOHNNY LONELY AND HIS LONELY KNIGHTS
THE RITE SPOT
2099 FOLSOM ST. @ the corner of 17th St. / SF
SATURDAY, JULY 15, 2023
8:00PM-11:00PM / No cover
GUESTS:
BRIAN LOHMANN / Johnny Lonely
JOSHUA RAOUL BRODY
Loneliness is not new, but it has been trending. Making the most of a possibly tragic situation, Brian Lohmann has taken it and made it his own, kept it his own…as there’s only him.
Lohmann and his accompanist J. Raoul Brody join Sarah for an interview. And will not be alone.
In the words/lyrics of Three Dog Night….. “One - is the loneliest number you’ll ever know.”