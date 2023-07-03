SF SILENT FILM FESTIVAL | MARSH BERKELEY | BEDFORD GALLERY | SFJAZZ

Courtesy Bedford Gallery / Bedford Gallery_Sight Unseen

BEDFORD GALLERY

SIGHT UNSEEN: INTERNATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY BY BLIND ARTISTS

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Drive / Walnut Creek

July 8 – Sept. 17, 2023

Open Wed – Sun 12noon – 5:00pm

GUEST: DOUGLAS MCCULLOH / CURATOR

As of July 1, Bedford Gallery is moving to a pay-what-you-can model to remove financial barriers for entry to the gallery. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

SFJAZZ / Joe Henderson Lab

VALERIE TROUTT / Tribute to the Hawkins Family

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

JULY 16, 2023 / 6:00PM AND 7:30PM

GUEST: VALERIE TROUTT / VOCALIST

THE MARSH BERKELEY

CITIZEN BRAIN

2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY

NOW THROUGH JULY 29, 2023

SATURDAYS @ 5:00PM

GUEST: JOSH KORNBLUTH / PLAYWRIGHT & PERFORMER

Josh Kornbluth joins Angie Coiro to talk about his work at the Global Brain Health Institute. Kornbluth immersed himself in the study of brain disease and wondered if our society was suffering from political dementia. The discovery of the “empathy circuit” in the brain might be the cure. Can a neurotic storyteller, who flunked every science class he took in college, spark a science-based revolution of empathy?

SAN FRANCISCO SILENT FILM FESTIVAL (SFSFF)

CASTRO THEATRE

429 CASTRO ST. / SF

JULY 12 – 16, 2023

ANITA MONGA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

KATHY ROSE O’REGAN / SENIOR FILM RESTORER

Angie Coiro speaks with Anita Monga and Kathy Rose O’Regan about this year’s 26th SF Silent Film Festival. Monga is the SFSFF long-time Artistic Director, as well as a founding member of the Film Noir Foundation. O’Regan’s continued work and dedication to the craft of film preservation includes many classics, and extends to three SFSFF restoration projects premiering at this year’s Festival: The Dragon Painter, Padlocked and Flowing Gold.

At the Festival, each film presented will be accompanied by a live music performance score.

