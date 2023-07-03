SF SILENT FILM FESTIVAL | MARSH BERKELEY | BEDFORD GALLERY | SFJAZZ
BEDFORD GALLERY
SIGHT UNSEEN: INTERNATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY BY BLIND ARTISTS
Located at:
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Drive / Walnut Creek
July 8 – Sept. 17, 2023
Open Wed – Sun 12noon – 5:00pm
GUEST: DOUGLAS MCCULLOH / CURATOR
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.bedfordgallery.org/exhibitions/current-season/sight-unseen
As of July 1, Bedford Gallery is moving to a pay-what-you-can model to remove financial barriers for entry to the gallery. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.
http://www.douglasmcculloh.com/
SFJAZZ / Joe Henderson Lab
VALERIE TROUTT / Tribute to the Hawkins Family
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
JULY 16, 2023 / 6:00PM AND 7:30PM
GUEST: VALERIE TROUTT / VOCALIST
Learn more and purchase tickets here
https://valerietrouttprojects.com/
THE MARSH BERKELEY
CITIZEN BRAIN
2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY
NOW THROUGH JULY 29, 2023
SATURDAYS @ 5:00PM
GUEST: JOSH KORNBLUTH / PLAYWRIGHT & PERFORMER
Josh Kornbluth joins Angie Coiro to talk about his work at the Global Brain Health Institute. Kornbluth immersed himself in the study of brain disease and wondered if our society was suffering from political dementia. The discovery of the “empathy circuit” in the brain might be the cure. Can a neurotic storyteller, who flunked every science class he took in college, spark a science-based revolution of empathy?
Tune in…
Learn more and purchase tickets here
SAN FRANCISCO SILENT FILM FESTIVAL (SFSFF)
CASTRO THEATRE
429 CASTRO ST. / SF
JULY 12 – 16, 2023
GUESTS:
ANITA MONGA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
KATHY ROSE O’REGAN / SENIOR FILM RESTORER
Angie Coiro speaks with Anita Monga and Kathy Rose O’Regan about this year’s 26th SF Silent Film Festival. Monga is the SFSFF long-time Artistic Director, as well as a founding member of the Film Noir Foundation. O’Regan’s continued work and dedication to the craft of film preservation includes many classics, and extends to three SFSFF restoration projects premiering at this year’s Festival: The Dragon Painter, Padlocked and Flowing Gold.
At the Festival, each film presented will be accompanied by a live music performance score.
Explore the Festival films and purchase tickets here:
https://silentfilm.org/festival-2023-schedule/
Learn more about the musicians at SFSFF:
https://silentfilm.org/category/musician/