Bay Area Rainbow Symphony|Jennifer Kloetzel & Allegra Chapman|Frameline47 Film Fest
BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)
PRIDE CONCERT
SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
50 OAK ST. / SF
SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023
7:30PM – 9:30PM
GUEST: DAWN HARMS / MUSICAL DIRECTOR
BARS celebrates Pride Month with their annual Pride Concert. Musical Director Dawn Harms joins David to talk about this year’s concert program.
PROGRAM:
Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73
Mary Watkins - “Soul of Remembrance“ from Five Movements in Color
Leonard Bernstein - Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety”
Soloist: Sara Davis Buechner
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
LEARN MORE:
https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2023/6/10/pride-concert
JENNIFER KLOETZEL & ALLEGRA CHAPMAN
OLD FIRST CONCERTS
1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023 @ 8:00PM
IN-PERSON CONCERT
LIVE STREAM AVAILABLE – see link below
GUESTS:
JENNIFER KLOETZEL / CELLO
ALLEGRA CHAPMAN / PIANO
David is joined by cellist Jennifer Kloetzel and pianist Allegra Chapman to talk about their long-awaited upcoming concert at Old First Church in SF. The evening’s program will include the world premiere of composer Richard Aldag’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.
CONCERT PROGRAM:
Ludwig van Beethoven / Sonata in D major for cello & piano, Op. 102, No. 2
Frank Bridge / Four Pieces for cello and piano
Richard Aldag / Sonata for Cello and Piano (World Premiere)
Libby Larsen / Juba
Sergei Rachmaninoff / Sonata in G minor for Cello & Piano, Op. 19
For more info. and to purchase in-person tickets and live stream link:
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/jennifer-kloetzel-allegra-chapman-friday-june-9-at-8-pm/
https://www.sfcv.org/events/old-first-concerts/jennifer-kloetzel-allegra-chapman-0
Learn more about Old First Concerts:
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/
Learn more about the artists:
https://jkcello.com/
https://www.allegrachapman.com/
https://www.richardaldag.com/
FRAMELIME47
LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL
JUNE 14 – 24, 2023 / IN SF & OAKLAND THEATERS
JUNE 24 – JULY 2, 2023 / STREAMING ENCORE
https://www.frameline.org/
GUESTS:
ALLEGRA MADSEN / FRAMELINE47, DIRECTOR OF PROGRAMMING
COREY SHERMAN / BIG BOYS DIRECTOR & WRITER
David speaks with Allegra Madsen about the upcoming Frameline Film Festival (the 47th edition), the world’s longest running LGBTQ+ film festival. They will be joined by Corey Sherman, director and writer of Big Boys.
BROWSE FRAMELINE47 FILM FESTIVAL GUIDE:
https://www.frameline.org/festival/browse
TO PURCHASE TICKETS & PASSES:
https://www.frameline.org/attend/tickets
LEARN MORE ABOUT FRAMELINE47:
https://www.frameline.org/about/frameline
https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline47/big-boys
https://coreyshermanfilms.com/