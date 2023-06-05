Bay Area Rainbow Symphony|Jennifer Kloetzel & Allegra Chapman|Frameline47 Film Fest

Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS)

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)

PRIDE CONCERT

SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

50 OAK ST. / SF

SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023

7:30PM – 9:30PM

GUEST: DAWN HARMS / MUSICAL DIRECTOR

BARS celebrates Pride Month with their annual Pride Concert. Musical Director Dawn Harms joins David to talk about this year’s concert program.

PROGRAM:

Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73

Mary Watkins - “Soul of Remembrance“ from Five Movements in Color

Leonard Bernstein - Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety”

Soloist: Sara Davis Buechner

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

LEARN MORE:

https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2023/6/10/pride-concert

1 of 2 — Allegra Chapman_Kevin Fryer_2000_1333_s_2.jpg Pianist Allegra Chapman Photo: Kevin Fryer 2 of 2 — jkflyingpages-scaled_Michelle Lee photg-.jpeg Cellist Jennifer Kloetzel Photo: Michelle Lee

JENNIFER KLOETZEL & ALLEGRA CHAPMAN

OLD FIRST CONCERTS

1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023 @ 8:00PM

IN-PERSON CONCERT

LIVE STREAM AVAILABLE – see link below

GUESTS:

JENNIFER KLOETZEL / CELLO

ALLEGRA CHAPMAN / PIANO

David is joined by cellist Jennifer Kloetzel and pianist Allegra Chapman to talk about their long-awaited upcoming concert at Old First Church in SF. The evening’s program will include the world premiere of composer Richard Aldag’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.

CONCERT PROGRAM:

Ludwig van Beethoven / Sonata in D major for cello & piano, Op. 102, No. 2

Frank Bridge / Four Pieces for cello and piano

Richard Aldag / Sonata for Cello and Piano (World Premiere)

Libby Larsen / Juba

Sergei Rachmaninoff / Sonata in G minor for Cello & Piano, Op. 19

For more info. and to purchase in-person tickets and live stream link:

https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/jennifer-kloetzel-allegra-chapman-friday-june-9-at-8-pm/

https://www.sfcv.org/events/old-first-concerts/jennifer-kloetzel-allegra-chapman-0

Learn more about Old First Concerts:

https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/

Learn more about the artists:

https://jkcello.com/

https://www.allegrachapman.com/

https://www.richardaldag.com/

1 of 6 — bigboys_still_05.jpg Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film 2 of 6 — bigboys_still_04.jpg Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film 3 of 6 — bigboys_still_13.jpg Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film 4 of 6 — bigboys_still_15.jpg Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film 5 of 6 — bigboys_still_01.jpg Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film 6 of 6 — bigboys_still_03.jpg Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film

FRAMELIME47

LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL

JUNE 14 – 24, 2023 / IN SF & OAKLAND THEATERS

JUNE 24 – JULY 2, 2023 / STREAMING ENCORE

https://www.frameline.org/

GUESTS:

ALLEGRA MADSEN / FRAMELINE47, DIRECTOR OF PROGRAMMING

COREY SHERMAN / BIG BOYS DIRECTOR & WRITER

David speaks with Allegra Madsen about the upcoming Frameline Film Festival (the 47th edition), the world’s longest running LGBTQ+ film festival. They will be joined by Corey Sherman, director and writer of Big Boys.

BROWSE FRAMELINE47 FILM FESTIVAL GUIDE:

https://www.frameline.org/festival/browse

TO PURCHASE TICKETS & PASSES:

https://www.frameline.org/attend/tickets

LEARN MORE ABOUT FRAMELINE47:

https://www.frameline.org/about/frameline

https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline47/big-boys

https://coreyshermanfilms.com/