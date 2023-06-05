© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Bay Area Rainbow Symphony|Jennifer Kloetzel & Allegra Chapman|Frameline47 Film Fest

By Janice Lee
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM PDT
Jennifer Kloetzel & Allegra Chapman
Courtesy Kloetzel & Chapman
/
Jennifer Kloetzel & Allegra Chapman
Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS)
Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS)

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY  (BARS)
PRIDE CONCERT
SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
50 OAK ST. / SF
SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023
7:30PM – 9:30PM

GUEST:  DAWN HARMS / MUSICAL DIRECTOR

BARS celebrates Pride Month with their annual Pride Concert. Musical Director Dawn Harms joins David to talk about this year’s concert program.

PROGRAM:
Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73
Mary Watkins - “Soul of Remembrance“ from Five Movements in Color
Leonard Bernstein - Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety”

Soloist: Sara Davis Buechner

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

LEARN MORE:
https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2023/6/10/pride-concert

Pianist Allegra Chapman
1 of 2  — Allegra Chapman_Kevin Fryer_2000_1333_s_2.jpg
Pianist Allegra Chapman
Photo: Kevin Fryer
Cellist Jennifer Kloetzel
2 of 2  — jkflyingpages-scaled_Michelle Lee photg-.jpeg
Cellist Jennifer Kloetzel
Photo: Michelle Lee

JENNIFER KLOETZEL & ALLEGRA CHAPMAN
OLD FIRST CONCERTS
1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023 @ 8:00PM
IN-PERSON CONCERT

LIVE STREAM AVAILABLE – see link below

GUESTS:
JENNIFER KLOETZEL / CELLO
ALLEGRA CHAPMAN / PIANO

David is joined by cellist Jennifer Kloetzel and pianist Allegra Chapman to talk about their long-awaited upcoming concert at Old First Church in SF. The evening’s program will include the world premiere of composer Richard Aldag’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.

CONCERT PROGRAM:
Ludwig van Beethoven / Sonata in D major for cello & piano, Op. 102, No. 2
Frank Bridge / Four Pieces for cello and piano
Richard Aldag / Sonata for Cello and Piano (World Premiere)
Libby Larsen / Juba
Sergei Rachmaninoff / Sonata in G minor for Cello & Piano, Op. 19

For more info. and to purchase in-person tickets and live stream link:
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/jennifer-kloetzel-allegra-chapman-friday-june-9-at-8-pm/

https://www.sfcv.org/events/old-first-concerts/jennifer-kloetzel-allegra-chapman-0

Learn more about Old First Concerts:
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/

Learn more about the artists:

https://jkcello.com/
https://www.allegrachapman.com/
https://www.richardaldag.com/

Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
1 of 6  — bigboys_still_05.jpg
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
2 of 6  — bigboys_still_04.jpg
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
3 of 6  — bigboys_still_13.jpg
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
4 of 6  — bigboys_still_15.jpg
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
5 of 6  — bigboys_still_01.jpg
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
6 of 6  — bigboys_still_03.jpg
Frameline47_Big Boys film_Director Corey Sherman
Courtesy Frameline47_Big Boys film

FRAMELIME47
LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL
JUNE 14 – 24, 2023 / IN SF & OAKLAND THEATERS
JUNE 24 – JULY 2, 2023 / STREAMING ENCORE
https://www.frameline.org/

GUESTS:
ALLEGRA MADSEN / FRAMELINE47, DIRECTOR OF PROGRAMMING
COREY SHERMAN / BIG BOYS DIRECTOR & WRITER

David speaks with Allegra Madsen about the upcoming Frameline Film Festival (the 47th edition), the world’s longest running LGBTQ+ film festival.  They will be joined by Corey Sherman, director and writer of Big Boys.

BROWSE FRAMELINE47 FILM FESTIVAL GUIDE:
https://www.frameline.org/festival/browse

TO PURCHASE TICKETS & PASSES:
https://www.frameline.org/attend/tickets

LEARN MORE ABOUT FRAMELINE47:
https://www.frameline.org/about/frameline

https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline47/big-boys
https://coreyshermanfilms.com/

FRAMELINE47_2023
FRAMELINE47_2023

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee