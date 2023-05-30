Berkeley Comm. Chorus & Orch.|Mercury Soul +|42nd St Moon|Aurora Theatre
BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS AND ORCHESTRA (BCCO)
HERTZ HALL, UC BERKELEY CAMPUS
BERKELEY, CA
FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023, 7:30 pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023, 3:00 pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2023, 3:00 pm
BCCO was founded on the principle that everyone
should be able to enjoy great music, hence concerts are always free
and open to the public. Please reserve free tickets at BCCO.org
GUEST: MING LUKE / MUSIC DIRECTOR, BCCO
CONCERT PROGRAM:
Elijah, op. 70, Felix Mendelssohn (1846)
Soloists:
Ellen Leslie, soprano
Emily Skilling, mezzo soprano
Brian Thorsett, tenor
Efrain Solis, bass
Performing:
Ming Luke, Music Director
Samantha Burgess, Assistant Conductor
Keira Lee (June 9) & Sarah Sullivan (June 10 & 11), soprano
The Chorus and Orchestra
https://bcco.org/
Reserve free tickets here
MERCURY SOUL PRESENTS
STRANGER THINGS
THE MIDWAY
900 MARIN ST. / SF
SUNDAY JUNE 4, 2023 @ 5:00PM
ONE NIGHT ONLY!
ALL AGES SHOW
GUEST: MASON BATES
Mercury Soul presents synthesizer masterminds Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein performing their original music, the extraordinary score from the Netflix series Stranger Things.
Esteemed violinist Ann Akiko Meyers is also on the evening's program.
The evening kicks off with a tribute to 1980’s electronica with sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures) plus an organ performance by Eric Choate and immersive visuals by Mark Johns.
BTW - Organ performance as in a massive pipe organ in a club.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://mercurysoul.com/stranger-things-midway/
42ND ST MOON PRESENTS
SHE LOVES ME
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
JUNE 8 - JUNE 25, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: MARAH SOTELO / 'Amalia'
SHE LOVES ME
Music by Jerry Bock
Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick
Book by Joe Masteroff
Based on a play by Miklos Laszlo
Director Peet Cocke
Music Director Daniel Thomas
Choreographer Leslie Waggoner
For more info. and to purchase tickets - click here
AURORA THEATRE COMPANY
HURRICANE DIANE
2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
JUNE 16 - JULY 16, 2023 (Live performances evenings & matinees; Streaming available)
JUNE 30 - PRIDE NIGHT
AN LGBTQIA + AFFINITY EVENT
Post-show Discussions:
Friday, June 23
Tuesday, June 27
Wednesday, July 5
Thursday, July 13
GUESTS:
STACY ROSS / 'Diane'
LEONTYNE MBELE-MBONG / 'Renee'
Guest host Philippa Kelly interviews Hurricane Diane cast members Stacy Ross and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong. Hurricane Diane is by Madeleine George, and directed by Jennifer King
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.auroratheatre.org/hurricanediane