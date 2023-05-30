© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Berkeley Comm. Chorus & Orch.|Mercury Soul +|42nd St Moon|Aurora Theatre

By Janice Lee
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM PDT
BCCO_Ming Luke
Photo Bill Hocker
/
BCCO_Ming Luke

BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS AND ORCHESTRA (BCCO)
HERTZ HALL, UC BERKELEY CAMPUS
BERKELEY, CA

FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023, 7:30 pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023, 3:00 pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2023, 3:00 pm

BCCO was founded on the principle that everyone
should be able to enjoy great music, hence concerts are always free
and open to the public. Please reserve free tickets at BCCO.org

GUEST: MING LUKE / MUSIC DIRECTOR, BCCO

CONCERT PROGRAM:
Elijah, op. 70, Felix Mendelssohn (1846)

Soloists:
Ellen Leslie, soprano
Emily Skilling, mezzo soprano
Brian Thorsett, tenor
Efrain Solis, bass

Performing:
Ming Luke, Music Director
Samantha Burgess, Assistant Conductor
Keira Lee (June 9) & Sarah Sullivan (June 10 & 11), soprano
The Chorus and Orchestra

https://bcco.org/
BCCO_Elijah
Courtesy BCCO
/
BCCO_Elijah
Mercury Soul_Stranger Things
Courtesy Mercury Soul
/
Mercury Soul_Stranger Things

MERCURY SOUL PRESENTS
STRANGER THINGS
THE MIDWAY
900 MARIN ST. / SF
SUNDAY JUNE 4, 2023 @ 5:00PM
ONE NIGHT ONLY!
ALL AGES SHOW

GUEST: MASON BATES

Mercury Soul presents synthesizer masterminds Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein performing their original music, the extraordinary score from the Netflix series Stranger Things.
Esteemed violinist Ann Akiko Meyers is also on the evening's program.
The evening kicks off with a tribute to 1980’s electronica with sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures) plus an organ performance by Eric Choate and immersive visuals by Mark Johns.
BTW - Organ performance as in a massive pipe organ in a club.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://mercurysoul.com/stranger-things-midway/

https://mercurysoul.com/

42nd St Moon_She Loves Me
Courtesy 42nd St Moon
/
42nd St Moon_She Loves Me

42ND ST MOON PRESENTS
SHE LOVES ME
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
JUNE 8 - JUNE 25, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: MARAH SOTELO / 'Amalia'

SHE LOVES ME
Music by Jerry Bock
Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick
Book by Joe Masteroff
Based on a play by Miklos Laszlo
Director Peet Cocke
Music Director Daniel Thomas
Choreographer Leslie Waggoner

42nd St Moon_She Loves Me_Marah Sotelo
Courtesy 42 St Moon
/
42nd St Moon_She Loves Me_Marah Sotelo
Aurora Theatre_Hurricane Diane
Courtesy Aurora Theatre
/
Aurora Theatre_Hurricane Diane

AURORA THEATRE COMPANY
HURRICANE DIANE
2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

JUNE 16 - JULY 16, 2023 (Live performances evenings & matinees; Streaming available)

JUNE 30 - PRIDE NIGHT
AN LGBTQIA + AFFINITY EVENT
Post-show Discussions:
Friday, June 23
Tuesday, June 27
Wednesday, July 5
Thursday, July 13

GUESTS:
STACY ROSS / 'Diane'
LEONTYNE MBELE-MBONG / 'Renee'

Guest host Philippa Kelly interviews Hurricane Diane cast members Stacy Ross and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong. Hurricane Diane is by Madeleine George, and directed by Jennifer King

On the Arts
Janice Lee
