Berkeley Comm. Chorus & Orch.|Mercury Soul +|42nd St Moon|Aurora Theatre

BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS AND ORCHESTRA (BCCO)

HERTZ HALL, UC BERKELEY CAMPUS

BERKELEY, CA

FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023, 7:30 pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023, 3:00 pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2023, 3:00 pm

BCCO was founded on the principle that everyone

should be able to enjoy great music, hence concerts are always free

and open to the public. Please reserve free tickets at BCCO.org

GUEST: MING LUKE / MUSIC DIRECTOR, BCCO

CONCERT PROGRAM:

Elijah, op. 70, Felix Mendelssohn (1846)

Soloists:

Ellen Leslie, soprano

Emily Skilling, mezzo soprano

Brian Thorsett, tenor

Efrain Solis, bass

Performing:

Ming Luke, Music Director

Samantha Burgess, Assistant Conductor

Keira Lee (June 9) & Sarah Sullivan (June 10 & 11), soprano

The Chorus and Orchestra

https://bcco.org/

Reserve free tickets here

MERCURY SOUL PRESENTS

STRANGER THINGS

THE MIDWAY

900 MARIN ST. / SF

SUNDAY JUNE 4, 2023 @ 5:00PM

ONE NIGHT ONLY!

ALL AGES SHOW

GUEST: MASON BATES

Mercury Soul presents synthesizer masterminds Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein performing their original music, the extraordinary score from the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Esteemed violinist Ann Akiko Meyers is also on the evening's program.

The evening kicks off with a tribute to 1980’s electronica with sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures) plus an organ performance by Eric Choate and immersive visuals by Mark Johns.

BTW - Organ performance as in a massive pipe organ in a club.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://mercurysoul.com/stranger-things-midway/

https://mercurysoul.com/

42ND ST MOON PRESENTS

SHE LOVES ME

GATEWAY THEATRE

215 JACKSON ST. / SF

JUNE 8 - JUNE 25, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: MARAH SOTELO / 'Amalia'

SHE LOVES ME

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Book by Joe Masteroff

Based on a play by Miklos Laszlo

Director Peet Cocke

Music Director Daniel Thomas

Choreographer Leslie Waggoner

For more info. and to purchase tickets - click here

AURORA THEATRE COMPANY

HURRICANE DIANE

2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

JUNE 16 - JULY 16, 2023 (Live performances evenings & matinees; Streaming available)

JUNE 30 - PRIDE NIGHT

AN LGBTQIA + AFFINITY EVENT

Post-show Discussions:

Friday, June 23

Tuesday, June 27

Wednesday, July 5

Thursday, July 13

GUESTS:

STACY ROSS / 'Diane'

LEONTYNE MBELE-MBONG / 'Renee'

Guest host Philippa Kelly interviews Hurricane Diane cast members Stacy Ross and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong. Hurricane Diane is by Madeleine George, and directed by Jennifer King

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.auroratheatre.org/hurricanediane

