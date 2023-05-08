Presidio Dance Benefit | SF Playhouse | B'Way San Jose Riverdance & 1776
Presidio Performing Arts Foundation (PPAF) Presents
25th Anniversary Season Gala Performances
By Presidio Dance Theatre & Benefit Dinner
Justice Through Dance
HONORING THE WOMEN OF IRAN
May 18, 2023
5:00pm Performance
7:00pm Gala Dinner
Herbst Theatre – Green Room
401 Van Ness Ave. / SF
GUEST: EXECUTIVE & ARTIST DIRECTOR SHERENE MELANIA / Presidio Dance Theatre
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://presidiodance.org
https://presidiodance.org/performances/save-date-25th-anniversary-celebration/
San Francisco Playhouse Presents
CHINGLISH
By Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang
Directed by Jeffrey Lo
Now through June 10, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
SF Playhouse
450 Post St., Floor 2M / SF
GUEST: CHINGLISH DIRECTOR JEFFREY LO
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/chinglish
Broadway San Jose Presents
RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary
May 12 – 14, 2023 (evenings and matinees – only 5 performances)
San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts
255 S. Almaden Blvd. / San Jose
GUESTS:
GARDINER BROTHERS / Riverdance cast members
Michael & Matthew Gardiner
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://riverdance.com/
https://riverdance.com/tours/usa
Broadway San Jose Presents
Broadway Revival Nation Tour of
1776
May 16 – 21, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts
255 S. Almaden Blvd. / San Jose
Making its only SF Bay Area Stop in San Jose
GUEST: GISELA ADISA / cast member “John Adams”
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://broadwaysanjose.com/shows/1776/
https://www.1776musical.com/