© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

Presidio Dance Benefit | SF Playhouse | B'Way San Jose Riverdance & 1776

By Janice Lee
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:48 AM PDT
Sherene in Assyrian costume _ tent.jpeg
Courtesy PPAF_Presidio Dance Theatre
/
Presidio Dance Theatre_Sherene Melania

Presidio Performing Arts Foundation (PPAF) Presents
25th Anniversary Season Gala Performances
By Presidio Dance Theatre & Benefit Dinner
Justice Through Dance

HONORING THE WOMEN OF IRAN
May 18, 2023
5:00pm Performance
7:00pm Gala Dinner
Herbst Theatre – Green Room
401 Van Ness Ave. / SF

GUEST:  EXECUTIVE & ARTIST DIRECTOR SHERENE MELANIA / Presidio Dance Theatre

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://presidiodance.org
https://presidiodance.org/performances/save-date-25th-anniversary-celebration/

SFP_Chinglish_JessicaPalopoli4.jpg
Photo: Jessica Palopoli
/
SF Playhouse_Chinglish_Nicole Tung and Michael Barrett

San Francisco Playhouse Presents
CHINGLISH
By Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang
Directed by Jeffrey Lo
Now through June 10, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
SF Playhouse
450 Post St., Floor 2M / SF

GUEST:  CHINGLISH DIRECTOR JEFFREY LO

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/chinglish

5. Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show_Credit Jack Hartin.jpg
Photo: Jack Hartin
/
Broadway SJ_Riverdance 25th Anniversary

Broadway San Jose Presents
RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary
May 12 – 14, 2023 (evenings and matinees – only 5 performances)
San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts
255 S. Almaden Blvd. / San Jose

GUESTS: 
GARDINER BROTHERS  / Riverdance cast members
Michael & Matthew Gardiner

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://riverdance.com/
https://riverdance.com/tours/usa

https://gardinerbrothers.ie

2. Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show _Credit Jack Hartin.jpg
1 of 2  — 2. Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show _Credit Jack Hartin.jpg
Broadway SJ_Riverdance 25th Anniversary
Photo: Jack Hartin
3. Riverdance, Reel around the Sun_Credit Jack Hartin.jpg
2 of 2  — 3. Riverdance, Reel around the Sun_Credit Jack Hartin.jpg
Broadway SJ_Riverdance 25th Anniversary
Photo: Jack Hartin

1776-10.jpg
Photo: Joan Marcus
/
Broadway SJ_1776_Gisela Adisa

Broadway San Jose Presents
Broadway Revival Nation Tour of
1776
May 16 – 21, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts
255 S. Almaden Blvd. / San Jose
Making its only SF Bay Area Stop in San Jose

GUEST:  GISELA ADISA / cast member “John Adams”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://broadwaysanjose.com/shows/1776/
https://www.1776musical.com/

https://www.iamgisela.com/

1.1776-9.jpg
1 of 5  — 1.1776-9.jpg
Broadway SJ_1776 cast
Photo: Joan Marcus
2.1776Tour_0220r_Joan Marcus.jpg
2 of 5  — 2.1776Tour_0220r_Joan Marcus.jpg
Broadway SJ_1776 cast
Photo: Joan Marcus
3.-1776Tour_0089r.jpg
3 of 5  — 3.-1776Tour_0089r.jpg
Broadway SJ_1776 cast
Photo: Joan Marcus
4.1776-8_Joan Marcus.jpg
4 of 5  — 4.1776-8_Joan Marcus.jpg
Broadway SJ_1776 cast
Photo: Joan Marcus
5.1776Tour_0199r_Joan Marcus.jpg
5 of 5  — 5.1776Tour_0199r_Joan Marcus.jpg
Broadway SJ_1776 cast
Photo: Joan Marcus

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee