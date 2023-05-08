Presidio Dance Benefit | SF Playhouse | B'Way San Jose Riverdance & 1776

Presidio Performing Arts Foundation (PPAF) Presents

25th Anniversary Season Gala Performances

By Presidio Dance Theatre & Benefit Dinner

Justice Through Dance

HONORING THE WOMEN OF IRAN

May 18, 2023

5:00pm Performance

7:00pm Gala Dinner

Herbst Theatre – Green Room

401 Van Ness Ave. / SF

GUEST: EXECUTIVE & ARTIST DIRECTOR SHERENE MELANIA / Presidio Dance Theatre

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://presidiodance.org

https://presidiodance.org/performances/save-date-25th-anniversary-celebration/

Photo: Jessica Palopoli / SF Playhouse_Chinglish_Nicole Tung and Michael Barrett

San Francisco Playhouse Presents

CHINGLISH

By Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang

Directed by Jeffrey Lo

Now through June 10, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

SF Playhouse

450 Post St., Floor 2M / SF

GUEST: CHINGLISH DIRECTOR JEFFREY LO

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/chinglish

Photo: Jack Hartin / Broadway SJ_Riverdance 25th Anniversary

Broadway San Jose Presents

RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary

May 12 – 14, 2023 (evenings and matinees – only 5 performances)

San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts

255 S. Almaden Blvd. / San Jose

GUESTS:

GARDINER BROTHERS / Riverdance cast members

Michael & Matthew Gardiner

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://riverdance.com/

https://riverdance.com/tours/usa

https://gardinerbrothers.ie

Photo: Joan Marcus / Broadway SJ_1776_Gisela Adisa

Broadway San Jose Presents

Broadway Revival Nation Tour of

1776

May 16 – 21, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts

255 S. Almaden Blvd. / San Jose

Making its only SF Bay Area Stop in San Jose

GUEST: GISELA ADISA / cast member “John Adams”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://broadwaysanjose.com/shows/1776/

https://www.1776musical.com/

https://www.iamgisela.com/