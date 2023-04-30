YOUNG PEOPLE’S SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA | LAMPLIGHTERS | ALEXANDER STRING QUARTET | SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS

YOUNG PEOPLE’S SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

SPRING CONCERT

FIRST CHURCH BERKELEY

2345 CHANNING WAY / BERKELEY

SATURDAY MAY 13, 2023 – 7:30PM

* YPSO will host a free open dress rehearsal program on Friday 5/12/23 at 6:00PM for families with childres ages 12 and under, and elementary/middle school classes accompanied by a teacher. Contact YPSO to make arrangements:

open-rehearsals@ypsomusic.org

GUEST: DAVID RAMADANOFF / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

Maestro David Ramadanoff joins David to talk about YPSO’s upcoming concerts for the current season, and plans for a tour to Japan for the 2023-2024 season.

The YPSO celebrates its 86th Season, and Maestro David Ramadanoff his 34th year with the Orchestra.

Spring Concert Program:

Academic Festival Overture by J. Brahms (1880)

Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber by P. Hindemith (1943)

La Valse by M. Ravel (1919-1920)

Symphonie Espagnole , 1st Mvmt by E. Lalo (1874)

Concertino for Clarinet by C.M. Weber (1811)

UPCOMING:

POPS CONCERT

ASCENSION GREEK ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL

4700 LINCOLN AVE. / OAKLAND

SUNDAY, JUNE 11 - 3:00PM

Courtesy_Lamplighters Music Theatre / LAMPLIGHTERS_By Georges!

LAMPLIGHTERS MUSIC THEATRE PRESENTS

BY GEORGES!

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY CHEVALIER DE SAINT-GEORGES

PRESIDIO THEATRE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

99 MORAGA AVE. (in The Presidio) / SF

FRIDAY, MAY 5 – 7:30PM

SATURDAY, MAY 6 – 2:00PM

SUNDAY, MAY 7 – 2:00PM *

SUNDAY, MAY 7 – 2:00PM / VIRTUAL EVENT (SIMULCAST)

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW

SATURDAY, MAY 20 – 2:00PM

SATURDAY, MAY 20 – 7:30PM

SUNDAY, MAY 21 – 2:00PM *

* ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE

GUESTS:

CHARLES VINCENT (VINCE) BURWELL / COMPOSER & LYRICIST

JAMES D. SASSER / AUTHOR & LYRICIST

Join David as he talks with Charles Vincent (Vince) Burwell and James D. Sasser about the upcoming performances of By Georges!, the world premiere commission by Lamplighters Music Theatre.

The Lamplighters was founded in 1952 to produce the comic operas of librettist W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan.

Burwell is currently a Professor of Theater at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, whose theater and dance work span the globe. Burwell’s music compositional work crosses genres and cultures and has also graced the stage and screen internationally. Sasser is an award-winning actor, writer, producer & director, whose international career spans on Broadway and off – and continues with writing and developing new works for the stage.

Together, as Burwell & Sasser, their works includes musicals Bottle Shock (based on the hit cult movie), Cubamor, and their latest, Le Compte Noir.

Courtesy SFCMP / SFCMP_clockwise from upper-left: Tyondai Braxton_George Lewis_Anthony Braxton_Miya Masaoki_Aiyana Braun

SAN FRANCISCO CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS

POWER DUOS, POWER DYNAMICS

HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

THURSDAY, MAY 11 – 8:00 PM

* 7:00PM “HOW MUSIC IS MADE” PRE-CONCERT DISCUSSION FEATURING ERIC DUDLEY IN CONVERSATION WITH SFCMP MUSICIANS

GUEST: ERIC DUDLEY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

David will speak with Eric Dudley about the upcoming concert titled Power Duos, Power Dynamics, concluding the SFCMP 2022-2023 Concert Season. The program features powerful pieces by power duos – father and son Anthony and Tyondai Braxton, and husband and wife George Lewis and Miya Masaoka. Rounding out the program will be SFCMP commission, Unwound (2023) for Solo Cello by Aiyana Braun, Co-Winner of SFCMP’s Search for Scores.

Program:

Miya Masaoka – The Dust and the Noise (2013)

Aiyana Braun – Unwound for Solo Cello (2023)

George Lewis – Anthem (2011)

-intermission-

Anthony Braxton – Composition No. 152 for Flute & Double Bass (1991)

Tyondai Braxton – Fly by Wire (2014)

Photo: Terry Lorant / Alexander String Quartet

ALEXANDER STRING QUARTET

MUSIC AT KOHL MANSION

2750 ADELINE DR. / BURLINGAME

SUNDAY, MAY 7 – 7:00PM

GUEST: SANDY WILSON / CELLIST

Alexander String Quartet (ASQ) cellist Sandy Wilson joins David to talk about their upcoming return to Music at Kohl Mansion. The concert will be an evening of exceptional, rare and beautiful chamber music performed in the historic Kohl Mansion Great Hall.

This evening’s rare program of quarter, quintet and sextet selections will bring special guest artists to perform:

Yuri Cho (violin)

Paul Yarbrough (ASQ violist emeritus)

Eric Gaensken (cello)

PROGRAM:

Mozart Viola Quintet in B-flat Major, KV 174 with violist, Paul Yarbrough (ASQ violist eremitus)

Kodály Quartet No. 2, Op. 10

Brahms Sextet in B-flat Major, Op. 18 with violist, Paul Yarbrough and cellist, Eric Gaenslen

ASQ is:

Zakarias Grafilo (violin)

David Samuel (viola)

Sandy Wilson (cello)

* Note from ASQ’s Grafilo, Samuel and Wilson: Fred Lifsitz, our second violinist and close colleague since 1987, announced his retirement from the ASQ in January. As we work through the process of identifying his successor, several esteemed violists are joining us in our performances over the next few months. We are confident you will enjoy our performance with Yuri Cho at this concert as much as we have been delighted, honored, and rewarded to work with her.

www.asq4.com