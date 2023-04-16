Opera Parallèle | SF Symphony | Letters From Home | SF Gay Men’s Chorus |
OPERA PARALLÈLE
THE SHINING
BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA THEATER
@ YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
700 HOWARD ST. / SF
FRIDAY JUNE 2 @ 7:30PM
SATURDAY JUNE 3 @ 7:30PM
SUNDAY JUNE 4 @ 2:00PM
GUEST: NICOLE PAIEMENT / GENERAL & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, CONDUCTOR
Join David as he speaks with Nicole Paiement about Opera Parallèle’s upcoming West Coast Premiere of The Shining, based on the novel by Stephen King, by Composer Paul Moravec and Librettist Mark Campbell. This will be a new co-production by Opera Parallèle, Hawaii Opera Theatre and Portland Opera. It will also be the world premiere of newly created chamber music by the Composer. The cast features Baritone Robert Wesley Mason (‘Jack Torrance’), Kevin Deas (‘Dick Hallorann’), Kearstin Piper Brown (‘Wendy Torrance’), and Nathan Granner (‘Bill Watson/Lloyd the Bartender’), among others.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://operaparallele.org/theshining/
Ahead of The Shining in June will be A Night At The Overlook Hotel at The Lodge (at the Regency) in SF on April 24, 2023, benefiting Opera Parallèle.
For more Overlook info.:
https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=opshine&id=%23blockB
To purchase Overlook tickets:
https://cbo.io/tickets/opshine/tickets
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
CRISTINA MĂCELARU CONDUCTS SHOSTAKOVICH
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY APRIL 21 @ 7:30PM
SATURDAY APRIL 22 @ 7:30PM
SUNDAY APRIL 23 @ 2:00PM
GUEST: CRISTINA MĂCELARU / CONDUCTOR
Cristian Măcelaru joins David to talk about his upcoming SF Symphony program featuring soloist Russ de Luna (English horn), and SF Symphony Commission and US Premiere of Milky Ways by Composer Outi Tarkiainen.
PROGRAM:
Selections from Blues Symphony
[San Francisco Symphony Premiere]
Wynton Marsalis
Milky Ways
[San Francisco Symphony Commission & U.S. Premiere]
Outi Tarkiainen
Symphony No. 1
Dmitri Shostakovich
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Macelaru-Conducts-Shostakovich
LETTERS FROM HOME
THE 50 STATES TOUR
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA
SUNDAY APRIL 23 @ 2:30PM
GUESTS:
ERINN DEARTH / CREATOR, FOUNDER, CHOREOGRAPHER
DAN BECKMANN / ACTOR, SINGER, DIRECTOR, WRITER
David speaks with Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann the dynamic duo of Letters From Home, a musical stage program with a mission is to honor our veterans, active military heroes and their families. They have touched the hearts of (hundreds of) thousands, and have performed over 900 shows in venues big and small across the United States, including theaters, air shows, cruise ships, schools, patriotic celebrations, military bases, VA hospitals, VFWs, and American Legions.
Their current 2023 tour will take them through each of the 50 states, with a show in the SF Bay Area in Mountain View on 4/23/23.
To purchase tickets:
https://tickets.mvcpa.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=465
For more info. on all 50 States and to purchase tickets:
https://lettersfromhomesingers.com/50statestour.html
SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS
CRESCENDO!
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL
757 MARKET ST. / SF
SATURDAY APRIL 22 @ 5:00PM
GUEST: CHRIS VERDUGO / SFGMC CEO
David talks with SF Gay Men’s Chorus CEO Chris Verdugo about the upcoming annual SFGMC Benefit.
At the Benefit will be SFGMC performances, opening remarks will be by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and 2023 Honorees will be Mayor London Breed, Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and Olympic Gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfgmc.org/crescendo