Opera Parallèle | SF Symphony | Letters From Home | SF Gay Men’s Chorus

OPERA PARALLÈLE

THE SHINING

BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA THEATER

@ YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS

700 HOWARD ST. / SF

FRIDAY JUNE 2 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY JUNE 3 @ 7:30PM

SUNDAY JUNE 4 @ 2:00PM

GUEST: NICOLE PAIEMENT / GENERAL & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, CONDUCTOR

Join David as he speaks with Nicole Paiement about Opera Parallèle’s upcoming West Coast Premiere of The Shining, based on the novel by Stephen King, by Composer Paul Moravec and Librettist Mark Campbell. This will be a new co-production by Opera Parallèle, Hawaii Opera Theatre and Portland Opera. It will also be the world premiere of newly created chamber music by the Composer. The cast features Baritone Robert Wesley Mason (‘Jack Torrance’), Kevin Deas (‘Dick Hallorann’), Kearstin Piper Brown (‘Wendy Torrance’), and Nathan Granner (‘Bill Watson/Lloyd the Bartender’), among others.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://operaparallele.org/theshining/

Ahead of The Shining in June will be A Night At The Overlook Hotel at The Lodge (at the Regency) in SF on April 24, 2023, benefiting Opera Parallèle.

For more Overlook info.:

https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=opshine&id=%23blockB

To purchase Overlook tickets:

https://cbo.io/tickets/opshine/tickets

www.operaparallele.org

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

CRISTINA MĂCELARU CONDUCTS SHOSTAKOVICH

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY APRIL 21 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY APRIL 22 @ 7:30PM

SUNDAY APRIL 23 @ 2:00PM

GUEST: CRISTINA MĂCELARU / CONDUCTOR

Cristian Măcelaru joins David to talk about his upcoming SF Symphony program featuring soloist Russ de Luna (English horn), and SF Symphony Commission and US Premiere of Milky Ways by Composer Outi Tarkiainen.

PROGRAM:

Selections from Blues Symphony

[San Francisco Symphony Premiere]

Wynton Marsalis

Milky Ways

[San Francisco Symphony Commission & U.S. Premiere]

Outi Tarkiainen

Symphony No. 1

Dmitri Shostakovich

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Macelaru-Conducts-Shostakovich

Courtesy Letters From Home / Letters From Home_50 States Tour 2023

LETTERS FROM HOME

THE 50 STATES TOUR

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA

SUNDAY APRIL 23 @ 2:30PM

GUESTS:

ERINN DEARTH / CREATOR, FOUNDER, CHOREOGRAPHER

DAN BECKMANN / ACTOR, SINGER, DIRECTOR, WRITER

David speaks with Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann the dynamic duo of Letters From Home, a musical stage program with a mission is to honor our veterans, active military heroes and their families. They have touched the hearts of (hundreds of) thousands, and have performed over 900 shows in venues big and small across the United States, including theaters, air shows, cruise ships, schools, patriotic celebrations, military bases, VA hospitals, VFWs, and American Legions.

Their current 2023 tour will take them through each of the 50 states, with a show in the SF Bay Area in Mountain View on 4/23/23.

To purchase tickets:

https://tickets.mvcpa.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=465

For more info. on all 50 States and to purchase tickets:

https://lettersfromhomesingers.com/50statestour.html

Courtesy SF Gay Men's Chorus / SF Gay Men's Chorus_Crescendo!

SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS

CRESCENDO!

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL

757 MARKET ST. / SF

SATURDAY APRIL 22 @ 5:00PM

GUEST: CHRIS VERDUGO / SFGMC CEO

David talks with SF Gay Men’s Chorus CEO Chris Verdugo about the upcoming annual SFGMC Benefit.

At the Benefit will be SFGMC performances, opening remarks will be by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and 2023 Honorees will be Mayor London Breed, Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and Olympic Gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfgmc.org/crescendo