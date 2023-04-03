SFJAZZ | San Francisco Performances | Peninsula Symphony | Mercury Soul

Photo: Ebru Yildiz / SFJAZZ_Vijay Iyer

David talks with Vijay Iyer about his upcoming week of concerts at SFJAZZ – an evening of solo piano, and three days with his trio - Linda May Han Oh (bass) and Tyshawn Sorey (drums). This trio is also the feature of his most recent ECM album release Uneasy.

Jason Vieaux and Sasha Cooke join David to talk about their upcoming one-night-only concert at the Herbst Theatre/SF. Both are Grammy Award winners and extraordinary artists who have traveled and graced stages around the world. We are fortunate to have them collaborating and performing together at SF’s venerable Herbst Theatre.

Maestro Mitchell Sardou Klein and Clarinetist Anthony McGill join David to talk about the upcoming Peninsula Symphony concerts. This will be the only opportunity to see McGill in the Bay Area.

McGill will also conduct a Masterclass on 4/8/23 at Gunn High School in Palo Alto.

Grammy Award-winning Composer. Conductor. DJ. Multi-hyphenate Artist Mason Bates joins David to talk about Mercury Soul – the organization he founded in 2008 with conductor Benjamin Schwartz and visual designer Anne Patterson.

Mercury Soul returns to Saint Joseph's Arts Society with a sumptuous mix of loungey DJ sets, meditative classical music, and immersive production and stagecraft.

Enjoy specialty cocktails while exploring this stunning cathedral-turned-club designed by the renown Ken Fulk, with groovy alternations of DJ sets and popup classical performances.

Sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates), DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures Chicago), and special guest DJ Gavin Hardkiss are interspersed by performances of Renaissance chorales by Gesualdo and Lotti and music by modern masters Arvo Pärt, Aphex Twin, John Cage, and Philip Glass conducted by Arun Saigal.

