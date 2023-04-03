© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

SFJAZZ | San Francisco Performances | Peninsula Symphony | Mercury Soul

By Janice Lee
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:28 PM PDT
VieauxCooke-A-960.jpg
Courtesy SF Performances
/
SF Performances_Jason Vieaux & Sasha Cooke
-VijayIyer_EbruYildiz_243.jpg
Photo: Ebru Yildiz
/
SFJAZZ_Vijay Iyer

SFJAZZ
VIJAY IYER
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
(See dates and links below)

GUEST: VIJAY IYER / PIANIST, COMPOSER & BANDLEADER

David talks with Vijay Iyer about his upcoming week of concerts at SFJAZZ – an evening of solo piano, and three days with his trio - Linda May Han Oh (bass) and Tyshawn Sorey (drums). This trio is also the feature of his most recent ECM album release Uneasy.

SFJAZZ B&W_Vijay.jpg
Courtesy SFJAZZ
/
SFJAZZ_Vijay Iyer

Vijay Iyer / Solo Piano
4/6/23 7:30PM
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/vijay-iyer-solo-2223/

vijayiyertrio_hero.jpg
Courtesy SFJAZZ
/
SFJAZZ_Tyshawn Sorey, Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh

Vijay Iyer Trio w/ Linda May Han Oh (bass) and Tyshawn Sorey (drums)
4/7/23 7:30PM
4/8/23 7:30PM
4/9/23 3:00PM
4/7/23 Livestream / Membership only – purchase here 
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/athome/fridays-live/vijay-iyer-trio/

https://vijay-iyer.com/

2692 X
Courtesy ECM
/
ECM_Vijay Iyer Trio_Uneasy
rtch-zPrint-0714-Cooke-Sasha.jpg
Photo: Stephanie Girard
/
SF Performances_Sasha Cooke Mezzo-Soprano

SF PERFORMANCES
HERBST THEATRE / VETERANS BLDG.
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
4/8/23 7:30PM

GUESTS:
JASON VIEAUX / GUITAR
SASHA COOKE / MEZZO-SOPRANO

Jason Vieaux and Sasha Cooke join David to talk about their upcoming one-night-only concert at the Herbst Theatre/SF. Both are Grammy Award winners and extraordinary artists who have traveled and graced stages around the world. We are fortunate to have them collaborating and performing together at SF’s venerable Herbst Theatre.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://sfperformances.org/performances/2223/VieauxCooke.html

https://www.jasonvieaux.com/

https://sashacooke.com/

jasonvieaux_1_bytylerboye-.jpg
Photo: Tyler Boye
/
SF Performances_Jason Vieaux Guitarist
Anthony McGill
Photo: Todd Rosenberg
/
Todd Rosenberg
Peninsula Symphony_ Clarinetist Anthony McGill

PENINSULA SYMPHONY

Friday 3/7/23 8:00PM PST
SAN MATEO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
600 N. DELAWARE ST / SAN MATEO

Saturday 4/8/23 8PM
HERITAGE THEATRE
1 W CAMPBELL AVE / CAMPBELL

GUESTS:
MITCHELL SARDOU KLEIN / Music Director & Conductor
ANTHONY MCGILL / Clarinetist

Maestro Mitchell Sardou Klein and Clarinetist Anthony McGill join David to talk about the upcoming Peninsula Symphony concerts. This will be the only opportunity to see McGill in the Bay Area.

McGill will also conduct a Masterclass on 4/8/23 at Gunn High School in Palo Alto.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://peninsulasymphony.org/anthony

Saturday 4/8/23 11:00AM – 1:00PM
Anthony McGill Masterclass / register to attend for free:
https://peninsulasymphony.org/anthony-mcgill-masterclass

MSK Credit Jim Fung.jpg
Photo: Jim Fung
/
Peninsula Symphony_Mitchell Sardou Klein Music Director & Conductor
Mason Bates_1.jpg
Courtesy Mercury Soul
/
Mercury Soul_Mason Bates

MERCURY SOUL & MASON BATES
@ Saint Joseph’s Arts Society
1401 Howard St / SF
Friday 4/7/23 8:00PM / SOLD OUT!

GUEST: MASON BATES

Grammy Award-winning Composer. Conductor. DJ. Multi-hyphenate Artist Mason Bates joins David to talk about Mercury Soul – the organization he founded in 2008 with conductor Benjamin Schwartz and visual designer Anne Patterson.

Mercury Soul returns to Saint Joseph's Arts Society with a sumptuous mix of loungey DJ sets, meditative classical music, and immersive production and stagecraft.

Enjoy specialty cocktails while exploring this stunning cathedral-turned-club designed by the renown Ken Fulk, with groovy alternations of DJ sets and popup classical performances.

Sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates), DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures Chicago), and special guest DJ Gavin Hardkiss are interspersed by performances of Renaissance chorales by Gesualdo and Lotti and music by modern masters Arvo Pärt, Aphex Twin, John Cage, and Philip Glass conducted by Arun Saigal.

Learn more here:
https://mercurysoul.com/
https://mercurysoul.com/april-7-2023/

MASON BATES / UPCOMING EVENTS:

THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS
2019 Grammy Award for Best Opera
Music by Mason Bates
Libretto by Mark Campbell

5/6/23 – 5/14/23 (evenings & matinee)
UTAH OPERA
Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
50 W 200 S / Salt Lake City UT
https://utahopera.org/event/id/28248/#overview

9/22/23 – 10/7/23 (evenings and matinees)
SF OPERA
War Memorial Opera House
301 Van Ness Ave. / SF
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/

PHILHARMONIA FANTASTIQUE
A Multi-Media Concerto
2023 Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Classical

2023 Performances & Events:
https://www.spritesworld.org/events/

https://www.masonbates.com/

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee