SFJAZZ | San Francisco Performances | Peninsula Symphony | Mercury Soul

VIJAY IYER
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
(See dates and links below)
GUEST: VIJAY IYER / PIANIST, COMPOSER & BANDLEADER
David talks with Vijay Iyer about his upcoming week of concerts at SFJAZZ – an evening of solo piano, and three days with his trio - Linda May Han Oh (bass) and Tyshawn Sorey (drums). This trio is also the feature of his most recent ECM album release Uneasy.
Vijay Iyer / Solo Piano
4/6/23 7:30PM
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/vijay-iyer-solo-2223/
Vijay Iyer Trio w/ Linda May Han Oh (bass) and Tyshawn Sorey (drums)
4/7/23 7:30PM
4/8/23 7:30PM
4/9/23 3:00PM
4/7/23 Livestream / Membership only – purchase here
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/athome/fridays-live/vijay-iyer-trio/
SF PERFORMANCES
HERBST THEATRE / VETERANS BLDG.
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
4/8/23 7:30PM
GUESTS:
JASON VIEAUX / GUITAR
SASHA COOKE / MEZZO-SOPRANO
Jason Vieaux and Sasha Cooke join David to talk about their upcoming one-night-only concert at the Herbst Theatre/SF. Both are Grammy Award winners and extraordinary artists who have traveled and graced stages around the world. We are fortunate to have them collaborating and performing together at SF’s venerable Herbst Theatre.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://sfperformances.org/performances/2223/VieauxCooke.html
PENINSULA SYMPHONY
Friday 3/7/23 8:00PM PST
SAN MATEO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
600 N. DELAWARE ST / SAN MATEO
Saturday 4/8/23 8PM
HERITAGE THEATRE
1 W CAMPBELL AVE / CAMPBELL
GUESTS:
MITCHELL SARDOU KLEIN / Music Director & Conductor
ANTHONY MCGILL / Clarinetist
Maestro Mitchell Sardou Klein and Clarinetist Anthony McGill join David to talk about the upcoming Peninsula Symphony concerts. This will be the only opportunity to see McGill in the Bay Area.
McGill will also conduct a Masterclass on 4/8/23 at Gunn High School in Palo Alto.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://peninsulasymphony.org/anthony
Saturday 4/8/23 11:00AM – 1:00PM
Anthony McGill Masterclass / register to attend for free:
https://peninsulasymphony.org/anthony-mcgill-masterclass
MERCURY SOUL & MASON BATES
@ Saint Joseph’s Arts Society
1401 Howard St / SF
Friday 4/7/23 8:00PM / SOLD OUT!
GUEST: MASON BATES
Grammy Award-winning Composer. Conductor. DJ. Multi-hyphenate Artist Mason Bates joins David to talk about Mercury Soul – the organization he founded in 2008 with conductor Benjamin Schwartz and visual designer Anne Patterson.
Mercury Soul returns to Saint Joseph's Arts Society with a sumptuous mix of loungey DJ sets, meditative classical music, and immersive production and stagecraft.
Enjoy specialty cocktails while exploring this stunning cathedral-turned-club designed by the renown Ken Fulk, with groovy alternations of DJ sets and popup classical performances.
Sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates), DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures Chicago), and special guest DJ Gavin Hardkiss are interspersed by performances of Renaissance chorales by Gesualdo and Lotti and music by modern masters Arvo Pärt, Aphex Twin, John Cage, and Philip Glass conducted by Arun Saigal.
Learn more here:
https://mercurysoul.com/
https://mercurysoul.com/april-7-2023/
MASON BATES / UPCOMING EVENTS:
THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS
2019 Grammy Award for Best Opera
Music by Mason Bates
Libretto by Mark Campbell
5/6/23 – 5/14/23 (evenings & matinee)
UTAH OPERA
Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
50 W 200 S / Salt Lake City UT
https://utahopera.org/event/id/28248/#overview
9/22/23 – 10/7/23 (evenings and matinees)
SF OPERA
War Memorial Opera House
301 Van Ness Ave. / SF
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/the-revolution-of-steve-jobs/
PHILHARMONIA FANTASTIQUE
A Multi-Media Concerto
2023 Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Classical
2023 Performances & Events:
https://www.spritesworld.org/events/