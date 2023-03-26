42nd St. Moon | Shotgun Players | Berkeley Symphony | Alonzo Bodden
ALONZO BODDEN
COBB’S COMEDY CLUB
951 COLUMBUS AVE. / SF
GUEST: ALONZO BODDEN / COMEDIAN & WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME! PANEL MEMBER
Comedian and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! regular panel member Alonzon Bodden joins David on the show today. Bodden will be appearing at Cobb’s Comedy Club on 4/6/23, and also at a venue near you (link below).
https://www.cobbscomedy.com//EventDetail?tmeventid=G5vYZ90kG7Nud&offerid=0
http://www.alonzobodden.com/appearances/
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
TRIUMPH OF LOVE
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
3/25/23 – 4/23/23 (evenings & afternoons)
PATRICK DOOLEY / TRIUMPH OF LOVE DIRECTOR & SHOTGUN PLAYERS FOUNDING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
Patrick Dooley joins David today to talk about Shotgun Players’ current production of Triumph of Love (written by Pierre Carlet De Marivaux and translated by Stephen Wadsworth). Dooley founded the Players in 1992 – from their humble beginnings with great inspirations and aspirations, their journey to now and what’s next.
Since 2009, The Shotgun Players Ashby Stage location has been a canvas for the Murals of each new production. Located at the corner of Ashby Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, this gallery of changing murals not only promote each current production, they reach out to the community and has become a mobile mural gallery whether one is walking, riding or driving by.
https://shotgunplayers.org/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=murals
42nd STREET MOON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
3/23 – 4/9/23 (evenings and matinees)
GUEST: DC SCARPELLI / ‘Charley Kringas’
David is joined today by DC Scarpelli who plays Charley Kringas in 42nd Street Moon’s current production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. This production is Directed by Dennis Lickteig, with Music Director Tania Johnson and Choreographer Ashley Cowl.
https://42ndstmoon.org/wp-content/playbills/merrily-we-roll-along.pdf
BERKELEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
SYMPHONIC II: CONNECTIONS
UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL
SUNDAY 4/2/23 4:00PM PST
GUEST: JOSEPH YOUNG / MUSIC DIRECTOR
Berkeley Symphony Music Director Joseph Young joins David to talk about the Symphonic Series and other upcoming Berkeley Symphony events.
SYMPHONIC II: CONNECTIONS
Featuring Lara Downes, piano
Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlán
Duke Ellington: New World A-Comin
Billy Strayhorn arranged by Chris Walden: “A Lovesome Thing: Billy Strayhorn Suite”
co-commission
Edward Elgar: “Enigma” Variations
4/2/23
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org./
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/events/symphonic-ii-connections/
5/20/23
SYMPHONY SOIRÉE!
@ Claremont Club & Spa
41 Tunnel Rd. / Berkeley CA
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/symphony-soiree/
5/21/23 4:00PM PST
CHAMBER SERIES: BETWEEN WORLDS
@ Piedmont Center for the Arts
801 Magnolia Ave. / Piedmont CA
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/events/between-worlds/
6/4/23 4:0PM PST
SYMPHONIC III: ENDURING STORIES
UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/events/symphonic-iii-enduring-stories/