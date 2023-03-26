42nd St. Moon | Shotgun Players | Berkeley Symphony | Alonzo Bodden

ALONZO BODDEN

COBB’S COMEDY CLUB

951 COLUMBUS AVE. / SF

GUEST: ALONZO BODDEN / COMEDIAN & WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME! PANEL MEMBER

Comedian and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! regular panel member Alonzon Bodden joins David on the show today. Bodden will be appearing at Cobb’s Comedy Club on 4/6/23, and also at a venue near you (link below).

SHOTGUN PLAYERS

TRIUMPH OF LOVE

ASHBY STAGE

1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY

3/25/23 – 4/23/23 (evenings & afternoons)

GUEST:

PATRICK DOOLEY / TRIUMPH OF LOVE DIRECTOR & SHOTGUN PLAYERS FOUNDING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Patrick Dooley joins David today to talk about Shotgun Players’ current production of Triumph of Love (written by Pierre Carlet De Marivaux and translated by Stephen Wadsworth). Dooley founded the Players in 1992 – from their humble beginnings with great inspirations and aspirations, their journey to now and what’s next.

Since 2009, The Shotgun Players Ashby Stage location has been a canvas for the Murals of each new production. Located at the corner of Ashby Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, this gallery of changing murals not only promote each current production, they reach out to the community and has become a mobile mural gallery whether one is walking, riding or driving by.

Ashby Stage Mural Project:

https://shotgunplayers.org/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=murals

https://shotgunplayers.org

42nd STREET MOON

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

GATEWAY THEATRE

215 JACKSON ST. / SF

3/23 – 4/9/23 (evenings and matinees)

GUEST: DC SCARPELLI / ‘Charley Kringas’

David is joined today by DC Scarpelli who plays Charley Kringas in 42nd Street Moon’s current production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. This production is Directed by Dennis Lickteig, with Music Director Tania Johnson and Choreographer Ashley Cowl.

1 of 8 — Merrily_Sophia Alawi, DC Scarpelli, Melissa WolfKlain_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_Sophia Alawi, DC Scarpelli, Melissa WolfKlain Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 2 of 8 — Merrily_Will Giammona and Keenan Moran_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona and Keenan Moran Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 3 of 8 — Merrily Melissa_Will_Jennifer Ekman, Christine Capsuto-Shulman_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_Melissa WolfKlain, Will Giammona, Jennifer Ekman, Christine Capsuto-Shulman Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 4 of 8 — Merrily_Christine Capsuto-Shulman with McKay Elwood and Jon-David Randle_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_Christine Capsuto-Shulman with McKay Elwood and Jon-David Randle Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 5 of 8 — Merrily_The Ensemble_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_The Ensemble Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 6 of 8 — Merrily_Will Giammona, DC Scarpelli, Melissa WolfKlain, Chris Reber, Sophia Alawi, McKay Elwood, Russell Mangan_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, DC Scarpelli, Melissa WolfKlain, Chris Reber, Sophia Alawi, McKay Elwood, Russell Mangan Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 7 of 8 — Merrily_Will Giammona, Juliana Lustenader, DC Scarpelli_Ben Krantz Studio.png 42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, Juliana Lustenader, DC Scarpelli Photo: Ben Krantz Studio 8 of 8 — -42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, DC Scarpelli, and Melissa WolfKlainPhoto by Bryan Sweet & DC Scarpelli.jpg 42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, DC Scarpelli, and Melissa WolfKlain Photo: Bryan Sweet & DC Scarpelli

Joseph Young_Berkeley Symphony Music Director

BERKELEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

SYMPHONIC II: CONNECTIONS

UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL

SUNDAY 4/2/23 4:00PM PST

GUEST: JOSEPH YOUNG / MUSIC DIRECTOR

Berkeley Symphony Music Director Joseph Young joins David to talk about the Symphonic Series and other upcoming Berkeley Symphony events.

SYMPHONIC II: CONNECTIONS

PROGRAM:

Featuring Lara Downes, piano

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlán

Duke Ellington: New World A-Comin

Billy Strayhorn arranged by Chris Walden: “A Lovesome Thing: Billy Strayhorn Suite”

co-commission

Edward Elgar: “Enigma” Variations

4/2/23

5/20/23

SYMPHONY SOIRÉE!

@ Claremont Club & Spa

41 Tunnel Rd. / Berkeley CA

5/21/23 4:00PM PST

CHAMBER SERIES: BETWEEN WORLDS

@ Piedmont Center for the Arts

801 Magnolia Ave. / Piedmont CA

6/4/23 4:0PM PST

SYMPHONIC III: ENDURING STORIES

UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL

