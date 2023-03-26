© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On the Arts

42nd St. Moon | Shotgun Players | Berkeley Symphony | Alonzo Bodden

By Janice Lee
Published March 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT
Alonzo Bodden
Alonzo Bodden

ALONZO BODDEN
COBB’S COMEDY CLUB
951 COLUMBUS AVE. / SF

GUEST:  ALONZO BODDEN / COMEDIAN & WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME! PANEL MEMBER

Comedian and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! regular panel member Alonzon Bodden joins David on the show today. Bodden will be appearing at Cobb’s Comedy Club on 4/6/23, and also at a venue near you (link below).

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.cobbscomedy.com//EventDetail?tmeventid=G5vYZ90kG7Nud&offerid=0

Upcoming Appearances:
http://www.alonzobodden.com/appearances/

http://www.alonzobodden.com/

Shotgun-Triumph_David Boyll, Veronica Renner, Mary Ann Rodgers
Photo: Robbie Sweeny
Shotgun-Triumph_Veronica Renner, Edward Im
Photo: Robbie Sweeny
42nd St. Moon_Patrick Dooley
Courtesy Shotgun Players

SHOTGUN PLAYERS
TRIUMPH OF LOVE
ASHBY STAGE
1901 ASHBY AVE. / BERKELEY
3/25/23 – 4/23/23  (evenings & afternoons)
For more info. and to purchase tickets click here

Livestream and Video-on Demand performances 4/6/23 and 4/13/23 – click here to purchase

GUEST: 
PATRICK DOOLEY / TRIUMPH OF LOVE DIRECTOR & SHOTGUN PLAYERS FOUNDING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Patrick Dooley joins David today to talk about Shotgun Players’ current production of Triumph of Love (written by Pierre Carlet De Marivaux and translated by Stephen Wadsworth). Dooley founded the Players in 1992 – from their humble beginnings with great inspirations and aspirations, their journey to now and what’s next.

Since 2009, The Shotgun Players Ashby Stage location has been a canvas for the Murals of each new production. Located at the corner of Ashby Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, this gallery of changing murals not only promote each current production, they reach out to the community and has become a mobile mural gallery whether one is walking, riding or driving by.

Ashby Stage Mural Project:
https://shotgunplayers.org/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=murals

https://shotgunplayers.org

42nd STREET MOON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
3/23 – 4/9/23  (evenings and matinees)

GUEST:  DC SCARPELLI /  ‘Charley Kringas’

David is joined today by DC Scarpelli who plays Charley Kringas in 42nd Street Moon’s current production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. This production is Directed by Dennis Lickteig, with Music Director Tania Johnson and Choreographer Ashley Cowl.

Click here for more info.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Show Playbill:
https://42ndstmoon.org/wp-content/playbills/merrily-we-roll-along.pdf

42nd St. Moon 30th Anniversary Gala:
For more info., click here

42nd-Merrily_Sophia Alawi, DC Scarpelli, Melissa WolfKlain
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona and Keenan Moran
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_Melissa WolfKlain, Will Giammona, Jennifer Ekman, Christine Capsuto-Shulman
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_Christine Capsuto-Shulman with McKay Elwood and Jon-David Randle
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_The Ensemble
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, DC Scarpelli, Melissa WolfKlain, Chris Reber, Sophia Alawi, McKay Elwood, Russell Mangan
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, Juliana Lustenader, DC Scarpelli
Photo: Ben Krantz Studio
42nd-Merrily_Will Giammona, DC Scarpelli, and Melissa WolfKlain
Photo: Bryan Sweet & DC Scarpelli

Joseph Young_Berkeley Symphony Music Director

BERKELEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
SYMPHONIC II:  CONNECTIONS
UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL
SUNDAY 4/2/23  4:00PM PST

GUEST:  JOSEPH YOUNG / MUSIC DIRECTOR

Berkeley Symphony Music Director Joseph Young joins David to talk about the Symphonic Series and other upcoming Berkeley Symphony events.

SYMPHONIC II:  CONNECTIONS

PROGRAM:
Featuring Lara Downes, piano

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlán
Duke Ellington: New World A-Comin
Billy Strayhorn arranged by Chris Walden: “A Lovesome Thing: Billy Strayhorn Suite”
co-commission
Edward Elgar: “Enigma” Variations

4/2/23
For more info. and to purchase tickets for SYMPHONIC II:  CONNECTIONS:
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org./
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/events/symphonic-ii-connections/

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES & EVENTS:

5/20/23
SYMPHONY SOIRÉE!
@ Claremont Club & Spa
41 Tunnel Rd. / Berkeley CA
For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/symphony-soiree/

5/21/23  4:00PM PST
CHAMBER SERIES:  BETWEEN WORLDS
@ Piedmont Center for the Arts
801 Magnolia Ave. / Piedmont CA
For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/events/between-worlds/

6/4/23 4:0PM PST
SYMPHONIC III:  ENDURING STORIES
UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/events/symphonic-iii-enduring-stories/

https://www.josephfyoung.com/

