Presidio Theatre Sojourner ZY | TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Fannie Lou Hamer | American Bach Soloists' A Musical Feast

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS

2023 SEASON

GUEST: JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

David speaks with American Bach Soloists’ (ABS) Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas about the next concert series titled A MUSICAL FEAST, and the other upcoming concert series for the 2023 season.

A MUSICAL FEAST

3/10 – 3/13/23

FRIDAY 3/10/23 8:00PM

ST. STEPHEN’S CHURCH

3 BAYVIEW AVE. / BELVEDERE CA

SATURDAY 3/11/23 7:00PM

ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

2300 BANCROFT WAY / BERKELEY CA

SUNDAY 3/12/23 4:00PM

ST. MARK’S CHURCH

1111 O’FARRELL ST / SF

MONDAY 3/13/23 7:00PM

DAVIS COMMUNITY CHURCH

412 C ST. / DAVIS CA

ABS bassist Steven Lehning presents Pre-concert "Insights" beginning 45 minutes before each concert time.

PROGRAM / A MUSICAL FEAST:

MUFFAT "A Splendid Wedding" (Splendidae Nuptiae)

TELEMANN Tafelmusik: Ouverture, Suite, and Conclusion in E Minor

VIVALDI "The Goldfinch" Concerto for Flute in D Major (Il gardellino)

BACH "Musical Offering" Trio Sonata in C Minor

GREENE Overture in E Major

Featuring:

Sandra Miller, flute

Bethanne Walker, flute

Elizabeth Blumenstock, violin

Gretchen Claassen, violoncello

Corey Jamason, harpsichord

Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE

Other 2023 Season upcoming series (click on series name for more info. and tickets):

HARMONIOUS LOVE

5/5 – 5/8/2023

(Bay Area Venues)

ABS ARTIST SHOWCASE SERIES

6/4/2023

BOWES CENTER

SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC / SF

More 2023 Upcoming concert dates:

https://americanbach.org/Hold-the-Dates.html

https://americanbach.org/

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY PRESENTS

FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER

3/8/23 – 4/2/23 (evenings & matinees)

LUCIE STERN THEATRE

1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD. / PALO ALTO CA

GUEST: GRETA OGLESBY / ‘FANNIE HAMER’

Greta Oglesby, in the iconic title role of Fannie Hamer, joins David to talk about the upcoming TheatreWorks production of Hamer’s life. Hamer was an outspoken activist, one of the most important, passionate and powerful voices of the civil and voting rights movements. Hamer’s accomplishments were not only made in the 1960’s, but also resonate today as civil and voting rights continue to be addressed and questioned. (Oglesby was previously featured in TheatreWorks 2022 production of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean.)

TheatreWorks production of FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer is by Cheryl L. West, directed by Tim Bond, and will feature a live band.

FMORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://theatreworks.org/season52/fannie/

https://theatreworks.org/

SOJOURNER ZY: AN ASIAN AMERICAN SCIENCE FICTION FANTASY

PRESIDIO THEATRE

(Performing Arts Center located in the Presidio/SF)

99 MORAGA AVE, / SF

3/2/23 – 3/5/23 (evenings & matinee)

GUESTS:

EUGENIE CHAN / PLAYWRIGHT

PAUL DRESHER / COMPOSER

LARRY REED / DIRECTOR

Sojourner ZY is an original play written by Eugenie Chan, performed by ShadowLight Productions in their signature style of large-scale cinematic shadow theater. The production features original music by Paul Dresher, and directed by Larry Reed.

The play is co-produced by Shadowlight Productions, New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble, and the Presidio Theatre.

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/shadowlight-productions-paul-dresher-ensemble/

LEARN MORE ABOUT:

Eugenie Chan:

http://www.eugeniechantheater.org/

Paul Dresher:

https://www.dresherensemble.org/

Larry Reed / ShadowLight Productions:

https://www.shadowlight.org/

