Presidio Theatre Sojourner ZY | TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Fannie Lou Hamer | American Bach Soloists' A Musical Feast
This week 3/1/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Sojourner ZY Creative Team Paul Dresher, Eugenie Chan and Larry Reed | TheatreWorks’ Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer starring Greta Oglesby| American Bach Soloists Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas |
Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST
AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS
2023 SEASON
GUEST: JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
David speaks with American Bach Soloists’ (ABS) Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas about the next concert series titled A MUSICAL FEAST, and the other upcoming concert series for the 2023 season.
A MUSICAL FEAST
3/10 – 3/13/23
FRIDAY 3/10/23 8:00PM
ST. STEPHEN’S CHURCH
3 BAYVIEW AVE. / BELVEDERE CA
SATURDAY 3/11/23 7:00PM
ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
2300 BANCROFT WAY / BERKELEY CA
SUNDAY 3/12/23 4:00PM
ST. MARK’S CHURCH
1111 O’FARRELL ST / SF
MONDAY 3/13/23 7:00PM
DAVIS COMMUNITY CHURCH
412 C ST. / DAVIS CA
ABS bassist Steven Lehning presents Pre-concert "Insights" beginning 45 minutes before each concert time.
PROGRAM / A MUSICAL FEAST:
MUFFAT "A Splendid Wedding" (Splendidae Nuptiae)
TELEMANN Tafelmusik: Ouverture, Suite, and Conclusion in E Minor
VIVALDI "The Goldfinch" Concerto for Flute in D Major (Il gardellino)
BACH "Musical Offering" Trio Sonata in C Minor
GREENE Overture in E Major
Featuring:
Sandra Miller, flute
Bethanne Walker, flute
Elizabeth Blumenstock, violin
Gretchen Claassen, violoncello
Corey Jamason, harpsichord
Jeffrey Thomas, conductor
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE
Other 2023 Season upcoming series (click on series name for more info. and tickets):
HARMONIOUS LOVE
5/5 – 5/8/2023
(Bay Area Venues)
ABS ARTIST SHOWCASE SERIES
6/4/2023
BOWES CENTER
SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC / SF
More 2023 Upcoming concert dates:
https://americanbach.org/Hold-the-Dates.html
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY PRESENTS
FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER
3/8/23 – 4/2/23 (evenings & matinees)
LUCIE STERN THEATRE
1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD. / PALO ALTO CA
GUEST: GRETA OGLESBY / ‘FANNIE HAMER’
Greta Oglesby, in the iconic title role of Fannie Hamer, joins David to talk about the upcoming TheatreWorks production of Hamer’s life. Hamer was an outspoken activist, one of the most important, passionate and powerful voices of the civil and voting rights movements. Hamer’s accomplishments were not only made in the 1960’s, but also resonate today as civil and voting rights continue to be addressed and questioned. (Oglesby was previously featured in TheatreWorks 2022 production of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean.)
TheatreWorks production of FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer is by Cheryl L. West, directed by Tim Bond, and will feature a live band.
FMORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://theatreworks.org/season52/fannie/
SOJOURNER ZY: AN ASIAN AMERICAN SCIENCE FICTION FANTASY
PRESIDIO THEATRE
(Performing Arts Center located in the Presidio/SF)
99 MORAGA AVE, / SF
3/2/23 – 3/5/23 (evenings & matinee)
GUESTS:
EUGENIE CHAN / PLAYWRIGHT
PAUL DRESHER / COMPOSER
LARRY REED / DIRECTOR
Sojourner ZY is an original play written by Eugenie Chan, performed by ShadowLight Productions in their signature style of large-scale cinematic shadow theater. The production features original music by Paul Dresher, and directed by Larry Reed.
The play is co-produced by Shadowlight Productions, New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble, and the Presidio Theatre.
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/shadowlight-productions-paul-dresher-ensemble/
LEARN MORE ABOUT:
Eugenie Chan:
http://www.eugeniechantheater.org/
Paul Dresher:
https://www.dresherensemble.org/
Larry Reed / ShadowLight Productions:
https://www.shadowlight.org/