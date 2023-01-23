Berkeley Rep ‘Clyde’s’ | San Jose Stage Co. ‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’ | BroadwaySF ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

CLYDE’S

BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE

2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

1/20 – 2/26/23

GUEST: TAYLOR REYNOLDS / DIRECTOR

Director Taylor Reynolds joins David to talk about Clyde's, the Tony-nominated play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. It currently runs through 2/26/23 at the Berkeley Rep Theatre (a co-production with the Huntington Theatre Co.).

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/clyde-s/

Explore the digital program here

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/

SJ Stage Co_Satchmo at the Waldorf_L. Peter Callender

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

SAN JOSE STAGE CO.

490 SOUTH 1ST ST. / SAN JOSE

2/1 – 2/26/23

GUEST: L. PETER CALLENDER / 'Louis Armstrong', 'Joe Glaser', 'Miles Davis'

David speaks with L. Peter Callender about this one-man, three-character play by playwright Terry Teachout. This play is a tour de force, with Callender playing three roles. This production is directed by the inimitable Ted Lange.

(L. Peter Callender is also the Artistic Director of the African American Shakespeare Co.)

For more info and to purchase tickets here.

https://www.thestage.org/

https://www.african-americanshakes.org/

SJ Stage Co_Satchmo at the Waldorf_Director Ted Lange

BroadwaySF_Dear Evan Hansen

BROADWAYSF PRESENTS

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

ORPHEUM THEATRE

1192 MARKET ST. / SF

1/24 – 2/19/23

GUESTS:

LILI THOMAS / ‘Cynthia Murphy’

ALAINA ANDERSON / ‘Zoe Murphy’

Cast members Lili Thomas and Alaina Anderson join David to talk about the multi-award-winning musical currently on a national tour (presented by BroadwaySF).

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

https://dearevanhansen.com/

https://www.lili-thomas.com/

https://www.alainanicoleanderson.com/