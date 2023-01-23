© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

Berkeley Rep ‘Clyde’s’ | San Jose Stage Co. ‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’ | BroadwaySF ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

By Janice Lee
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM PST
Taylor Reynolds.jpg
Berkeley Rep_Director Taylor Reynolds

This week 1/25/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Berkeley Rep ‘Clyde’s’ Director Taylor Reynolds | San Jose Stage Co. ‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’ L. Peter Callender | BroadwaySF ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast members Lili Thomas and Alaina Anderson

Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST

CLYDE’S
BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE
2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
1/20 – 2/26/23

GUEST: TAYLOR REYNOLDS / DIRECTOR

Director Taylor Reynolds joins David to talk about Clyde's, the Tony-nominated play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. It currently runs through 2/26/23 at the Berkeley Rep Theatre (a co-production with the Huntington Theatre Co.).

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/clyde-s/

Explore the digital program here

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/

________________________________________

L. Peter Callender (Louis Armstrong _ Joe Glaser _ Miles Davis).JPG
SJ Stage Co_Satchmo at the Waldorf_L. Peter Callender

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
SAN JOSE STAGE CO.
490 SOUTH 1ST ST. / SAN JOSE
2/1 – 2/26/23

GUEST: L. PETER CALLENDER / 'Louis Armstrong', 'Joe Glaser', 'Miles Davis'

David speaks with L. Peter Callender about this one-man, three-character play by playwright Terry Teachout. This play is a tour de force, with Callender playing three roles. This production is directed by the inimitable Ted Lange.

(L. Peter Callender is also the Artistic Director of the African American Shakespeare Co.)

For more info and to purchase tickets here.

https://www.thestage.org/

https://www.african-americanshakes.org/

Ted Lange (DIRECTOR).jpg
SJ Stage Co_Satchmo at the Waldorf_Director Ted Lange

____________________________________

BSF_DEH_2000x742_Title_July22.jpg
BroadwaySF_Dear Evan Hansen

BROADWAYSF PRESENTS
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 MARKET ST. / SF
1/24 – 2/19/23

GUESTS:
LILI THOMAS / ‘Cynthia Murphy’
ALAINA ANDERSON / ‘Zoe Murphy’

Cast members Lili Thomas and Alaina Anderson join David to talk about the multi-award-winning musical currently on a national tour (presented by BroadwaySF).

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

https://dearevanhansen.com/

https://www.lili-thomas.com/

https://www.alainanicoleanderson.com/

5.jpg
1 of 3  — 5.jpg
BroadwaySF_Dear Evan Hansen
3.jpg
2 of 3  — 3.jpg
BroadwaySF_Dear Evan Hansen
4.jpg
3 of 3  — 4.jpg
BroadwaySF_Dear Evan Hansen

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee