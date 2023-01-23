Berkeley Rep ‘Clyde’s’ | San Jose Stage Co. ‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’ | BroadwaySF ‘Dear Evan Hansen’
This week 1/25/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Berkeley Rep ‘Clyde’s’ Director Taylor Reynolds | San Jose Stage Co. ‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’ L. Peter Callender | BroadwaySF ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast members Lili Thomas and Alaina Anderson
Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST
CLYDE’S
BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE
2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
1/20 – 2/26/23
GUEST: TAYLOR REYNOLDS / DIRECTOR
Director Taylor Reynolds joins David to talk about Clyde's, the Tony-nominated play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. It currently runs through 2/26/23 at the Berkeley Rep Theatre (a co-production with the Huntington Theatre Co.).
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/clyde-s/
Explore the digital program here
________________________________________
SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
SAN JOSE STAGE CO.
490 SOUTH 1ST ST. / SAN JOSE
2/1 – 2/26/23
GUEST: L. PETER CALLENDER / 'Louis Armstrong', 'Joe Glaser', 'Miles Davis'
David speaks with L. Peter Callender about this one-man, three-character play by playwright Terry Teachout. This play is a tour de force, with Callender playing three roles. This production is directed by the inimitable Ted Lange.
(L. Peter Callender is also the Artistic Director of the African American Shakespeare Co.)
For more info and to purchase tickets here.
https://www.african-americanshakes.org/
____________________________________
BROADWAYSF PRESENTS
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 MARKET ST. / SF
1/24 – 2/19/23
GUESTS:
LILI THOMAS / ‘Cynthia Murphy’
ALAINA ANDERSON / ‘Zoe Murphy’
Cast members Lili Thomas and Alaina Anderson join David to talk about the multi-award-winning musical currently on a national tour (presented by BroadwaySF).
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp
https://www.alainanicoleanderson.com/