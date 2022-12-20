Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" plus additional holiday music

This week 12/22/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe shares the original cast recording of Gian Carlo Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" with additional holiday music from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and host David Latulippe.

Join us Thursday at 1PM PST | (NOTE: new time in 2023 - Wednesdays at 4pm)

Support KALW!

Give the gift that keeps giving this holiday season and make a contribution towards KALW public radio!

https://www.kalw.org/donate