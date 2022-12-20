© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" plus additional holiday music

By David Latulippe (v.2)
Published December 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM PST
amahl2.jpg

This week 12/22/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe shares the original cast recording of Gian Carlo Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" with additional holiday music from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and host David Latulippe.

Join us Thursday at 1PM PST | (NOTE: new time in 2023 - Wednesdays at 4pm)

