Berkeley Community Chorus & Orchestra Ming Luke | Oakland Ballet Graham Lustig | Golden Gate Men’s Chorus | Peter Robinson

Bill Hocker / BCCO

BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS & ORCHESTRA (BCCO)

UC BERKELEY / HERTZ HALL

SATURDAY 1/7/2023 – 3:00PM

SUNDAY 1/8/2023 – 3:00PM

GUEST: MING LUKE / BCCO MUSIC DIRECTOR

PROGRAM:

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS (1941): HOUSEHOLD MUSIC

FRANZ SCHUBERT (1815): MASS NO. 2 IN G MAJOR

MOZART (1785): “GREAT” MASS IN C MINOR, K427

FREE / Eventbrite reservation required.

Click here for more info. and to reserve.

www.bcco.org

https://storychorus.org/

https://www.mingluke.com/

Bill Hocker / BCCO_Ming Luke

1 of 3 — Paunika Jones as Marie and Skylar Burson as the Nutcracker Prince in Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker. Photo by John Hefti.jpg Oakland Ballet_Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker photo John Hefti 2 of 3 — Skylar Burson as the Nutcracker Prince and Paunika Jones as Marie, with ensemble, in Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker. Photo by John Hefti.jpg Oakland Ballet_Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker photo John Hefti 3 of 3 — Ramona Kelley as Marie and Seyong Kim as the Nutcracker in Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker. Photo by Dan Dion.jpg Oakland Ballet_Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker photo John Hefti

OAKLAND BALLET

GRAHAM LUSTIG’S THE NUTCRACKER

THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE

2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

SATURDAY 12/17/22 – 1:00PM & 5:00PM

SUNDAY 12/18/22 – 1:00PM

GUEST: GRAHAM LUSTIG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Oakland Ballet musical accompaniment will be the Oakland Symphony alongside the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

www.oaklandballet.org

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/

https://www.piedmontchoirs.org/

_______________________________________________

GGMC_2022 Voices Singing Let's Be Jolly

GOLDEN GATE MEN’S CHORUS (GGMC)

VOICES SINGING, LET’S BE JOLLY!

ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

3281 16TH ST. / SF

THURSDAY 12/15/22 – 8:00PM

SATURDAY 12/17/22 – 3:00PM

SUNDAY 12/18/22 – 3:00PM & 7:00PM

THUESDAY 12/20/22 – 8:00PM

GUESTS:

JOSEPH PIAZZA / GGMC MUSIC DIRECTOR

GIACOMO DIGRIGOLI / GGMC MEMBER; EXEC. DIRECTOR IOCSF (https://www.iocsf.org/)

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.ggmc.org/

______________________________________

PETER ROBINSON gives an upbeat what's on December report on the culture scene in the Bay Area.