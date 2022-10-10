Oakland Symphony | ShadowLight Productions | Atlantis Moon Films’ Surviving the Silence | SF Girls Chorus
This week 10/13/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Sarah Cahill speaks with Oakland Symphony Executive Director Mieko Hatano | ShadowLight Productions Larry Reed | Atlantis Moon Films' Surviving the Silence Director Cindy Abel and film Col. Pat Thompson & Barbara Brass | SF Girls Chorus Executive Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Composer Candace Forest |
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
OAKLAND SYMPHONY
OPENING NIGHT SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE!
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND
FRIDAY 10/14/22 8:00PM
GUEST: MIEKO HATANO / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Sarah talks with Oakland Symphony Executive Director Mieko Hatano about the upcoming 2022-2023 season, and the organization in the year since the untimely passing of Maestro Michael Morgan.
The Opening Night Symphonie Fantastique! Program will be conducted by Ankush Kumar Bahl and will feature:
CARLOS SIMON: Fate Now Conquers
CHEN YI: Golden Flute
HECTOR BERLIOZ: Symphonie Fantastique
Pre-concert talk from the stage by John Kendall Bailey at 7:05 PM.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/opening-night-symphonie-fantastique/
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/
Guest conductors for the new season will be:
11/4/22 Holly Hyun Choe / Psalms by Bernstein
1/27/23 Andrew Grams / Rooted In America
2/24/23 Vinay Parameswaran / Notes From California
3/24/22 Joseph Young / Romeo & Juliet
5/19/22 Tito Muñoz / Songs of Protest
LINKS TO UPCOMING OAKLAND SYMPHONY CONCERTS @ THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE:
PSALMS BY BERNSTEIN
11/4/22 8:00PM
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/psalms-by-bernstein/
LET US BREAK BREAD TOGETHER – THE MUSIC OF EARTH, WIND & FIRE
12/11/22 4:00PM
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/let-us-break-bread-together-the-music-of-earth-wind-fire/
________________________________________
UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS
ATLANTIS MOON FILMS
SURVIVING THE SILENCE
MITCHELL PARK COMMUNITY CENTER
3700 MIDDLEFIELD ROAD / PALO ALTO
10/22/22 7:00PM
GUESTS:
CINDY ABEL / FILM PRODUCER & DIRECTOR
COL. PAT THOMPSON /
BARBARA BRASS
SHADOWLIGHT PRODUCTIONS
ON A MAGICAL ISLAND
NOE VALLEY SQUARE / SF
3862 24TH ST. (BTWN VICKSBURG AND SANCHEZ STS.)
10/15/22 7:00PM
GUEST: LARRY REED / FOUNDER, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
For more info. visit:
https://www.shadowlight.org/upcoming-events
Learn more about Shadowlight Productions:
www.shadowlight.org
SAN FRANCISCO GIRLS CHORUS PRESENTS
KAMALA’S HOPE
@ SFJAZZ CENTER
MINER AUDITORIUM
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
FRIDAY 10/21/22 – 7:30PM
GUESTS:
VALÉRIE SAINTE-AGATHE / SFGC ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
CANDACE FOREST / COMPOSER, KAMALA’S HOPE
The GRAMMY Award-winning SF Girls Chorus Premiere Ensemble graces the SFJAZZ stage to present a diverse program of world premiere and SFGC-commissioned pieces by women Composers.
Sarah talks with Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Candace Foster about the upcoming SFGC concert on 10/21/22. This marks the world premiere choral version of Kamala’s Hope by Candace Forest.
The evening’s program will also feature: Shawnette Sulker, soprano Emil Miland, cello Jerome Lenk, piano
The evening’s complete program will be: Candace Forest: Kamala’s Hope (World Premiere choral version) Ursula Kwong-Brown: I See You, I Hear You, I Believe You (World Premiere) Angélica Negrón: Cosecha (SFGC commission) Amy X Neuburg: Before I Forget (SFGC commission) Pamela Z: Pen Pal (SFGC commission) Matthew Welch: Excerpts from Tomorrow’s Memories: A Little Manila Diary (SFGC commission)
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2022/10/21/sfgc-presents-kamalas-hope
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/sf-girls-chorus/
Upcoming event:
SFGC and Amateur Music Network Co-present Family Sing: A Holiday Sing Along
Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts
44 Page St. / San Francisco, CA
12/2/22 6:30PM
https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2022/12/2/sfgc-and-amateur-music-network-co-present-family-sing-a-holiday-sing-along