On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

Oakland Symphony | ShadowLight Productions | Atlantis Moon Films’ Surviving the Silence | SF Girls Chorus

Published October 10, 2022 at 10:01 PM PDT
Courtesy Oakland Symphony
Oakland Symphony 2022-2023 Season

This week 10/13/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Sarah Cahill speaks with Oakland Symphony Executive Director Mieko Hatano | ShadowLight Productions Larry Reed | Atlantis Moon Films' Surviving the Silence Director Cindy Abel and film Col. Pat Thompson & Barbara Brass | SF Girls Chorus Executive Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Composer Candace Forest |

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

OAKLAND SYMPHONY
OPENING NIGHT SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE!
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

FRIDAY 10/14/22  8:00PM

GUEST:  MIEKO HATANO / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Sarah talks with Oakland Symphony Executive Director Mieko Hatano about the upcoming 2022-2023 season, and the organization in the year since the untimely passing of Maestro Michael Morgan.

The Opening Night Symphonie Fantastique! Program will be conducted by Ankush Kumar Bahl and will feature:
CARLOS SIMON: Fate Now Conquers
CHEN YI: Golden Flute
HECTOR BERLIOZ: Symphonie Fantastique

Pre-concert talk from the stage by John Kendall Bailey at 7:05 PM.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/opening-night-symphonie-fantastique/
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/

Guest conductors for the new season will be:
11/4/22 Holly Hyun Choe / Psalms by Bernstein
1/27/23 Andrew Grams / Rooted In America
2/24/23 Vinay Parameswaran / Notes From California
3/24/22 Joseph Young / Romeo & Juliet
5/19/22 Tito Muñoz / Songs of Protest

LINKS TO UPCOMING OAKLAND SYMPHONY CONCERTS @ THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE:

PSALMS BY BERNSTEIN
11/4/22  8:00PM
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/psalms-by-bernstein/

LET US BREAK BREAD TOGETHER – THE MUSIC OF EARTH, WIND & FIRE
12/11/22  4:00PM
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/let-us-break-bread-together-the-music-of-earth-wind-fire/

Courtesy UNAFF
UNAFF_Atlantis Moon Films_Surviving the Silence

UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS
ATLANTIS MOON FILMS
SURVIVING THE SILENCE
MITCHELL PARK COMMUNITY CENTER
3700 MIDDLEFIELD ROAD / PALO ALTO

10/22/22  7:00PM

GUESTS:
CINDY ABEL / FILM PRODUCER & DIRECTOR
COL. PAT THOMPSON /
BARBARA BRASS

1 of 3  — Surviving_landscape image.jpg
Atlantis Moon Films_Surviving the Silence
Courtesy Atlantis Moon Films
2 of 3  — images.jpg
Col. Pat Thompson & Barbara Brass
Courtesy Thompson & Brass
3 of 3  — UNAFF2022_650x433_logo_IDA.png
UNAFF 2022_Reflections
Courtesy UNAFF

Courtesy ShadowLight Prod.
ShadowLight Prod._On A Magical Island

SHADOWLIGHT PRODUCTIONS
ON A MAGICAL ISLAND
NOE VALLEY SQUARE / SF
3862 24TH ST.  (BTWN VICKSBURG AND SANCHEZ STS.)

10/15/22  7:00PM

GUEST:  LARRY REED / FOUNDER, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

For more info. visit:
https://www.shadowlight.org/upcoming-events

Learn more about Shadowlight Productions:
www.shadowlight.org

photo Aislinn Scofield
ShadowLight_Larry Reed
photo Tim Hamlin
SFGC_Valerie Sainte-Agathe

SAN FRANCISCO GIRLS CHORUS PRESENTS
KAMALA’S HOPE
@ SFJAZZ CENTER
MINER AUDITORIUM
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

FRIDAY 10/21/22 – 7:30PM

GUESTS:
VALÉRIE SAINTE-AGATHE / SFGC ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
CANDACE FOREST / COMPOSER, KAMALA’S HOPE

The GRAMMY Award-winning SF Girls Chorus Premiere Ensemble graces the SFJAZZ stage to present a diverse program of world premiere and SFGC-commissioned pieces by women Composers.

Sarah talks with Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Candace Foster about the upcoming SFGC concert on 10/21/22.  This marks the world premiere choral version of Kamala’s Hope by Candace Forest.

The evening’s program will also feature: Shawnette Sulker, soprano Emil Miland, cello Jerome Lenk, piano

The evening’s complete program will be: Candace Forest: Kamala’s Hope (World Premiere choral version) Ursula Kwong-Brown: I See You, I Hear You, I Believe You (World Premiere) Angélica Negrón: Cosecha (SFGC commission) Amy X Neuburg: Before I Forget (SFGC commission) Pamela Z: Pen Pal (SFGC commission) Matthew Welch: Excerpts from Tomorrow’s Memories: A Little Manila Diary (SFGC commission)

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2022/10/21/sfgc-presents-kamalas-hope

https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/sf-girls-chorus/

Upcoming event:
SFGC and Amateur Music Network Co-present Family Sing: A Holiday Sing Along
Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts
44 Page St. / San Francisco, CA
12/2/22 6:30PM
https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2022/12/2/sfgc-and-amateur-music-network-co-present-family-sing-a-holiday-sing-along

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org

photo Carlin Ma
SFGC

On the Arts