Oakland Symphony | ShadowLight Productions | Atlantis Moon Films’ Surviving the Silence | SF Girls Chorus

OAKLAND SYMPHONY

OPENING NIGHT SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE!

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

FRIDAY 10/14/22 8:00PM

GUEST: MIEKO HATANO / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Sarah talks with Oakland Symphony Executive Director Mieko Hatano about the upcoming 2022-2023 season, and the organization in the year since the untimely passing of Maestro Michael Morgan.

The Opening Night Symphonie Fantastique! Program will be conducted by Ankush Kumar Bahl and will feature:

CARLOS SIMON: Fate Now Conquers

CHEN YI: Golden Flute

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Symphonie Fantastique

Pre-concert talk from the stage by John Kendall Bailey at 7:05 PM.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/opening-night-symphonie-fantastique/

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/

Guest conductors for the new season will be:

11/4/22 Holly Hyun Choe / Psalms by Bernstein

1/27/23 Andrew Grams / Rooted In America

2/24/23 Vinay Parameswaran / Notes From California

3/24/22 Joseph Young / Romeo & Juliet

5/19/22 Tito Muñoz / Songs of Protest

LINKS TO UPCOMING OAKLAND SYMPHONY CONCERTS @ THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE:

PSALMS BY BERNSTEIN

11/4/22 8:00PM

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/psalms-by-bernstein/

LET US BREAK BREAD TOGETHER – THE MUSIC OF EARTH, WIND & FIRE

12/11/22 4:00PM

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/let-us-break-bread-together-the-music-of-earth-wind-fire/

________________________________________

Courtesy UNAFF / UNAFF_Atlantis Moon Films_Surviving the Silence

UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS

ATLANTIS MOON FILMS

SURVIVING THE SILENCE

MITCHELL PARK COMMUNITY CENTER

3700 MIDDLEFIELD ROAD / PALO ALTO

10/22/22 7:00PM

GUESTS:

CINDY ABEL / FILM PRODUCER & DIRECTOR

COL. PAT THOMPSON /

BARBARA BRASS

1 of 3 — Surviving_landscape image.jpg Atlantis Moon Films_Surviving the Silence Courtesy Atlantis Moon Films 2 of 3 — images.jpg Col. Pat Thompson & Barbara Brass Courtesy Thompson & Brass 3 of 3 — UNAFF2022_650x433_logo_IDA.png UNAFF 2022_Reflections Courtesy UNAFF

Courtesy ShadowLight Prod. / ShadowLight Prod._On A Magical Island

SHADOWLIGHT PRODUCTIONS

ON A MAGICAL ISLAND

NOE VALLEY SQUARE / SF

3862 24TH ST. (BTWN VICKSBURG AND SANCHEZ STS.)

10/15/22 7:00PM

GUEST: LARRY REED / FOUNDER, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

For more info. visit:

https://www.shadowlight.org/upcoming-events

Learn more about Shadowlight Productions:

www.shadowlight.org

photo Aislinn Scofield / ShadowLight_Larry Reed

photo Tim Hamlin / SFGC_Valerie Sainte-Agathe

SAN FRANCISCO GIRLS CHORUS PRESENTS

KAMALA’S HOPE

@ SFJAZZ CENTER

MINER AUDITORIUM

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

FRIDAY 10/21/22 – 7:30PM

GUESTS:

VALÉRIE SAINTE-AGATHE / SFGC ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

CANDACE FOREST / COMPOSER, KAMALA’S HOPE

The GRAMMY Award-winning SF Girls Chorus Premiere Ensemble graces the SFJAZZ stage to present a diverse program of world premiere and SFGC-commissioned pieces by women Composers.

Sarah talks with Valérie Sainte-Agathe and Candace Foster about the upcoming SFGC concert on 10/21/22. This marks the world premiere choral version of Kamala’s Hope by Candace Forest.

The evening’s program will also feature: Shawnette Sulker, soprano Emil Miland, cello Jerome Lenk, piano

The evening’s complete program will be: Candace Forest: Kamala’s Hope (World Premiere choral version) Ursula Kwong-Brown: I See You, I Hear You, I Believe You (World Premiere) Angélica Negrón: Cosecha (SFGC commission) Amy X Neuburg: Before I Forget (SFGC commission) Pamela Z: Pen Pal (SFGC commission) Matthew Welch: Excerpts from Tomorrow’s Memories: A Little Manila Diary (SFGC commission)

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2022/10/21/sfgc-presents-kamalas-hope

https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/sf-girls-chorus/

Upcoming event:

SFGC and Amateur Music Network Co-present Family Sing: A Holiday Sing Along

Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts

44 Page St. / San Francisco, CA

12/2/22 6:30PM

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances/2022/12/2/sfgc-and-amateur-music-network-co-present-family-sing-a-holiday-sing-along

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org