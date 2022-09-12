SF Symphony Gala + Concert | San Jose Stage Co. | Smuin Contemporary Ballet | Peter Robinson The Art of the Monarchy
This week 9/15/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with SF Symphony featured African-American Shakespeare Artistic Director L. Peter Callender | San Jose Stage Co. Assoc. Artistic Director Allison F. Rich | Smuin Dance Series I | Peter Robinson in The Art of Monarchy
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
OPENING NIGHT GALA + CONCERT
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
FRIDAY 7/23/22 – 7:00PM
GUEST:
L. PETER CALLENDER / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, AFRICAN-AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO.
David welcomes L. Peter Callender, Artistic Director of the African-American Shakespeare Co. Callender will direct the AASC in scenes from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, interspersed between movements of Felix Mendelssohn’s incidental music performed by the SF Symphony, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen.
Along with AASC, Salonen and the SF Symphony, the evening’s program will also feature:
Anne-Marie MacIntosh / Soprano
Elisa Sunshine / Soprano
Members of the SF Symphony Chorus
The SF Symphony 2022-2023 season opens with more events and concerts.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/calendar
https://www.african-americanshakes.org/
SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY
40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
490 SOUTH FIRST ST. / SAN JOSE
9/21 – 10/16/22 (evenings and matinees)
GUEST:
ALLISON F. RICH / ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CAST MEMBER (‘Sandra/Florence Colleymore’)
David talks with SJ Stage Co. Assoc. Artistic Director and The Play That Goes Wrong cast member Allison F. Rich. The play is an Olivier Award-winning mad cap hit from Broadway and the West End, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. This SJ Stage Co. production will be directed by Jon Tracy. Join David and Rich to hear more about this comedic farce that also celebrates the opening of the SJ Stage Co.’s 40th season.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.thestage.org/season/play-that-goes-wrong
SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET
DANCE SERIES I
9/16 – 9/18/22 (evenings & matinees)
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW
9/23 – 10/2/22 (evenings & matinees)
COWELL THEATER (LOCATED IN THE FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE)
2 MARINA BLVD. / SF
10/7 – 10/8/22 (evening and matinee)
LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
1601 CIVIC DR. / WALNUT CREEK
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.smuinballet.org/events/dance-series-1/
PETER ROBINSON
THE ART OF MONARCHY
KALW's critic at large reflects on the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II
On February 6th, 1952, at age 25 year, she ascended to the Throne and would become the longest serving monarch in British History.
As popular in USA as in Great Britain she was served by 14 prime ministers including Winston Churchill, saw the demise of the Empire, survived several family upsets, and ruled with grace and dignity.She enjoyed the loyal support of her people, and was respected around the world.
This commentary also considers the future King Charles 111 in an era of rapidly changing social order.