SF Symphony Gala + Concert | San Jose Stage Co. | Smuin Contemporary Ballet | Peter Robinson The Art of the Monarchy

Sorcha Augustine / L. Peter Callender

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

OPENING NIGHT GALA + CONCERT

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY 7/23/22 – 7:00PM

GUEST:

L. PETER CALLENDER / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, AFRICAN-AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO.

David welcomes L. Peter Callender, Artistic Director of the African-American Shakespeare Co. Callender will direct the AASC in scenes from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, interspersed between movements of Felix Mendelssohn’s incidental music performed by the SF Symphony, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Along with AASC, Salonen and the SF Symphony, the evening’s program will also feature:

Anne-Marie MacIntosh / Soprano

Elisa Sunshine / Soprano

Members of the SF Symphony Chorus

The SF Symphony 2022-2023 season opens with more events and concerts.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/calendar

https://www.african-americanshakes.org/

1 of 3 — Anne-Marie MacIntosh_MikeMcGee.jpg SF Symphony_Anne-Marie MacIntosh Mike McGee 2 of 3 — AASC_Midsummer Nights_carnival scene.jpg AASC_Lysander (Ryan Marchand), Hermia (Antonette Bracks), Demetrius (Jon-David Randle), and Helena (Paige Mayes)_Midsummer Night's Carnival celebration Jay Yamada 3 of 3 — ElisaSunshine_SF Symph.jpeg SF Symphony_Elisa Sunshine Courtesy SF Symphony

___________________

Courtesy SJ Stage Co. / SJ Stage_The Play That Goes Wrong

SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY

40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

490 SOUTH FIRST ST. / SAN JOSE

9/21 – 10/16/22 (evenings and matinees)

GUEST:

ALLISON F. RICH / ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CAST MEMBER (‘Sandra/Florence Colleymore’)

David talks with SJ Stage Co. Assoc. Artistic Director and The Play That Goes Wrong cast member Allison F. Rich. The play is an Olivier Award-winning mad cap hit from Broadway and the West End, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. This SJ Stage Co. production will be directed by Jon Tracy. Join David and Rich to hear more about this comedic farce that also celebrates the opening of the SJ Stage Co.’s 40th season.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.thestage.org/season/play-that-goes-wrong

www.thestage.org

Courtesy SJ Stage / SJ Stage_Allison F. Rich

__________________

SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET

DANCE SERIES I

9/16 – 9/18/22 (evenings & matinees)

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW

9/23 – 10/2/22 (evenings & matinees)

COWELL THEATER (LOCATED IN THE FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE)

2 MARINA BLVD. / SF

10/7 – 10/8/22 (evening and matinee)

LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

1601 CIVIC DR. / WALNUT CREEK

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.smuinballet.org/events/dance-series-1/

www.smuinballet.org

_____________________

Courtesy Peter Robinson/Getty Images / Queen Elizabeth II

PETER ROBINSON

THE ART OF MONARCHY

KALW's critic at large reflects on the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II

On February 6th, 1952, at age 25 year, she ascended to the Throne and would become the longest serving monarch in British History.

As popular in USA as in Great Britain she was served by 14 prime ministers including Winston Churchill, saw the demise of the Empire, survived several family upsets, and ruled with grace and dignity.She enjoyed the loyal support of her people, and was respected around the world.

This commentary also considers the future King Charles 111 in an era of rapidly changing social order.