California Symphony | SF Flower Piano | New Century Chamber Orchestra |836M & La Rose des Vents

CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY

INTERSECTIONS

LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS / HOFMANN THEATRE

1601 CIVIC DR. / WALNUT CREEK

SATURDAY 9/10/22 – 7:30PM

SUNDAY 9/11/22 – 4:00PM

GUESTS:

DONATO CABRERA / CA SYMPHONY MUSIC DIRECTOR

INBAL SEGEV / CELLIST

David welcomes California Symphony Music Director Donato Cabrera, and cellist Inbal Segev. CA Symphony opens the 2022-2023 season – its 10th under Cabrera - with Intersections. Included in the program will be Anna Clyne’s DANCE, written for and performed by Segev.

PROGRAM:

Zoltán Kodály—Dances of Galànta

Anna Clynes—DANCE / Inbal Segev, cellist

Myroslav Skoryk—Melody for Symphony Orchestra

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky—Symphony No. 2

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/intersections/

https://www.californiasymphony.org/

https://www.donatocabrera.com/

https://inbalsegev.com/

Kristen Loken / CA Symphony_Donato Cabrera

________________________________

Travis Lange / 2021_Entry Garden Piano Sculpture

SAN FRANCISCO BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SUNSET PIANO PRESENT

FLOWER PIANO

SF BOTANICAL GARDEN / GOLDEN GATE PARK

1199 9TH AVE. @ LINCOLN WAY / SF

9/16 – 9/20/22 10AM – 6PM

SPECIAL OPENING EVENT:

FALL AND FLY FOR TWELVE PIANOS

9/14/22 5:00-6:00pm

(sorry - sold out)

GUESTS:

STEPHANIE LINDER / CEO GARDENS OF GOLDEN GATE PARK

DEAN MERMELL / SUNSET PIANO CO-FOUNDER

MAURO FFORTISSIMO / SUNSET PIANO CO-FOUNDER

SF Flower Piano is a truly unique event. As described by Dean Mermell, “Flower Piano is located at that magical intersection of music and nature.” 12 pianos are set up across the 55-acre botanical garden and visitors can listen to scheduled and open-play performances, and/or explore the Garden’s global living plant collections. It's a must-see...and must-hear!

For daily performance schedule and ticket reservations:

https://www.sfbg.org/flowerpiano

https://sunsetpiano.com/

http://storyfarm.tv/

https://mauroffortissimo.com/

1 of 5 — 2021_Kev Choice_Zellerbach Garden_Jim Watkins.jpg 2021_Kev Choice_Zellerbach Garden James Watkins 2 of 5 — 2021_Piano at Great Meadow_Travis Lange.jpg 2021_Piano at Great Meadow Travis Lange 3 of 5 — 2021_Martin Luther McCoy & Paisley Hinton_Travis Lange.jpg 2021_Martin Luther McCoy & Paisley Hinton Travis Lange 4 of 5 — 2021_Piano in Moon Viewing Garden_Travis Lange.jpg 2021_Piano in Moon Viewing Garden Travis Lange 5 of 5 — 2021_Tammy Hall_Leberta Lorál_Zellerbach Garden.jpg 2021_Tammy Hall_Leberta Lorál_Zellerbach Garden James Watkins

_____________________________

NCCO / NCCO_Berlin 1938_30th Anniversary

NEW CENTURY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (NCCO)

BERLIN 1938: BROADCASTS FROM A VANISHING SOCIETY

PRESIDIO THEATRE

99 MORAGA AVE. / SF

FRIDAY 9/16/22 7:30PM

SATURDAY 9/17/22 7:30PM

SUNDAY 9/18/22 3:00PM

GUESTS:

RICHARD LONSDORF / NCCO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PETER GRUNBERG / BERLIN 1938 ARTISTIC ADVISOR & GUEST PIANIST

NCCO opens its 30th anniversary season with Berlin 1938, an innovative musical radio drama which takes the audience on a month-by-month tour of this pivotal year. The production will feature new orchestrations of music by composers of the era, news bulletins, historical multimedia and lighting and video design.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.ncco.org/events/berlin-1

https://www.ncco.org/22-23

https://www.ncco.org/

https://www.richardlonsdorf.com/

Matthew Washburn / New Century Chamber Orchestra

____________________________

Galerie Perrotin, Paris / La Rose des Vents by Jean-Michel Othoniel @ Conservatory of Flowers_GG Park_SF

LA ROSE DES VENTS

SF CONSERVATORY OF FLOWERS / GOLDEN GATE PARK

100 JOHN F. KENNEDY DR. / SF

9/15/22 5:00PM – 7:00PM

GUESTS:

JULIE LÉPINARD / CO-FOUNDER 836M

DIMITRI CHAMBLAS / STUDIO DIMITRI CHAMBLAS

836M presents the dedication ceremony for Jean-Michel Othoniel’s La Rose de Vents sculpture in Golden Gate Park. The sculpture is located in front of the Conservatory of Flowers.

836M co-founder Julie Lépinard and choreographer Dimitri Chamblas join David on today’s show.

Lépinard is the co-founder, together with her husband Sebastien, of 836M, a non-profit arts organization that produces events in the Bay Area and France, and hosts 836M Gallery in San Francisco.

The dedication opens with a live performance designed and choreographed by Chamblas, whose Slow Show has been performed around the world since its premier in 2017. Chamblas brings this site-specific performance to the La Rose des Vents dedication where it will feature an ensemble of 50 local performers responding to the context of the location through movement (with recorded music and sound by DJ/composer Eddie Ruscha).

This just in! French disco pop band L’IMPÉRATRICE has also been added to the dedication program. They will perform a free concert at 6:00PM.

Explore:

https://836m.org/

https://www.dimitrichamblas.com/

http://www.othoniel.fr/en

https://l-imperatrice.cool/en/

