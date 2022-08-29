© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

SFJAZZ Artist Leyla McCalla | Opera San José 'Marriage of Figaro' | SF Symphony Rainer Eudeikis | Z Space / Word for Word Off the Page 'Eternal Love' |

Published August 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT
Leyla+McCalla+by+Noé+Cugny+6.jpeg
Noé Cugny
/
SFJAZZ_Leyla McCalla

This week 9/1/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with SFJAZZ Artist Leyla McCalla | Opera San José General Director Shawna Lucey | SF Symphony Principal Cellist Rainer Eudeikis | Eternal Love Director Amy Kossow and Actor Nicole Adler |

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

LEYLA MCCALLA
SFJAZZ CENTER / JOE HENDERSON LAB
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
9/8 – 9/11/22  (2 shows per evening)

GUEST:  LEYLA MCCALLA

David speaks with Leyla McCalla about her upcoming shows at SFJAZZ, and her new album Breaking The Thermometer (ANTI- Records). Born in New York to Haitian parents, McCalla also lived in Ghana (West Africa) for two years before returning to the US to study cello performance at NYU, and settling in New Orleans. The deep, rich cultural and historical Haitian roots in New Orleans resonated with McCalla, and her journey continued.

Vocalist McCalla also plays banjo and guitar, and was a member of Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, recording and touring for two years. Her new album is inspired by the radio station Radio Haiti, which broadcasts in the Haitian Kreyòl language – the independent voice of the people.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/leyla-mccalla-2223/

https://leylamccalla.com/

87912_Leyla_McCalla_LP cover.jpg
Noé Cugny
/
SFJAZZ_Leyla McCalla_'Breaking the Thermometer' LP cover

_________________________________________

The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Maya-Kherani_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
Johnny Tran
/
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Maya Kherani

OPERA SAN JOSÉ
2022 – 2023 Season Opening
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
California Theatre
345 S. First St / San Jose
9/10-25/22  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  SHAWNA LUCEY / OPERA SAN JOSÉ GENERAL DIRECTOR

David welcomes Opera San José new General Director Shawna Lucey.
To open the 2022-2023 season, Opera San José presents Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro (composed in 1786) by transporting this all-new production to colonial India during Victorian Imperial rule.

This Marriage of Figaro will be sung in Italian, with English and Spanish supertitles, adding in Indian folk and classical dance as Opera San José joins forces with Mosaic America.

Come witness this vibrant new production in the magnificent grandeur of the classic California Theatre in San Jose.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.operasj.org/the-marriage-of-figaro-ticketpage/

https://www.operasj.org/

1_Antara-Bhardwaj_Muslim-Greeting-Traditional-Kathak-Costume_Credit-Simerjit-Dhaliwal_Resized-scaled.jpg
1 of 8  — 1_Antara-Bhardwaj_Muslim-Greeting-Traditional-Kathak-Costume_Credit-Simerjit-Dhaliwal_Resized-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Antara Bhardwaj
Simerjit Dhaliwal
2_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Efrain-Solis_Credit-Scott-Draper_Resized-scaled.jpg
2 of 8  — 2_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Efrain-Solis_Credit-Scott-Draper_Resized-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Efrain Solis
Scott Draper
3_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Eugene-Brancoveanu_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
3 of 8  — 3_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Eugene-Brancoveanu_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Eugene Brancoveanu
Courtesy Opera San José
4_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Maria-Natale_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
4 of 8  — 4_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Maria-Natale_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Maria Natale
Courtesy Opera San José
5_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Deepa-Johnny_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
5 of 8  — 5_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Deepa-Johnny_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Deepa Johnny
Courtesy Opera San José
6_FIGARO_Reduction_Renders_02_14_22_Page_12.png
6 of 8  — 6_FIGARO_Reduction_Renders_02_14_22_Page_12.png
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Act 4 - Garden_Steven Kemp Design
Steven Kemp
7_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Viswa-Subbaraman_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
7 of 8  — 7_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Viswa-Subbaraman_Courtesy_Resized-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Viswa Subbaraman
Scott Paulus
8_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Brad-Dalton-Headshot_Courtesy-scaled.jpg
8 of 8  — 8_The-Marriage-of-Figaro_Brad-Dalton-Headshot_Courtesy-scaled.jpg
Opera San José_Marriage of Figaro_Brad Dalton
Courtesy Opera San José

_________________________________________

sfs0713
Courtesy San Francisco Symphony
/
SF Symphony_Cellist Rainer Eudeikis

SF SYMPHONY

GUEST:  RAINER EUDEIKIS / PRINCIPAL CELLIST

Join David as he welcomes Rainer Eudeikis, Principal Cellist at the start of the 2022-2023 season, as appointed by Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen. The first in 40 years.

Eudekis hails from Texas, and began studying the cello at age six. His musical studies brought him to the University of Michigan (student of Richard Aaron), to Indiana University (studying with Eric Kim), and then also the Curtis Institute of Music (studying with Carter Brey and Peter Wiley). He has also been invited to serve as artist-faculty at the Aspen Music Festival and Brevard Music Center.

https://www.rainereudeikis.com/

https://www.sfsymphony.org/

_________________________________________

image-asset.png
Z Space_Word for Word_Off the Page

WORD FOR WORD’S OFF THE PAGE SERIES
ETERNAL LOVE BY KAREN BENDER
Z SPACE / Z BELOW
470 FLORIDA ST. / SF
9/4/22 – 5:00PM

GUESTS:
AMY KOSSOW / DIRECTOR
NICOLE ADLER / ACTOR (‘Lena’)

The Off the Page Staged Reading Series brings to the public the first look at pieces for consideration for upcoming Word for Word productions. David talks with Director Amy Kossow and Actor Nicole Adler. Experience the first step of the process of this process and what it takes to get from the page to the stage.

zspace.org/offthepage

To reserve tickets:
https://ci.ovationtix.com/34231/production/1133272

www.karenebender.com

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee