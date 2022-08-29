SFJAZZ Artist Leyla McCalla | Opera San José 'Marriage of Figaro' | SF Symphony Rainer Eudeikis | Z Space / Word for Word Off the Page 'Eternal Love' |
This week 9/1/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with SFJAZZ Artist Leyla McCalla | Opera San José General Director Shawna Lucey | SF Symphony Principal Cellist Rainer Eudeikis | Eternal Love Director Amy Kossow and Actor Nicole Adler |
LEYLA MCCALLA
SFJAZZ CENTER / JOE HENDERSON LAB
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
9/8 – 9/11/22 (2 shows per evening)
GUEST: LEYLA MCCALLA
David speaks with Leyla McCalla about her upcoming shows at SFJAZZ, and her new album Breaking The Thermometer (ANTI- Records). Born in New York to Haitian parents, McCalla also lived in Ghana (West Africa) for two years before returning to the US to study cello performance at NYU, and settling in New Orleans. The deep, rich cultural and historical Haitian roots in New Orleans resonated with McCalla, and her journey continued.
Vocalist McCalla also plays banjo and guitar, and was a member of Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, recording and touring for two years. Her new album is inspired by the radio station Radio Haiti, which broadcasts in the Haitian Kreyòl language – the independent voice of the people.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/leyla-mccalla-2223/
OPERA SAN JOSÉ
2022 – 2023 Season Opening
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
California Theatre
345 S. First St / San Jose
9/10-25/22 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: SHAWNA LUCEY / OPERA SAN JOSÉ GENERAL DIRECTOR
David welcomes Opera San José new General Director Shawna Lucey.
To open the 2022-2023 season, Opera San José presents Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro (composed in 1786) by transporting this all-new production to colonial India during Victorian Imperial rule.
This Marriage of Figaro will be sung in Italian, with English and Spanish supertitles, adding in Indian folk and classical dance as Opera San José joins forces with Mosaic America.
Come witness this vibrant new production in the magnificent grandeur of the classic California Theatre in San Jose.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.operasj.org/the-marriage-of-figaro-ticketpage/
SF SYMPHONY
GUEST: RAINER EUDEIKIS / PRINCIPAL CELLIST
Join David as he welcomes Rainer Eudeikis, Principal Cellist at the start of the 2022-2023 season, as appointed by Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen. The first in 40 years.
Eudekis hails from Texas, and began studying the cello at age six. His musical studies brought him to the University of Michigan (student of Richard Aaron), to Indiana University (studying with Eric Kim), and then also the Curtis Institute of Music (studying with Carter Brey and Peter Wiley). He has also been invited to serve as artist-faculty at the Aspen Music Festival and Brevard Music Center.
https://www.rainereudeikis.com/
WORD FOR WORD’S OFF THE PAGE SERIES
ETERNAL LOVE BY KAREN BENDER
Z SPACE / Z BELOW
470 FLORIDA ST. / SF
9/4/22 – 5:00PM
GUESTS:
AMY KOSSOW / DIRECTOR
NICOLE ADLER / ACTOR (‘Lena’)
The Off the Page Staged Reading Series brings to the public the first look at pieces for consideration for upcoming Word for Word productions. David talks with Director Amy Kossow and Actor Nicole Adler. Experience the first step of the process of this process and what it takes to get from the page to the stage.
To reserve tickets:
https://ci.ovationtix.com/34231/production/1133272
www.karenebender.com