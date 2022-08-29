SFJAZZ Artist Leyla McCalla | Opera San José 'Marriage of Figaro' | SF Symphony Rainer Eudeikis | Z Space / Word for Word Off the Page 'Eternal Love'

LEYLA MCCALLA

SFJAZZ CENTER / JOE HENDERSON LAB

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

9/8 – 9/11/22 (2 shows per evening)

GUEST: LEYLA MCCALLA

David speaks with Leyla McCalla about her upcoming shows at SFJAZZ, and her new album Breaking The Thermometer (ANTI- Records). Born in New York to Haitian parents, McCalla also lived in Ghana (West Africa) for two years before returning to the US to study cello performance at NYU, and settling in New Orleans. The deep, rich cultural and historical Haitian roots in New Orleans resonated with McCalla, and her journey continued.

Vocalist McCalla also plays banjo and guitar, and was a member of Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, recording and touring for two years. Her new album is inspired by the radio station Radio Haiti, which broadcasts in the Haitian Kreyòl language – the independent voice of the people.

OPERA SAN JOSÉ

2022 – 2023 Season Opening

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

California Theatre

345 S. First St / San Jose

9/10-25/22 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: SHAWNA LUCEY / OPERA SAN JOSÉ GENERAL DIRECTOR

David welcomes Opera San José new General Director Shawna Lucey.

To open the 2022-2023 season, Opera San José presents Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro (composed in 1786) by transporting this all-new production to colonial India during Victorian Imperial rule.

This Marriage of Figaro will be sung in Italian, with English and Spanish supertitles, adding in Indian folk and classical dance as Opera San José joins forces with Mosaic America.

Come witness this vibrant new production in the magnificent grandeur of the classic California Theatre in San Jose.

SF SYMPHONY

GUEST: RAINER EUDEIKIS / PRINCIPAL CELLIST

Join David as he welcomes Rainer Eudeikis, Principal Cellist at the start of the 2022-2023 season, as appointed by Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen. The first in 40 years.

Eudekis hails from Texas, and began studying the cello at age six. His musical studies brought him to the University of Michigan (student of Richard Aaron), to Indiana University (studying with Eric Kim), and then also the Curtis Institute of Music (studying with Carter Brey and Peter Wiley). He has also been invited to serve as artist-faculty at the Aspen Music Festival and Brevard Music Center.

WORD FOR WORD’S OFF THE PAGE SERIES

ETERNAL LOVE BY KAREN BENDER

Z SPACE / Z BELOW

470 FLORIDA ST. / SF

9/4/22 – 5:00PM

GUESTS:

AMY KOSSOW / DIRECTOR

NICOLE ADLER / ACTOR (‘Lena’)

The Off the Page Staged Reading Series brings to the public the first look at pieces for consideration for upcoming Word for Word productions. David talks with Director Amy Kossow and Actor Nicole Adler. Experience the first step of the process of this process and what it takes to get from the page to the stage.

