Exit Theatre - The Anarchy Quartet | Golden Gate Men’s Chorus Voice of America | Jeremy Cohen’s ViolinJazz | SF Choral Society Verdi Requiem
This week 8/18/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with The Anarchy Quartet Playwright Stuart Bousel and Director Nick Trengrove | Golden Gate Men’s Chorus Giacomo DiGrigoli and guest conductor Zane Fiala | Violinist Composer & Arranger Jeremy Cohen | SF Choral Society Artistic Director Robert Geary and Associate Director and Conductor Bryan Baker |
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM
THE ANARCHY QUARTET
EXIT THEATRE
156 EDDY ST. / SF
8/4 – 8/20/22
GUESTS:
STUART BOUSEL / PLAYWRIGHT
NICK TRENGROVE / DIRECTOR
For tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-anarchy-quartet-opening-night-tickets-369155844067?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
______________________________________________
GOLDEN GATE MEN’S CHORUS
VOICE OF AMERICA
ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
3281 16TH ST. / SF
8/27/22 – 8:00PM
8/28/22 – 3:00PM
40TH ANNIVERSARY RUBY JUBILEE
THE GREEN ROOM
SF WAR MEMORIAL & PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
9/15/22 – 6:30PM
GUESTS:
GIACOMO DIGRIGOLI / GGMC BOARD MEMBER
ZANE ZIALA / GUEST CONDUCTOR
For Voice of America tickets:
http://acct39228.shop.netsuite.com/s.nl/c.ACCT39228/sc.2/category.3/.f
For Ruby Jubilee tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/golden-gate-mens-chorus-ruby-jubilee-gala-tickets-379549210907?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
_______________________________________________
JEREMY COHEN’S VIOLINJAZZ
INTERMUSIC SF PRESENTS
MUSIC AT SALESFORCE PARK
425 MISSION ST. / SF
9/26/22 - 4:30PM
GUEST: JEREMY COHEN / VIOLIST, COMPOSER AND ARRANGER
InterMusic SF launches a new music series at a new venue in SF – Salesforce Park. Join David as he speaks with Jeremy Cohen, the inaugural artist of this series, as he brings ViolinJazz to this new venue. Jeremy is also a member of Quartet San Francisco, the premier touring, performing and recording string quartet, with multiple Grammy nominations and tours globally.
https://intermusicsf.org/events/intermusic-sf-presents-music-at-salesforce-park-jeremy-cohens-violinjazz/.
www.quartetsanfrancisco.com
__________________________________________________
SF CHORAL SOCIETY
VERDI REQUIEM
with the CALIFORNIA CHAMBER SYMPHONY
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
8/19/22 – 8:00PM
GUESTS:
ROBERT GEARY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
BRYAN BAKER / ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
Bryan Baker will be conducting, and the program will feature:
Clarissa Lyons, soprano
Buffy Baggott, mezzo soprano
Christopher Bengochea, tenor
Eugene Brancoveanu, bass
California Chamber Symphony
For tickets:
https://www.cityboxoffice.com/