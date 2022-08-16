Exit Theatre - The Anarchy Quartet | Golden Gate Men’s Chorus Voice of America | Jeremy Cohen’s ViolinJazz | SF Choral Society Verdi Requiem

THE ANARCHY QUARTET

EXIT THEATRE

156 EDDY ST. / SF

8/4 – 8/20/22

GUESTS:

STUART BOUSEL / PLAYWRIGHT

NICK TRENGROVE / DIRECTOR

For tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-anarchy-quartet-opening-night-tickets-369155844067?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

https://www.theexit.org/

Douglas Despres / Anarchy Quartet

______________________________________________

GGMC / Voice of America

GOLDEN GATE MEN’S CHORUS

VOICE OF AMERICA

ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

3281 16TH ST. / SF

8/27/22 – 8:00PM

8/28/22 – 3:00PM

40TH ANNIVERSARY RUBY JUBILEE

THE GREEN ROOM

SF WAR MEMORIAL & PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

9/15/22 – 6:30PM

GUESTS:

GIACOMO DIGRIGOLI / GGMC BOARD MEMBER

ZANE ZIALA / GUEST CONDUCTOR

https://www.ggmc.org/

For Voice of America tickets:

http://acct39228.shop.netsuite.com/s.nl/c.ACCT39228/sc.2/category.3/.f

For Ruby Jubilee tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/golden-gate-mens-chorus-ruby-jubilee-gala-tickets-379549210907?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

_______________________________________________

InterMusic SF / Jeremy Cohen ViolinJazz

JEREMY COHEN’S VIOLINJAZZ

INTERMUSIC SF PRESENTS

MUSIC AT SALESFORCE PARK

425 MISSION ST. / SF

9/26/22 - 4:30PM

GUEST: JEREMY COHEN / VIOLIST, COMPOSER AND ARRANGER

InterMusic SF launches a new music series at a new venue in SF – Salesforce Park. Join David as he speaks with Jeremy Cohen, the inaugural artist of this series, as he brings ViolinJazz to this new venue. Jeremy is also a member of Quartet San Francisco, the premier touring, performing and recording string quartet, with multiple Grammy nominations and tours globally.

https://intermusicsf.org/events/intermusic-sf-presents-music-at-salesforce-park-jeremy-cohens-violinjazz/.

www.quartetsanfrancisco.com

Hasain Rasheed/Hasain Rasheed / Hasain Rasheed Photography Quartet SF

__________________________________________________

Kristen Loken / SF Choral Society

SF CHORAL SOCIETY

VERDI REQUIEM

with the CALIFORNIA CHAMBER SYMPHONY

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

8/19/22 – 8:00PM

GUESTS:

ROBERT GEARY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

BRYAN BAKER / ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

Bryan Baker will be conducting, and the program will feature:

Clarissa Lyons, soprano

Buffy Baggott, mezzo soprano

Christopher Bengochea, tenor

Eugene Brancoveanu, bass

California Chamber Symphony

For tickets:

https://www.cityboxoffice.com/

https://www.sfchoral.org