Herb Alpert | Zaccho Aerial Dance Festival | Hillbarn Theatre | Oklahoma!
This week 8/11/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Herb Alpert | Zaccho Dance Artistic Director Joanna Haigood and Aerialist/Choreographer Veronica Blair | Hillbarn Theatre Artistic Director Randy O’Hara and Playwright Father Joe Bradley | Oklahoma! cast members Christopher Bannow and Sean Grandillo |
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM
ZACCHO DANCE THEATRE & SF AERIAL ARTS FESTIVAL CO-PRESENT
SAN FRANCISCO AERIAL ARTS FESTIVAL
@ FORT MASON CENTER
2 MARINA BLVD. / SF
FESTIVAL EVENTS:
RESURGE Performance at Cowell Theater
8:00pm on Friday Aug. 19 & Saturday Aug. 20
Youth Revelry Matinee at Cowell Theater
12:00pm on Saturday Aug. 20
Robert Moses’ KIN at the Festival Pavilion
3:00pm on Saturday Aug. 20 and Sunday Aug. 21
NEW EXPERIMENTS Showcase at CounterPulse
7:00pm on Sunday Aug. 21
GUESTS:
JOANNA HIAGOOD / ZACCHO DANCE THEATRE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
VERONICA BLAIR / AERIALIST & CHOREOGRAPHER
For Tickets:
https://zaccho.org/?sfaaf_2022_buy-tickets
____________________________________________________
HERB ALPERT
SFJAZZ CENTER / MINER AUDITORIUM
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
GUEST: HERB ALPERT
For tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/herb-alpert-lani-hall-ss22/
https://www.herbalpertfoundation.org/
___________________________________________
HILLBARN THEATRE
THE FOUR GIFTS
1285 E HILLSDALE BLVD / FOSTER CITY
8/12 – 8/21/2022
GUESTS:
RANDY O’HARA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FATHER JOE BRADLEY / PLAYWRIGHT
www.hillbarntheatre.org/the-four-gifts/
________________________________________________
OKLAHOMA!
GOLDEN GATE THEATRE
1 TAYLOR ST. / SF
8/16 – 9/11/2022
GUESTS:
CHRISTOPHER BANNOW (Jud Fry)
SEAN GRANDILLO (Curly McLain)
David talks with Oklahoma! cast members Christopher Bannow (Jud Fry) and Sean Grandillo (Curly McLain).
This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Without changing a word of text, this visionary production allows the classic musical – and our country – to be seen in a whole new light.
For tickets:
https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp