On The Arts
On the Arts

Herb Alpert | Zaccho Aerial Dance Festival | Hillbarn Theatre | Oklahoma!

Published August 9, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
Photo_Courtesy Veronica Blair
Veronica Blair_Zaccho-SF Aerial Arts Festival

This week 8/11/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Herb Alpert | Zaccho Dance Artistic Director Joanna Haigood and Aerialist/Choreographer Veronica Blair | Hillbarn Theatre Artistic Director Randy O’Hara and Playwright Father Joe Bradley | Oklahoma! cast members Christopher Bannow and Sean Grandillo |

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM

ZACCHO DANCE THEATRE & SF AERIAL ARTS FESTIVAL CO-PRESENT
SAN FRANCISCO AERIAL ARTS FESTIVAL
@ FORT MASON CENTER
2 MARINA BLVD. / SF

FESTIVAL EVENTS:

RESURGE Performance at Cowell Theater
8:00pm on Friday Aug. 19 & Saturday Aug. 20

Youth Revelry Matinee at Cowell Theater
12:00pm on Saturday Aug. 20

Robert Moses’ KIN at the Festival Pavilion
3:00pm on Saturday Aug. 20 and Sunday Aug. 21

NEW EXPERIMENTS Showcase at CounterPulse
7:00pm on Sunday Aug. 21

GUESTS:
JOANNA HIAGOOD / ZACCHO DANCE THEATRE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
VERONICA BLAIR / AERIALIST & CHOREOGRAPHER

For Tickets:
https://zaccho.org/?sfaaf_2022_buy-tickets

https://zaccho.org

photo: Dewey Nicks
Herb Alpert

HERB ALPERT
SFJAZZ CENTER / MINER AUDITORIUM
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

GUEST: HERB ALPERT

For tickets:
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/herb-alpert-lani-hall-ss22/

https://www.herbalpertfoundation.org/

https://herbalpert.com/

https://www.herbalpertis.com/

photo: Louis Oberlander
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Hillbarn Theatre_Four Gifts

HILLBARN THEATRE
THE FOUR GIFTS
1285 E HILLSDALE BLVD / FOSTER CITY
8/12 – 8/21/2022

GUESTS:
RANDY O’HARA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FATHER JOE BRADLEY / PLAYWRIGHT

www.hillbarntheatre.org/the-four-gifts/

OKLAHOMA! Barbara Walsh_Patrick Clanton
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! Barbara Walsh_Patrick Clanton
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! Ugo Chukwu_Hannah Solow_Barbara Walsh_Sis
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! Ugo Chukwu_Hannah Solow_Barbara Walsh_Sis
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! National Touring Co.
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! National Touring Co.
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! National Touring Co.
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade
OKLAHOMA! National Touring Co.
Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade

OKLAHOMA!
GOLDEN GATE THEATRE
1 TAYLOR ST. / SF
8/16 – 9/11/2022

GUESTS:
CHRISTOPHER BANNOW (Jud Fry)
SEAN GRANDILLO (Curly McLain)

David talks with Oklahoma! cast members Christopher Bannow (Jud Fry) and Sean Grandillo (Curly McLain).

This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Without changing a word of text, this visionary production allows the classic musical – and our country – to be seen in a whole new light.

For tickets:
https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

https://oklahomabroadway.com/

OKLAHOMA! Broadway SF
On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee