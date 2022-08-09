Herb Alpert | Zaccho Aerial Dance Festival | Hillbarn Theatre | Oklahoma!

ZACCHO DANCE THEATRE & SF AERIAL ARTS FESTIVAL CO-PRESENT

SAN FRANCISCO AERIAL ARTS FESTIVAL

@ FORT MASON CENTER

2 MARINA BLVD. / SF

FESTIVAL EVENTS:

RESURGE Performance at Cowell Theater

8:00pm on Friday Aug. 19 & Saturday Aug. 20

Youth Revelry Matinee at Cowell Theater

12:00pm on Saturday Aug. 20

Robert Moses’ KIN at the Festival Pavilion

3:00pm on Saturday Aug. 20 and Sunday Aug. 21

NEW EXPERIMENTS Showcase at CounterPulse

7:00pm on Sunday Aug. 21

GUESTS:

JOANNA HIAGOOD / ZACCHO DANCE THEATRE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

VERONICA BLAIR / AERIALIST & CHOREOGRAPHER

For Tickets:

https://zaccho.org/?sfaaf_2022_buy-tickets

https://zaccho.org

photo: Dewey Nicks / Herb Alpert

HERB ALPERT

SFJAZZ CENTER / MINER AUDITORIUM

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

GUEST: HERB ALPERT

For tickets:

https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/herb-alpert-lani-hall-ss22/

https://www.herbalpertfoundation.org/

https://herbalpert.com/

https://www.herbalpertis.com/

photo: Louis Oberlander / Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Hillbarn Theatre_Four Gifts

HILLBARN THEATRE

THE FOUR GIFTS

1285 E HILLSDALE BLVD / FOSTER CITY

8/12 – 8/21/2022

GUESTS:

RANDY O’HARA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FATHER JOE BRADLEY / PLAYWRIGHT

www.hillbarntheatre.org/the-four-gifts/

1 of 4 — 1-Barbara Walsh_Patrick Clanton_OKLAHOMA! - Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg OKLAHOMA! Barbara Walsh_Patrick Clanton Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade 2 of 4 — 2-Ugo Chukwu_Hannah Solow_Barbara Walsh_Sis_OKLAHOMA! - Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg OKLAHOMA! Ugo Chukwu_Hannah Solow_Barbara Walsh_Sis Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade 3 of 4 — 3-The company of the national tour1_OKLAHOMA! - Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg OKLAHOMA! National Touring Co. Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade 4 of 4 — 4-The company of the national tour2_OKLAHOMA! - Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg OKLAHOMA! National Touring Co. Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade

OKLAHOMA!

GOLDEN GATE THEATRE

1 TAYLOR ST. / SF

8/16 – 9/11/2022

GUESTS:

CHRISTOPHER BANNOW (Jud Fry)

SEAN GRANDILLO (Curly McLain)

David talks with Oklahoma! cast members Christopher Bannow (Jud Fry) and Sean Grandillo (Curly McLain).

This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Without changing a word of text, this visionary production allows the classic musical – and our country – to be seen in a whole new light.

For tickets:

https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

https://oklahomabroadway.com/