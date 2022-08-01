Hammer Theatre Sunset Series Aaron Lington | Merola Opera Program "Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)" | Stanford Live & SF Ballet Starry Nights | Peter Robinson Obamas’ Presidential Portraits @ the de Young

HAMMER THEATRE CENTER / SUNSET SERIES AARON LINGTON SEXTET / TRIBUTE TO ART BLAKEY

THE HAMMER TERRACE (located at Hammer Theatre Center)

101 PASEO DE SAN ANTONIO (btwn 2nd/3rd Sts.) / SAN JOSE 8/11/22 - 8:00PM

GUEST: AARON LINGTON / BARITONE SAXOPHONIST & COMPOSER

Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Joseph Lington brings his sextet to the Hammer Theatre for one night only – 8/11/22 - for a thrilling evening of his Tribute to Art Blakey.

For tickets:

https://hammertheatre.com/

https://www.aaronlington.com/

1 of 3 — Gina-Lapinski, Director_Die Zauberflote_photo Courtesy Merola Opera Program.jpeg Gina Lapinski, Director "Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)" Courtesy Merola Opera Program 2 of 3 — Kelly Kuo, Conductor_Die Zauberflote_photo Courtesy Merola Opera Program.jpg Kelly Kuo, Conductor_"Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)" KIM O'NEIL (Courtesy Merola Opera Program) 3 of 3 — Kristen Loken_Die-Zauberflote-Cast_2022.jpg "Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)" Cast_2022 Kristen Loken

MEROLA OPERA ROGRAM

DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE (THE MAGIC FLUTE)

BLUE SHIELD THEATRE OF CA / YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS

700 HOWARD ST. / SF 8/4/22 7:30PM 8/6/22 3:00PM

GUEST: GINA LAPINSKI / DIRECTOR

https://www.sfopera.com/about-us/merola-opera-program/the-magic-flute/

https://merola.org/program-history

1 of 3 — 7 For Eight Norika Matsuyama & Hansuke Yamamoto_7 For Eight_Helgi Tomasson // © Erik Tomasson Erik Tomasson 2 of 3 — In The Night Jennifer Stahl & Tiit Helimets_In the Night_Jerome Robbins Erik Tomasson 3 of 3 — Blake Works I Aaron Robison_Blake Works I_William Forsythe Erik Tomasson

STANFORD LIVE AND SF BALLET PRESENT

STARRY NIGHTS @ FROST AMPHITHEATRE

STANFORD UNIVERSITY

351 LASUEN ST. / STANFORD

8/5 & 8/6/22 - 8:00PM

GUEST: CHRIS LORWAY / STANFORD LIVE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

For event info. and to purchase tickets:

https://live.stanford.edu/calendar/august-2022/starry-nights

https://www.sfballet.org/calendar/starry-nights-at-stanford-live/

Barack Obama @ The de Young Museum_Kehinde Wiley

PETER ROBINSON’S BACK!

Peter Robinson, critic at large, reviews a history of presidential portrait painting

and focuses on the current portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama on display now through 8/14/22 at the de Young Museum in SF.

https://deyoung.famsf.org/exhibitions/Obama-portraits-tour

