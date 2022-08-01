Hammer Theatre Sunset Series Aaron Lington | Merola Opera Program "Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)" | Stanford Live & SF Ballet Starry Nights | Peter Robinson Obamas’ Presidential Portraits @ the de Young
This week 8/4/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Baritone Saxophonist Aaron Lington | "Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)" Director Gina Lapinski | Stanford Live Executive Director Chris Lorway | Peter Robinson’s back! Barack and Michelle Obama Presidential Portraits @ the de Young |
HAMMER THEATRE CENTER / SUNSET SERIES AARON LINGTON SEXTET / TRIBUTE TO ART BLAKEY
THE HAMMER TERRACE (located at Hammer Theatre Center)
101 PASEO DE SAN ANTONIO (btwn 2nd/3rd Sts.) / SAN JOSE 8/11/22 - 8:00PM
GUEST: AARON LINGTON / BARITONE SAXOPHONIST & COMPOSER
Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Joseph Lington brings his sextet to the Hammer Theatre for one night only – 8/11/22 - for a thrilling evening of his Tribute to Art Blakey.
For tickets:
https://hammertheatre.com/
_____________________________________
MEROLA OPERA ROGRAM
DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE (THE MAGIC FLUTE)
BLUE SHIELD THEATRE OF CA / YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
700 HOWARD ST. / SF 8/4/22 7:30PM 8/6/22 3:00PM
GUEST: GINA LAPINSKI / DIRECTOR
https://www.sfopera.com/about-us/merola-opera-program/the-magic-flute/
https://merola.org/program-history
_____________________________________
STANFORD LIVE AND SF BALLET PRESENT
STARRY NIGHTS @ FROST AMPHITHEATRE
STANFORD UNIVERSITY
351 LASUEN ST. / STANFORD
8/5 & 8/6/22 - 8:00PM
GUEST: CHRIS LORWAY / STANFORD LIVE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
For event info. and to purchase tickets:
https://live.stanford.edu/calendar/august-2022/starry-nights
https://www.sfballet.org/calendar/starry-nights-at-stanford-live/
________________________________________
PETER ROBINSON’S BACK!
Peter Robinson, critic at large, reviews a history of presidential portrait painting
and focuses on the current portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama on display now through 8/14/22 at the de Young Museum in SF.