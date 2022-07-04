Central Works Dreaming in Cuban | Mendocino Music Festival | SFDanceworks Season Five | Theatreworks Silicon Valley

SFDANCEWORKS SEASON FIVE

ODC Theatre

3153 17th St. / SF

July 8 – 10, 2022

GUEST: DANA GENSHAFT / Interim Artistic Director

Robbie Sweeny / Dreamin In Cuban_Anna Maria Luera

DREAMING IN CUBAN

CENTRAL WORKS

@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB

2315 DURANT AVE. / BERKELEY

JUNE 25 – JULY 24, 2022

GUESTS:

CRISTINA GARCÍA / PLAYWRIGHT

GARY GRAVES / DIRECTOR

Host David Latulippe speaks with Dreaming in Cuban playwright Cristina García, and director Gary Graves. Graves is also the Co-Director at Central Works. García is a prolific writer who also supports other writers through her Las Dos Brujas Writing Newsletter.

36th MENDOCINO MUSIC FESTIVAL

JULY 9 – 23, 2022

Locations:

Cotton Auditorium

500 N Harold St.

Fort Bragg, CA

Preston Hall

Main St. / Mendocino CA

GUESTS:

ALLAN POLLACK / Festival Artistic Director

SUSAN WATERFALL / Associate Artistic Director

The 36th Mendocino Music Festival presents 21 concerts from July 9 – 23, at the Cotton Auditorium in Fort Bragg and Preston Hall in Mendocino. Click below for performance schedule and to purchase tickets.

Concert schedule:

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY

LUCIE STERN THEATRE

1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD. / PALO ALTO

July 13 – August 7, 2022

GUEST:

GIOVANNA SARDELLI / Director, Theatreworks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works

