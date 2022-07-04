© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On The Arts artw.png
Central Works Dreaming in Cuban | Mendocino Music Festival | SFDanceworks Season Five | Theatreworks Silicon Valley |

Published July 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM PDT
Babatunji Johnson. Photo by Quinn Wharton.jpg
Quinn Wharton
/
Babatunji Johnson_SFDanceworks

This week – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with Dreaming in Cuban playwright Cristina Garcia and director Gary Graves | SFDanceworks Dana Genshaft | Mendocino Music Festival Artistic Directors Allan Pollack and Susan Waterfall | Theatreworks’ Giovanna Sardelli

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM

SFDANCEWORKS SEASON FIVE
ODC Theatre
3153 17th St. / SF
July 8 – 10, 2022

GUEST:  DANA GENSHAFT / Interim Artistic Director

sfdanceworks.org/home

_________________________________

DreamingInCuban_Anna Maria Luera_photo Robbie Sweeny.jpg
Robbie Sweeny
/
Dreamin In Cuban_Anna Maria Luera

_________________________________

DREAMING IN CUBAN
CENTRAL WORKS
@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB
2315 DURANT AVE. / BERKELEY
JUNE 25 – JULY 24, 2022

GUESTS:
CRISTINA GARCÍA / PLAYWRIGHT
GARY GRAVES / DIRECTOR

Host David Latulippe speaks with Dreaming in Cuban playwright Cristina García, and director Gary Graves. Graves is also the Co-Director at Central Works. García is a prolific writer who also supports other writers through her Las Dos Brujas Writing Newsletter.

http://centralworks.org/dreaming-in-cuban/

For tickets: 
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=%20131634

https://cristinagarcianovelist.com/

_________________________________

MMF-Logo-black-gold_200x146.png

36th MENDOCINO MUSIC FESTIVAL
JULY 9 – 23, 2022

Locations:
Cotton Auditorium
500 N Harold St.
Fort Bragg, CA

Preston Hall
Main St. / Mendocino CA

GUESTS:
ALLAN POLLACK / Festival Artistic Director
SUSAN WATERFALL / Associate Artistic Director

The 36th Mendocino Music Festival presents 21 concerts from July 9 – 23, at the Cotton Auditorium in Fort Bragg and Preston Hall in Mendocino. Click below for performance schedule and to purchase tickets.

Concert schedule:
https://mendocinomusic.org/events/category/performances/list/

For tickets:
www.mendocinomusic.org

_________________________________

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY
LUCIE STERN THEATRE
1305 MIDDLEFIELD RD. / PALO ALTO
July 13 – August 7, 2022

GUEST:
GIOVANNA SARDELLI / Director, Theatreworks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works

For tickets:
https://theatreworks.org/season51/nan-and-the-lower-body/

https://theatreworks.org/

