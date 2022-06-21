© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Central Works Dreaming in Cuban | SF Symphony Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling | Peter Robinson The Art of Monarchy

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:40 AM PDT

This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with Dreaming in Cuban playwright Cristina García and director Gary Graves | SF Symphony Edwin Outwater conducts Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling |

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

Dreaming in Cuban_Anna Maria Luera
photo: Robbie Sweeny
/
Dreaming in Cuban_Anna Maria Luera

DREAMING IN CUBAN
CENTRAL WORKS
@ The Berkeley City Club
2315 Durant Ave. / Berkeley
6/25–7/24/2022 

GUESTS:
CRISTINA GARCÍA / PLAYWRIGHT
GARY GRAVES / DIRECTOR

Host David Latulippe speaks with Dreaming in Cuban playwright Cristina García, and director Gary Graves.  Graves is also the Co-Director at Central Works.  García is a prolific writer who also supports other writers through her Las Dos Brujas Writing Newsletter.

http://centralworks.org/dreaming-in-cuban/

For tickets:
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=%20131634

https://cristinagarcianovelist.com/

_________________________________

Ragtime_photo Kevin Berne.jpg
photo: Kevin Berne
/
Ragtime (L-R: Leslie Ivy, Michael Gene Sullivan, Nkrumah Gatling, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., and Iris Beaumier)

RAGTIME
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA
6/1 – 6/26/2022

GUEST:  NKRUMAH GATLING (‘Coalhouse Walker Jr.’)

David talks with Nkrumah Gatling, who makes his Theatreworks debut in Ragtime as Harlem pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr.  This modern classic play Ragtime features the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and is based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow.  This production is directed by Theatreworks founder, Robert Kelley

https://theatreworks.org/season51/ragtime/

For tickets:
https://my.theatreworks.org/overview/6056

_________________________________

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
GET HAPPY:  A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
6/29/22 – 7:30PM

GUEST:  EDWIN OUTWATER

David speaks with conductor Edwin Outwater about the one-night only tribute to screen legend Judy Garland. Featured artists will be vocalists Jessica Vosk and Andy Karl, and Drag Superstar Peaches Christ

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Get-Happy-A-Judy-Garland-Centennial-Celebration

_________________________________

PETER ROBINSON
THE ART OF MONARCHY

Reflections on Queen Elizabeth II

On February 6th, 1952, at age 25 year, she ascended to the Throne and is now the longest serving Monarch in British History. This year, she also celebrated her 96th birthday.

As popular in USA as Great Britain she was served by 14 prime ministers including Winston Churchill, saw the demise of the Empire, survived several family upsets, and still embodies the loyal support of her people, respected around the world.

