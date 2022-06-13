Frameline46 The Coast is Queer | SF Chamber Orchestra | The Castro Symphonic Theatre Organ | Stern Grove Festival 2022

The Castro Symphonic Theatre Organ

The Castro Theatre

429 Castro St. / SF

Guest: David Hegarty / Resident Organist, CODA Board President

The Castro Theatre celebrates its 100th Anniversary on June 22, 2022. Designed by famed SF Bay Area architect Timothy L. Pflueger, the Castro Theatre is a beautiful sight to behold. Once inside, it is the sound of the Theatre which also captivates the visitor, and sets it apart from any other theatre venue.

Host David Latulippe speaks with David Hegarty, Resident Organist and Castro Organ Devotees Association (CODA) Board President. They’ll discuss the journey of the Castro Organ - to not only update the Organ, but to build the largest hybrid organ in the world. The new organ bridges and combines the traditional pipe organ with the latest digital technology. It will retain the classic wind-blown pipes of the Wurlitzer, while supplemented with digitally sampled organ and orchestral sounds. Sounds fantastic!

The Castro Symphonic Theatre Organ, comes at a cost of $1.1 million. Much funds were raised, then the pandemic hit, the Castro closed, and all fundraising efforts came to a halt. To date, they are $300,000 shy of their goal.

To donate: https://www.castroorgan.org/CastroOrgan/Donate.html

Visit CODA - Promoting the Art of the Organ at:

https://www.castroorgan.org/CastroOrgan/Home.html

https://davidhegarty.com

Frameline 46 / The Coast is Queer

6/16 – 26/22 / SF Theatres

6/24 – 30/22 / National Streaming Encore

6/16/22 – Frameline46 Opening Night Gala

A League of Their Own

(Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television in assn. with Field Trip Productions)

6:30PM - Screening of the first two episodes, followed by an onstage Q&A with special guests

The Gala continues immediately after at:

Terra Gallery 511 Harrison St., San Francisco

https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline46/a-league-of-their-own

Guest: James Woolley / Frameline46 Executive Director

Join David as he speaks with James Woolley, Executive Director of Frameline46, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. This year’s Festival will take place from 6/16 – 22/22, in-person at theatres and venues throughout the SF Bay Area, including the Castro Theatre (celebrating its 100th anniversary!), Roxie Theater, SFMOMA, AMC Kabuki, and Proxy in San Francisco; and the New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

The Festival will also include a national streaming encore available from 6/24 – 30/22.

Tickets and passes available at:

https://www.frameline.org/

Beethoven!

SAN FRANCISCO CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (SFCO)

MAINSTAGE II – BEETHOVEN FOUR PLUS FOUR

Admission to all shows: FREE!

6/24/22 – 7:30PM

Herbst Theatre

401 Van Ness Ave. / SF

6/25/22 – 7:30PM

First United Methodist Church of Palo Alto

625 Hamilton Ave. / Palo Alto CA

6/26/22 – 3:00PM

First Congregational Church of Berkeley

2330 Durant Ave. / Berkeley CA

Guest: Benjamin Simon / SFCO Music Director

David speaks with Benjamin Simon, the dynamic Music Director who has led the SFCO for 21 seasons. A native San Franciscan, Benjamin began conducting in high school in the SF Bay Area, and has had an illustrious career traveling and touring the world as an orchestra and ensemble leader, and performer. He has also been a music educator at Harvard and Stanford, and has been a member of the UC Berkeley music faculty since 1998.

The upcoming MainStage II concerts will feature pianist extraordinaire Hilda Huang, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 4.

https://www.thesfco.org/concerts/#mainstage

Program Notes:

https://www.thesfco.org/mainstage-2

Stern Grove Festival 85!

STERN GROVE FESTIVAL 2022

85th CONCERT SEASON / SUMMER SUNDAYS

19th AVE. & SLOAT BLVD. / SF

6/12/22 – 8/14/22

FREE CONCERT SERIES – ADV. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

Join David and his guest Julie Schuchard, Stern Grove Music Festival Marketing Director. The venerable annual music festival turns 85 this season!

Hear about the current season:

https://www.sterngrove.org/

Reminisce about the past:

https://www.sterngrove.org/archives

and what the future holds…

https://www.sterngrove.org/bigpicnicphillesh

Flashback! Were you there?

https://www.sterngrove.org/photo-gallery

