SFJAZZ Artemis | 42nd Street Moon The Pajama Game | ODC Theater State of Play

SFJAZZ

Artemis

SFJAZZ Center - Miner Auditorium / 201 Franklin St. SF

5/26-29/22 (evenings)

Guest: Renee Rosnes / Pianist and Composer, Artemis Musical Director

David talks with Renee Rosnes, a founding member of the SFJAZZ Collective. Rosnes has assembled a true all-star super band of modern jazz masters, each a major bandleader and composer. Named for the Olympian goddess of exploration, the hunt, and the wild, this superlative sextet is an international affair, with members hailing from the U.S., Canada, Israel, and Japan. Each member a bandleader and composer individually – come see and hear them on the same stage together.

Pictured left to right:

Allison Miller (masterful New York-based drummer)

Noriko Ueda (bassist and BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Jazz composition prize-winner)

Renee Rosnes (Pianist and Artemis Musical Director, SFJAZZ Collective founding member)

Ingrid Jensen (Juno Award-winning trumpeter)

Anat Cohen (multiple DownBeat Critics Poll-topping clarinetist)

Nicole Glover (New York-born tenor saxophonist )

42nd Street Moon

The Pajama Game

The Gateway Theatre / SF

6/2 – 6/19/22 (evenings and matinees)

Guests:

Ben Jones

Ashley Garlick

David talks with cast members Ben Jones (“Sid”) and Ashley Garlick (“Babe”) from 42nd Street Moon’s revival of The Pajama Game, the Tony Award-winning musical from 1954.

The musical features music by Richard Adler and lyrics Jerry Ross.

ODC Theater

Summer Dance Festival

STATE OF PLAY

ODC Theater and ODC Dance Commons

6/6-11/22

Guests:

Charles Slender-White / Festival Co-Curator

Chloë L. Zimberg / Creative Director

ODC Theater presents its tenth summer dance festival State of Play. The program includes nine world or regional premieres, seven works-in-progress by performing artists from across the country. David talks with Festival Co-Curator Charles Slender-White and ODC Creative Director Chloë L. Zimberg.

https://odc.dance/stateofplay