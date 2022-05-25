SFJAZZ Artemis | 42nd Street Moon The Pajama Game | ODC Theater State of Play
This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SFJAZZ Artemis Musical Director Renee Rosnes | 42nd St Moon The Pajama Game Ben Jones and Ashley Garlick | ODC Theater State of Play
SFJAZZ
Artemis
SFJAZZ Center - Miner Auditorium / 201 Franklin St. SF
5/26-29/22 (evenings)
Guest: Renee Rosnes / Pianist and Composer, Artemis Musical Director
David talks with Renee Rosnes, a founding member of the SFJAZZ Collective. Rosnes has assembled a true all-star super band of modern jazz masters, each a major bandleader and composer. Named for the Olympian goddess of exploration, the hunt, and the wild, this superlative sextet is an international affair, with members hailing from the U.S., Canada, Israel, and Japan. Each member a bandleader and composer individually – come see and hear them on the same stage together.
Pictured left to right:
Allison Miller (masterful New York-based drummer)
Noriko Ueda (bassist and BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Jazz composition prize-winner)
Renee Rosnes (Pianist and Artemis Musical Director, SFJAZZ Collective founding member)
Ingrid Jensen (Juno Award-winning trumpeter)
Anat Cohen (multiple DownBeat Critics Poll-topping clarinetist)
Nicole Glover (New York-born tenor saxophonist )
____________________________________
42nd Street Moon
The Pajama Game
The Gateway Theatre / SF
6/2 – 6/19/22 (evenings and matinees)
Guests:
Ben Jones
Ashley Garlick
David talks with cast members Ben Jones (“Sid”) and Ashley Garlick (“Babe”) from 42nd Street Moon’s revival of The Pajama Game, the Tony Award-winning musical from 1954.
The musical features music by Richard Adler and lyrics Jerry Ross.
__________________________________
ODC Theater
Summer Dance Festival
STATE OF PLAY
ODC Theater and ODC Dance Commons
6/6-11/22
Guests:
Charles Slender-White / Festival Co-Curator
Chloë L. Zimberg / Creative Director
ODC Theater presents its tenth summer dance festival State of Play. The program includes nine world or regional premieres, seven works-in-progress by performing artists from across the country. David talks with Festival Co-Curator Charles Slender-White and ODC Creative Director Chloë L. Zimberg.