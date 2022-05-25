© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

42nd Street Moon The Pajama Game | ODC Theater State of Play

Published May 25, 2022 at 1:35 AM PDT

This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with 42nd St Moon The Pajama Game Ben Jones and Ashley Garlick | ODC Theater State of Play

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

42nd Street Moon
The Pajama Game
The Gateway Theatre / SF
6/2 – 6/19/22  (evenings and matinees)

Guests:
Ben Jones
Ashley Garlick

David talks with cast members Ben Jones (“Sid”) and Ashley Garlick (“Babe”) from 42nd Street Moon’s revival of The Pajama Game, the Tony Award-winning musical from 1954.

The musical features music by Richard Adler and lyrics Jerry Ross.

The Pajama Game

ODC Theater
Summer Dance Festival
STATE OF PLAY
ODC Theater and ODC Dance Commons
6/6-11/22

Guests: 
Charles Slender-White / Festival Co-Curator
Chloë L. Zimberg / Creative Director

ODC Theater presents its tenth summer dance festival State of Play. The program includes nine world or regional premieres, seven works-in-progress by performing artists from across the country. David talks with Festival Co-Curator Charles Slender-White and ODC Creative Director Chloë L. Zimberg.

https://odc.dance/stateofplay

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee