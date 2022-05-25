42nd Street Moon The Pajama Game | ODC Theater State of Play
This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with 42nd St Moon The Pajama Game Ben Jones and Ashley Garlick | ODC Theater State of Play
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
42nd Street Moon
The Pajama Game
The Gateway Theatre / SF
6/2 – 6/19/22 (evenings and matinees)
Guests:
Ben Jones
Ashley Garlick
David talks with cast members Ben Jones (“Sid”) and Ashley Garlick (“Babe”) from 42nd Street Moon’s revival of The Pajama Game, the Tony Award-winning musical from 1954.
The musical features music by Richard Adler and lyrics Jerry Ross.
ODC Theater
Summer Dance Festival
STATE OF PLAY
ODC Theater and ODC Dance Commons
6/6-11/22
Guests:
Charles Slender-White / Festival Co-Curator
Chloë L. Zimberg / Creative Director
ODC Theater presents its tenth summer dance festival State of Play. The program includes nine world or regional premieres, seven works-in-progress by performing artists from across the country. David talks with Festival Co-Curator Charles Slender-White and ODC Creative Director Chloë L. Zimberg.