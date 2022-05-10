SF Community Music Center Centennial Cava Menzies and Sylvia Sherman | Shotgun Players A Small Fire Mary Ann Rodgers | Risa Jaroslow, Cauveri Suresh, Amy X Neuburg
This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SFCMC Cava Menzies and Sylvia Sherman | Shotgun Players Director Mary Ann Rogers | Risa Jaroslow-Cauveri Suresh-Amy X Neuburg
SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY MUSIC CENTER
(Re)Imagine: 100 New Works from Cava Menzies & Community Music Center
544 Capp St.
San Francisco CA 94110
4/4/22 – 5/23/22
5/14/22 – LIVE IN-PERSON EVENT
Mission District Branch
Guests:
Cava Menzies, Musician/Composer/Visual Artist/Educator
Sylvia Sherman, SFCMC Program Director
100 - an auspicious number for the San Francisco Community Music Center as they celebrate its Centennial with (Re)Imagine: 100 New Works from Cava Menzies & Community Music Center. From 4/4/22 to 5/23/22, 100 new works will be created and posted each day – 50 videos each containing two new musical creations. The works are a collaboration between Menzies, local and international artists/musicians, and students in the CMC Young Musicians Program and the Mission District Young Musician Program. Along this daily musical journey, there will be a live in-person event on 5/14/22 at CMC’s Mission District Branch (link to register is below).
David speaks Cava Menzies, and Sylvia Sherman, SFCMC Program Director. Menzies is a Bay Area native, and founding music faculty member at Oakland School of the Arts, and served as Artist Director of the school from 2015-2018. Her dedication to creating, teaching and sharing her musical talents and vision are natural given her upbringing surrounded by music and the arts, and continued work locally and internationally.
Sylvia Sherman’s decades of dedication to non-profit and philanthropic organizations ranging from the SF Art Commission Cultural Equity Program to Oakland School of the Arts to La Peña Cultural Center. As SFCMC Program Director, Sherman manages music education initiatives including the Young Musicians Program, partnerships with the SFUSD Mariachi Program, and the Older Adult Choir with the Dept. of Disability and Aging Services, Laguna Honda Hospital and senior centers throughout SF. Sherman also serves as a Board member for many local organizations serving the arts, and the elderly. And by the way, she also plays bass and percussion professionally.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagine-live-tickets-312077541327
https://www.cavamenzies.com/index.html
SHOTGUN PLAYERS
A SMALL FIRE by Adam Bock
5/14 – 6/12/22 (evenings and late afternoons)
Berkeley Stage
1901 Ashby Ave. / Berkeley
(Video on demand 6/8-6/19/22 – link to purchase available 6/8/22)
Guest: Mary Ann Rodgers, Director
The Shotgun Players’ 30th Anniversary Season presents A Small Fire, by Obie winner Adam Bock. David talks with Director Mary Ann Rodgers about this powerful play that illustrates life’s sudden shifts and changes, the toughness and tenderness to navigate through life. The essential elements of health, healthy and healthful come into view - and question – seem especially relevant today.
https://www.shotgunplayers.org
https://www.maryannrodgers.com/
RISA JAROSLOW & DANCERS
TALKING CIRCLE
CounterPulse
80 Turk St. / SF
5/12 - 5/15/22
5/19 - 5/22/22
(evening and afternoon performances)
Guests:
Risa Jaroslow
Cauveri Suresh, Dancer
Amy X Neuburg, Composer
What will we risk for freedom? This question seems especially poignant today, taking on a different meaning from even last week, last month, last year. Talking Circle asks this question and explores the relationship between the individual and community, through one’s differences while remaining in community.
Join David as he speaks with Risa Jaroslow, dancer Cauveri Suresh and composer Amy X Neuburg about the world premiere of Talking Circle, conceived and directed by Jaroslow. The work includes two dancers from The Elders Project, which provides opportunities for youth and elders to support, learn and collaborate together – to expand the movement possibilities for all ages.
https://www.risajaroslowdance.org/