SF Community Music Center Centennial Cava Menzies and Sylvia Sherman | Shotgun Players A Small Fire Mary Ann Rodgers | Risa Jaroslow, Cauveri Suresh, Amy X Neuburg

SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY MUSIC CENTER

(Re)Imagine: 100 New Works from Cava Menzies & Community Music Center

544 Capp St.

San Francisco CA 94110

4/4/22 – 5/23/22

5/14/22 – LIVE IN-PERSON EVENT

Mission District Branch

Guests:

Cava Menzies, Musician/Composer/Visual Artist/Educator

Sylvia Sherman, SFCMC Program Director

100 - an auspicious number for the San Francisco Community Music Center as they celebrate its Centennial with (Re)Imagine: 100 New Works from Cava Menzies & Community Music Center. From 4/4/22 to 5/23/22, 100 new works will be created and posted each day – 50 videos each containing two new musical creations. The works are a collaboration between Menzies, local and international artists/musicians, and students in the CMC Young Musicians Program and the Mission District Young Musician Program. Along this daily musical journey, there will be a live in-person event on 5/14/22 at CMC’s Mission District Branch (link to register is below).

David speaks Cava Menzies, and Sylvia Sherman, SFCMC Program Director. Menzies is a Bay Area native, and founding music faculty member at Oakland School of the Arts, and served as Artist Director of the school from 2015-2018. Her dedication to creating, teaching and sharing her musical talents and vision are natural given her upbringing surrounded by music and the arts, and continued work locally and internationally.

Sylvia Sherman’s decades of dedication to non-profit and philanthropic organizations ranging from the SF Art Commission Cultural Equity Program to Oakland School of the Arts to La Peña Cultural Center. As SFCMC Program Director, Sherman manages music education initiatives including the Young Musicians Program, partnerships with the SFUSD Mariachi Program, and the Older Adult Choir with the Dept. of Disability and Aging Services, Laguna Honda Hospital and senior centers throughout SF. Sherman also serves as a Board member for many local organizations serving the arts, and the elderly. And by the way, she also plays bass and percussion professionally.

https://sfcmc.org/reimagine/

https://sfcmc.org/centennial/

https://sfcmc.org/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagine-live-tickets-312077541327

https://www.cavamenzies.com/index.html

SHOTGUN PLAYERS

A SMALL FIRE by Adam Bock

5/14 – 6/12/22 (evenings and late afternoons)

Berkeley Stage

1901 Ashby Ave. / Berkeley

(Video on demand 6/8-6/19/22 – link to purchase available 6/8/22)

Guest: Mary Ann Rodgers, Director

The Shotgun Players’ 30th Anniversary Season presents A Small Fire, by Obie winner Adam Bock. David talks with Director Mary Ann Rodgers about this powerful play that illustrates life’s sudden shifts and changes, the toughness and tenderness to navigate through life. The essential elements of health, healthy and healthful come into view - and question – seem especially relevant today.

https://www.shotgunplayers.org

https://www.maryannrodgers.com/

RISA JAROSLOW & DANCERS

TALKING CIRCLE

CounterPulse

80 Turk St. / SF

5/12 - 5/15/22

5/19 - 5/22/22

(evening and afternoon performances)

Guests:

Risa Jaroslow

Cauveri Suresh, Dancer

Amy X Neuburg, Composer

What will we risk for freedom? This question seems especially poignant today, taking on a different meaning from even last week, last month, last year. Talking Circle asks this question and explores the relationship between the individual and community, through one’s differences while remaining in community.

Join David as he speaks with Risa Jaroslow, dancer Cauveri Suresh and composer Amy X Neuburg about the world premiere of Talking Circle, conceived and directed by Jaroslow. The work includes two dancers from The Elders Project, which provides opportunities for youth and elders to support, learn and collaborate together – to expand the movement possibilities for all ages.

https://www.risajaroslowdance.org/

https://www.risajaroslowdance.org/upcoming-events