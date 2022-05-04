California Symphony cellist Nathan Chan | Smuin Ballet Artistic Director Celia Fushille | SF Ballet Orchestra oboist Marilyn Coyne | Peter Robinson & author Jeff Deutsch

California Symphony – EPIC FINALE

Hofmann Theatre / Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek CA

5/14/22 – 7:30PM

5/15/22 – 4:00PM

Guest: Nathan Chan, cellist

Led by Music Director Donato Cabrera, California Symphony concludes its 2021-2022 season with EPIC FINALE. Join David as he talks with cellist Nathan Chan, a Bay Area native whose prodigious career from a young age has taken him to cities including New York, Seattle, London, Reno, Hong Kong and back to San Francisco. He will perform Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.

Also on the EPIC FINALE program will be the live premiere of Young American Composer-in-Residence Viet Cuong’s Next Week’s Trees. Originally presented online in May 2021, this work can now be experienced in-person with the California Symphony.

https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/epic-finale/

https://nathanchan.com/

https://vietcuongmusic.com/

SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET

Dance Series 2: P. S. Forever Smuin

4/29 – 5/7/22– evenings and matinees

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts / SF

5/19 - 5/22/22 – evenings and matinees

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

5/27 - 5/28/22 – evenings and matinees

Sunset Center / Carmel CA

Guest: Celia Fushille, Artistic Director

Smuin Contemporary Ballet wraps up its 28th season featuring works by Val Caniparoli, Ami Seiwert, and premieres by Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall.

David speaks with Fushille about Smuin Ballet and her role in championing the next generation of female choreographers.

https://www.smuinballet.org/events/dance-series-2-p-s-forever-smuin/

SAN FRANCISCO BALLET ORCHESTRA

SF Ballet / Swan Lake

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Ave. / SF

4/29 – 5/8/22 – evenings and matinees

Guest: Marilyn Coyne, oboist

SF Ballet presents the classic Swan Lake, which also marks the farewell of Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson.

Marilyn Coyne has been with the SF Ballet Orchestra for almost 30 years. David will speak with Marilyn about the role of the oboe in the theme that’s key in Swan Lake – Act II.

https://www.sanfranciscoballetorchestra.org/

Peter Robinson

Guest: Jeff Deutsch

Peter Robinson talks with guest Jeff Deutsch about his new book In Praise of Good Bookstores.

Bookstores, books and reading are of special interest to KALW listeners so this conversation reveals the latest news about what is happening in this inviting world of browsing and the contributions of local bookstores.