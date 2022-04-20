SF Opera Soprano Elisa Sunshine | Maestro Curtis “A Song of Triumph: The History of Black Music” | Opera San Jose West Side Story Director Crystal Manich | Peter Robinson with Carey Perloff – her new book Pinter and Stoppard: A Director’s View
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA AND THE MEROLA OPERA PROGRAM
Schwabacher Recital Series
Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater
Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue / SF
4/27/22 – 7:30PM
Guest: Soprano Elisa Sunshine
San Francisco Opera and the Merola Opera Program present the newest season of the Schwabacher Recital Series. David speaks with Elisa Sunshine about the recital and her recent SF Opera debut as the Shepherd Boy in Tosca and Pensacola Opera as the Queen of the Night in Die Zauberflöte. Celebrated for her “blend of vocal sparkle and theatrical charisma” by the SF Chronicle, Elisa Sunshine, an Adler Fellow, will perform works by Libby Larsen and Sergei Rachmaninoff. She will joined by fellow Adler Fellows Timothy Murray, Stefan Egerstrom and Andrew King.
SF Community Music Center Presents
Maestro Curtis’ “A Song of Triumph: History of Black Music” A World Premiere
Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
750 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103 4/23/22 - 1:00PM
Guest: Maestro Curtis
R&S: Rhythm and Soul.
David talks with Maestro Curtis about the world premiere of his project A SONG OF TRIUMPH: THE HISTORY OF BLACK MUSIC at the Yerba Buena Gardens this Saturday. Maestro Curtis' decades long career with credits that read like a who’s who in Black music.
Moving through the blues, gospel jazz, folk, R&B, funk, rock & roll, hip hop – Maestro’s dedication to Black Music History culminates in the Fall 2021 launch of the Black Music Program at the Community Music Center.
Spend the afternoon with Maestro Curtis as he presents his world premiere project, with The Curtis Family C-notes. This will truly be a Family Affair. They will be joined by special guests including Dorothy Morrison, Bishop James Adams, Juan Escovedo, Pastor Gerald Gordon, Ken Little, Larry Douglas, Ricardo Scales, Tony Boulevard, and Neil Stallings.
West Side Story
Opera San Jose @ California Theatre
345 South 1st Street / San Jose
4/16-5/1/22 (evening and matinee performances)
Guest: Director Crystal Manich
Opera San Jose closes the 2021-2022 season with the classic West Side Story, their first musical. This enduring American musical work continues to reach audiences with social, cultural and racial themes which resonate today as they did in 1957. Experience Opera San Jose’ stunning production and be thrilled again.
Peter Robinson
Guest: Carey Perloff
PETER ROBINSON talks with guest CAREY PERLOFF about her new book Pinter and Stoppard: A Director’s View.
CAREY PERLOFF is a director, playwright, producer, book author and educator who served as Artistic Director of the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco for 25 years (1992 to 2018).