Opera Parallèle Countertenor John Holiday | Music in the Fault Zone: Experimental Music @ Mills College | Camelot Sunnyvale Community Players | Ben Jones: Love Songs @ Feinstein’s

Opera Parallèle

OVER THE RAINBOW

A Celebration to Benefit Opera Parallèle

Saint Joseph’s Arts Society / SF

4/14/22 – 7:00PM

That voice.

For this evening’s Benefit event, hear the transcendent and gorgeous voice of Countertenor John Holiday. Holiday has graced the stages of classical venues around the world, and also the not-so-classical stage of television. No matter the venue – screen - medium, Holiday’s voice will break through barriers and resonate with all.

David speaks with Holiday, making his SF debut, with musical collaborator Kevin Korth for this evening. Closing the program will be Holiday’s duet with world-renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade.

Opera Parallèle continues to bring the tradition and power of opera with a modern approach to today’s world.

https://operaparallele.org/

https://www.johnholiday.com/

MUSIC IN THE FAULT ZONE: EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC @ MILLS COLLEGE (1939 to the present)

Littlefield Concert Hall and Lisser Hall

Oakland CA

4/21- 4/24/22 @ 4:00PM and 8:00PM

The Mills College Music Department and Center for Contemporary Music Presents:

Music in the Fault Zone: Experimental Music at Mills College (1939 to the Present)

David’s guest is David Bernstein, Professor of Music and Current Music Department Chair at Mills College since 1989. He is the driving force of Music in the Fault Zone, a four-day festival of concerts featuring the music of trailblazing composers including Darius Milhaud, John Cage, Anthony Braxton, Terry Riley and Roscoe Mitchell to name a few. Cross-genre and cross-cultural composers and multi-instrumentalists whose work and performances must be seen and heard in person. Allow your senses to be musically and aurally transported to an expanded world of sounds not always heard in the same room, or in one piece.

The results can be beautiful, haunting, noisy, yet all in the spirit of creating with freedom.

Ahead of their time, Mills College’s long history of musical and sound experimentation has also laid the foundation for progressive music throughout the decades, and they continue to uphold the ‘tradition’ of taking musical chances.

https://performingarts.mills.edu/programs/mills-music-now/fault-zone/index.php

https://performingarts.mills.edu/programs/mills-music-now/fault-zone/history.php

CAMELOT

SUNNYVALE COMMUNITY PLAYERS

SUNNYVALE COMMUNITY THEATRE

4/16 – 5/8/22 – evening and matinee performances

David also talks with Kevin Surace, Producer and Musical Director of Camelot, and Artistic Director of the Sunnyvale Community Players.

SCP will close out their 53rd season with Lerner and Loewe’s Broadway gem Camelot. This production can only best be seen in person which will include a 24-piece live orchestra, 30-person cast, and beautiful sets and projects. A must-see in person.

https://www.sunnyvaleplayers.org/camelot

https://www.sunnyvaleplayers.org/

BEN JONES: LOVE SONGS

@ FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO / SF

4/21/22 – 8:00PM

ONE NIGHT ONLY!

The world needs Love Songs. And award-winning vocalist Ben Jones will be @ Feinstein’s at The Nikko to bring to the live stage the songs of artists and composers ranging from Tom Waits to Stephen Sondheim, from Brandi Carlile to Rodgers & Hammerstein, to name just a few. Musical direction will be by the legendary Ron Abel, a multi-award winning composer/producer/arranger/orchestrator/conductor.

Jones is an alumnus of Chanticleer, former cast member of Beach Blanket Babylon, and frequent soloist with the San Francisco Symphony. Be sure to check out his recorded collaborations with the Alexander String Quartet at his website below.

Join Jones for this one night only performance which promises to lift your soul and bring vocal and musical light and love to all who attend.

https://www.feinsteinssf.com/event-details/11746005/ben-jones-love-songs/

https://www.benjonessinger.com/

