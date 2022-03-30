ODC 50+ Anniversary Gala and Dance Downtown-Brenda Way and Dexandro Montalvo | Cal Performances Jamie Barton & Jake Heggie | Kronos Festival @ SFJAZZ Center-Composer Soon Yeon Lyuh | SF Playhouse “Water by the Spoonful”

ODC/DANCE

50+ ANNIVERSARY GALA

BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA THEATER AT YBCA / SF

4/1/22 – 5:00PM

https://odc.dance/gala

DANCE DOWNTOWN

3/31 – 4/10/22

https://odc.dance/downtown

This just in!

ODC/Dance celebrates five + decades of groundbreaking, transformative and simply fearless dance. David will be joined by Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way and guest choreographer Dexandro Montalvo.

Dance Downtown will also feature Vámonas, a world premiere by Montalvo.

https://www.odc.dance/

CAL PERFORMANCES / UC BERKELEY – HERTZ HALL

JAMIE BARTON, MEZZO-SOPRANO

JAKE HEGGIE, PIANO

4/3/22 – 3:00PM

Join David as he speaks with pianist Jake Heggie about his work and upcoming concert this weekend with mezzo-soprano, Jamie Barton. Their album “Unexpected Shadows” is nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award – Best Classical Solo Album category. Longtime friends and collaborators, they create work that is beautiful, haunting, evocative, stunning.

Join them at this Sunday afternoon’s concert and cheer them on in person!

(Happy Birthday, Jake!)

https://calperformances.org/events/2021-22/recital/jamie-barton-jake-heggie-2122/

https://calperformances.org/program-notes/2021-22/jamie-barton-and-jake-heggie/

https://jakeheggie.com/

https://www.jamiebartonmezzo.com/

KRONOS FESTIVAL

@ SFJAZZ CENTER / SF

FEATURED COMPOSER SOO YEON LYUH

4/7 – 4/9/22

Composer Soo Yeon Lyuh, a frequent collaborator with the Kronos Quartet, challenges the boundaries and expands the possibilities of Western music and instruments, through her own mastery of the haegeum (a two-stringed Korean bowed instrument) . A featured work in the Festival will be “Tattoo”, her composition based on her experience of a random shooting incident in 2015.

Her compositions, instrumental techniques and collaborations can be described genre-defying, all with a social and cultural consciousness.

https://kronosquartet.org/kronos-festival-2022/

https://www.sooyeonlyuh.com/

SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE

“WATER BY THE SPOONFUL”

By Quiara Alegría Hudes

Directed by Denis Blasor

3/16 – 4/23/22

2012 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/