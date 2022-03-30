ODC 50+ Anniversary Gala and Dance Downtown-Brenda Way and Dexandro Montalvo | Cal Performances Jamie Barton & Jake Heggie | Kronos Festival @ SFJAZZ Center-Composer Soo Yeon Lyuh | SF Playhouse “Water by the Spoonful” Xander DeAngeles and Lara Maria
This week in On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way and Guest Choreographer Dexandro Montalvo | Cal Performances – Grammy Award-nominated Pianist Jake Heggie | Kronos Festival featured Composer Soo Yeon Lyuh | SF Playhouse “Water by the Spoonful” Xander DeAngeles and Lara Maria |
ODC/DANCE
50+ ANNIVERSARY GALA
BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA THEATER AT YBCA / SF
4/1/22 – 5:00PM
ODC/DANCE
DANCE DOWNTOWN
BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA THEATER AT YBCA / SF
3/31 – 4/10/22
ODC/Dance celebrates five + decades of groundbreaking, transformative and simply fearless dance. David will be joined by Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way and guest choreographer Dexandro Montalvo.
Dance Downtown will also feature Vámonas, a world premiere by Montalvo.
CAL PERFORMANCES / UC BERKELEY – HERTZ HALL
JAMIE BARTON, MEZZO-SOPRANO
JAKE HEGGIE, PIANO
4/3/22 – 3:00PM
Join David as he speaks with pianist Jake Heggie about his work and upcoming concert this weekend with mezzo-soprano, Jamie Barton. Their album “Unexpected Shadows” is nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award – Best Classical Solo Album category. Longtime friends and collaborators, they create work that is beautiful, haunting, evocative, stunning.
https://calperformances.org/events/2021-22/recital/jamie-barton-jake-heggie-2122/
https://calperformances.org/program-notes/2021-22/jamie-barton-and-jake-heggie/
https://jakeheggie.com/
https://www.jamiebartonmezzo.com/
KRONOS FESTIVAL
@ SFJAZZ CENTER / SF
FEATURED COMPOSER SOO YEON LYUH
4/7 – 4/9/22
David talks with Composer Soo Yeon Lyuh, a frequent collaborator with the Kronos Quartet, challenges the boundaries and expands the possibilities of Western music and instruments, through her own mastery of the haegeum (a two-stringed Korean bowed instrument) . A featured work in the Festival will be “Tattoo (Extended Version)”, her composition based on her experience of a random shooting incident in 2015.
Her compositions, instrumental techniques and collaborations can be described genre-defying, all with a social and cultural consciousness.
https://kronosquartet.org/kronos-festival-2022/
SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE
“WATER BY THE SPOONFUL”
By Quiara Alegría Hudes
Directed by Denise Blasor
3/16 – 4/23/22
Cast members Xander DeAngeles and Lara Maria join David to talk about the current stage run of “Water by the Spoonful”, the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/
https://www.baystages.com/wp-content/uploads/SFPH-2122.04-online-v03.pdf