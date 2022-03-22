California Symphony “Illuminate” Composer Katherine Balch | Ragazzi Boys Chorus’ Young Men’s Ensemble Conductor Travis Rogers | Director Tanika Baptiste "How Black Mothers Say I Love You" @ Theatre Rhinoceros | Dr Philippa Kelly, Resident Dramaturg @ Cal Shakes with Peter Robinson
This week in On The Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with Composer Katherine Balch - California Symphony’s program French Impressions - Ragazzi Boys Chorus’ Young Men’s Ensemble Director Travis Rogers and the upcoming concert Cantate! The Joy of Singing - Director Tanika Baptiste How Black Mothers Say I Love You @ Theatre Rhinoceros - Peter Robinson returns with Dr Philippa Kelly, Resident Dramaturg @ Cal Shakes.
CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY FRENCH IMPRESSIONS PROGRAM
PRESENTS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “ILLUMINATE” BY COMPOSER KATHERINE BALCH
LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS / WALNUT CREEK CA
MARCH 26, 2022 / 7:30PM
March 27, 2022 / 4:00PM
Join David as he speaks with Composer Katherine Balch about “Illuminate”, the centerpiece of the French Impressions program. Selected by Balch personally, Mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra and sopranos Molly Netter and Alexandra Smither will perform the work.
Balch’s works create a sonic world for the listener to hear familiar sounds/voices, juxtaposed with textural aural landscapes, from the dissonant to the ethereal. All to spark and surprise the senses.
French Impressions will also include Three Studies after Couperin by British composer Thomas Adès (an arrangement of three harpsichord pieces by the French Baroque master, François Couperin). To Danse by Debussy, and Ravel’s Ma mère I’Oye (Mother Goose).
RAGAZZI BOYS CHORUS
CANTATE! THE JOY OF SINGING
MISSION SANTA CLARA DE ASIS / SANTA CLARA CA
MARCH 26, 2022 / 2:00PM
Travis Rogers, Ragazzi’s Young Men’s Ensemble Director, was the choral music director at Napa High School (Napa CA) for 37 years, leading choirs at the school to world famous venues and competitions around the world. He retired, only to return to choral conducting. He joins David to talk about Ragazzi and the upcoming concert on 3/26/22.
Founded in 1987, Ragazzi is based in the Peninsula, and offers young people a place to explore and learn to express their vocal talents and discover their voice.
HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU West Coast Premiere
DIRECTOR TANIKA BAPTISTE
THEATRE RHINOCEROS
4229 18TH ST. (Spark Arts in the Castro) / SF
MARCH 17 – APRIL 3, 2022 (evenings and matinées)
How Black Mothers Say I Love You (written by Trey Anthony) will be Tanika Baptiste’ fifth production as Director for Theatre Rhinoceros. David will speak with Baptiste about the play, and its unique place on stage and in the theater world.
Founded in 1977 in San Francisco, Theatre Rhinoceros is the longest-running queer theatre in the world. It remains dedicated to giving queer artists a place to create and produce works, and a stage to see their lives represented.
Peter Robinson interviews Dr Philippa Kelly, Resident Dramaturg @ Cal Shakes.
As it is Women’s History Month, Peter’s guest Dr. Kelly is a true Renaissance woman…she will cover Shakespeare, Marin High School Philosophical Essay Competition (she is a judge), and why analytical thinking is important in everyday life.
