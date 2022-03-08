TheatreWorks “Sense and Sensibility” Composer Paul Gordon and Director Robert Kelly | SF Girls Chorus Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony guest conductor Cy Ginwala | Pianist/Composer Helen Sung

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY “SENSE AND SENSIBILITY” / LUCIE STERN THEATRE PALO ALTO

Join David as he speaks with Composer Paul Gordon and Director Robert Kelly about the musical adaptation of this timeless Jane Austin classic. Experience the charm and romance of Regency England, and the passion of love and loss in the lives of the Dashwood sisters – through music.

https://theatreworks.org/season51/sense-and-sensibility/

http://paul-gordon.weebly.com/

SF GIRLS CHORUS PRESENTS BOBBY MCFERRIN’S CIRCLE SONGS / BAYVIEW OPERA HOUSE SF

David talks with SFGC Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe about the upcoming collaboration with Bobby McFerrin. Ever the vocal pioneer and innovator, McFerrin brings his unmistakable voice to the SFGC for an afternoon of original works.

The show will also feature the world premiere of Theresa Wong’s In Stillness I Sing (collaboration with pianist Sarah Cahill), and SFGC previously commissioned works by Pamela Z and Tania León.

Come spend the afternoon with the SFGC – guiding and helping the future of choral voices - to discover their voice - while enriching the community and cultural landscape.

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/

https://www.sfgirlschorus.org/performances

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY / CY GINWALA

David speaks with guest conductor Cy Ginwala about the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony’s upcoming 3/12/22 concert @ St. Mark’s Lutheran Church SF – just ahead of their Pride 2022 Concert in June.

Since 2008, the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony is dedicated to LGBTQ musicians and composers – to provide visibility and a stage for these talents and musical voices to be heard. Through a mission statement on maintaining artist excellence, inclusion and diversity, crossover programming and appeal, BARS has created a movement for the LGBTQ community to be represented at all levels of creative endeavors. To give exposure to these talented people, to be seen and to be heard – with Pride.

https://bars-sf.org/

https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2022/3/12/bay-area-rainbow-symphony-concert

HELEN SUNG / JAZZ PIANIST AND COMPOSER

Join David as he talks with Helen Sung before she lands in the SF Bay Area for performances including the Hammer Theatre “Black Cab Jazz” series in San Jose.

An acclaimed pianist and composer, Helen celebrates her latest release Quartet + (co-produced by Regina Carter) on Sunnyside Records.

Hailing from Houston TX, Helen’s jazz journey began while attending the University of Texas at Austin.

Her musical life and career continues with performances with illustrious jazz legends, and recorded projects that keep an eye on the past, while informing the future of the possibilities of jazz.

https://www.helensung.com/

https://hammertheatre.com/events-list/

https://jazztimes.com/features/profiles/helen-sung-a-force-for-progress/

https://downbeat.com/reviews/detail/quartet