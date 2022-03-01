SF Symphony Youth Orchestra Maestro Daniel Stewart and Composer/DJ Mason Bates | SF Ballet Music Director Martin West "Don Quixote" | "Mostly British Film Festival" Ruthe Stein
This week in On The Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SFSYO Maestro Daniel Stewart and Composer/DJ Mason Bates - SF Ballet Music Director Martin West "Don Quixote" - Peter Robinson returns to speak with Ruthe Stein about the "Mostly British Film Festival"
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM
SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA
Join David as he speaks with Maestro Daniel Stewart and Composer/DJ Mason Bates about the upcoming SFSYO concert this Sunday 3/6/22 at Davies Symphony Hall.
Spend the afternoon with the SFSYO as they perform:
Gabriella Smith / Tumblebird Contrails
Mason Bates / Mothership
Gustav Holst / The Planets
Celebrate youth – and the young at heart – as the SFSYO presents new musical and compositional voices.
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Youth-Orchestra-march-6
https://www.sfsymphony.org/EducationCommunity/SFS-Youth-Orchestra
https://www.sfsymphony.org/EducationCommunity/Music-Connects-Kids
http://danielpatrickstewart.com/
https://www.masonbates.com/
SF BALLET “DON QUIXOTE”
David talks with SF Ballet Music Director Martin West as they celebrate the return of their production of Cervantes’ timeless (and humorous) story, and honor Helgi Tomasson’s final season at THE SF Ballet.
This special production also marks Tomasson’s and Choreographer Yuri Possokhov's years of collaborations.
Come bask in the visual and sonic colors of “Don Quixote”:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/don-quixote/
https://www.sfballet.org/school-education/youth-family/
RUTHE STEIN "MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL 2022"
Peter Robinson returns with Ruthe Stein to discuss the upcoming Mostly British Film Festival 2022 at the Vogue Theatre/SF (March 10-17). Ruthe is the founder of the Festival and a long-time movie critic for the SF Chronicle.