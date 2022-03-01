SF Symphony Youth Orchestra Maestro Daniel Stewart and Composer/DJ Mason Bates | SF Ballet Music Director Martin West "Don Quixote" | "Mostly British Film Festival" Ruthe Stein

SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Join David as he speaks with Maestro Daniel Stewart and Composer/DJ Mason Bates about the upcoming SFSYO concert this Sunday 3/6/22 at Davies Symphony Hall.

Spend the afternoon with the SFSYO as they perform:

Gabriella Smith / Tumblebird Contrails

Mason Bates / Mothership

Gustav Holst / The Planets

Celebrate youth – and the young at heart – as the SFSYO presents new musical and compositional voices.

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Youth-Orchestra-march-6

https://www.sfsymphony.org/EducationCommunity/SFS-Youth-Orchestra

https://www.sfsymphony.org/EducationCommunity/Music-Connects-Kids

http://danielpatrickstewart.com/

https://www.masonbates.com/

SF BALLET “DON QUIXOTE”

David talks with SF Ballet Music Director Martin West as they celebrate the return of their production of Cervantes’ timeless (and humorous) story, and honor Helgi Tomasson’s final season at THE SF Ballet.

This special production also marks Tomasson’s and Choreographer Yuri Possokhov's years of collaborations.

Come bask in the visual and sonic colors of “Don Quixote”:

https://www.sfballet.org/productions/don-quixote/

https://www.sfballet.org/school-education/youth-family/

RUTHE STEIN "MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL 2022"

Peter Robinson returns with Ruthe Stein to discuss the upcoming Mostly British Film Festival 2022 at the Vogue Theatre/SF (March 10-17). Ruthe is the founder of the Festival and a long-time movie critic for the SF Chronicle.

http://mostlybritish.org/