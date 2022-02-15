YPSO Maestro David Ramadanoffin - Opera Parallele "Sophia's Forest" West Coast Premier @ Grace Cathedral - Martin Luther McCoy @ MoAD - Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History (book release)

This week in On The Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with YPSO Maestro David Ramadanoffin about the program, orchestra and European tour. The orchestra's Winter Concert will be 2/26/22 featuring the works of three 20th Century composers.

https://www.ypsomusic.org/

David will also talk with Opera Parallele "Sophia's Forest" composer Lembit Beecher and Creative Director Brian Staubenfield. The opera's West Coast Premier will be 2/24/22 at Grace Cathedral in SF.

www.operaparallele.org/sophia

Also joining David will be Martin Luther McCoy. McCoy's upcoming multimedia presentation and performance will be at MoAD in SF on 2/26/22.

https://www.moadsf.org/event/sfjazz-and-moad-co-present-a-black-history-month-celebration-concert-with-martin-luther-mccoy

This performance will close out the exhibitions:

Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks and Billie Zangewa: Thread for a Web Begun

Plus, you’ll hear from the authors of a new book on the Bay Area comedy scene Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History, Nina G and OJ Patterson. The book was released on Valentine's Day 2/14/22, and will be celebrated in-person:

February 17 @ 7pm, Beat Museum, San Francisco

February 19 @ 4pm, Alameda Comedy Club, Alameda

and via Zoom February 20 @ 1pm, Books on B., Hayward

On The Arts, with host David Latulippe, heard live on February 17 at 1pm, to be archived at this location until the internet dies. Listen now or anytime…