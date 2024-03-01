Eryka: No cucaracha energy

Eryka’s grandfather used to play country music when they’d spend time together. Those songs and their stories resonated with Eryka in different ways, so they brought a couple of tracks by Zach Bryan to get us into their signature high vibrations. Listen above to hear more about the songs Eryka can’t stop listening to.





“I think people hear country and they're like, I don't want to listen to it. That's why I say genre-bending a lot, to stay away from labels that sometimes have been marketed in a certain way.”

Intro song: BALTHVS - Johanna's Dream

Johanna's Dream

Song 1: Zach Bryan - God Speed

“The lyrics are beautiful He's an amazing songwriter. It's a beautiful track that really settles me and grounds me down.”

- Eryka

Song 2 - Zach Bryan - Hey Driver

“First of all, it's about going out into those open roads, road trips, two lanes going in opposite directions, beautiful skies, sunset, sunrises, [it] just sets the tone."

Song 3 - Aretha Franklin - Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)

“I would say that most folks have a song that takes you to that place where you're like, I don't want to hear that song. I remember that person and this and that. And that's just a groove.”

Catch Eryka Sundays 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and hosting Los Goodtimes, a viaje through all the Latin frequencies.

