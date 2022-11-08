Maria Yates

Maria [muh-RY-uh] Yates was 10 years old the first time she stepped behind a mic and belted her heart to listeners unknown. A lifelong passion was ignited that day. Despite moving around as a kid, Maria put down deep roots in the South and Midwest and local radio provided the soundtrack along the way. Like many that were lulled by the siren song of radio, Maria's recalls the days of taping favorite tracks off the air and recording imaginary interviews with her favorite bands. While earning a degree in Music Engineering Technology, Maria finally made her DJ debut on WCRD 90.3 at her alma mater, Ball State University. She has been an active DJ at KALX Berkeley 90.7 since 2015, serving in various other capacities at the station including News Director and Program Review Committee Chair. Maria is currently the Lead Teacher of KALW's newest program – the Uncuffed Broadcast DJ program inside Solano State Prison.