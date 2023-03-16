© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
It's a Good Day to Change the World

Isha Clarke on how to believe in your power

By Lauren Schiller
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT
Isha image.png

This week, we hear from Isha Clarke about how to believe in your power. Isha is a founding member of Youth vs. Apocalypse, an activist organization that organized the first-ever Youth Climate Strike in the Bay Area. Isha has been fighting for climate justice since junior high school. That's when they spoke out against a coal terminal slated to be built in their hometown of Oakland, CA. A few years later they confronted senator Dianne Feinstein about the Green New Deal in a video that went viral. Isha believes we all have the power to reverse the climate crisis.

It's a Good Day to Change the World
Lauren Schiller
Lauren Schiller is the host and creator ofInflection Point, a podcast and nationally syndicated public radio show about how women rise up. Launched in 2015, and produced in partnership with KALW and PRX, Inflection Point was one of the first radio shows and podcasts in the country to exclusively feature conversations with women about how they build power and lead change. In 2008, Lauren co-created and co-hosted “The Lady Brain Show”, one of the first ever female-led podcasts. Lauren is an award-winning producer, was the Executive Producer of Audio for Salon Media, where she is a regular contributor, and has been a guest host for “The Conversation” on BBC World Service. Lauren is also a speaker and moderator at live events including INFORUM, The Commonwealth Club, Bay Area Book Festival, JCCSF, and Cal Performances
