Isha Clarke on how to believe in your power

This week, we hear from Isha Clarke about how to believe in your power. Isha is a founding member of Youth vs. Apocalypse, an activist organization that organized the first-ever Youth Climate Strike in the Bay Area. Isha has been fighting for climate justice since junior high school. That's when they spoke out against a coal terminal slated to be built in their hometown of Oakland, CA. A few years later they confronted senator Dianne Feinstein about the Green New Deal in a video that went viral. Isha believes we all have the power to reverse the climate crisis.