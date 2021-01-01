In Deep with Angie Coiro
Angie Coiro is one of the Bay Area’s most engaged and skillful interviewers. On her new show, In Deep with Angie Coiro, Angie and her guests dive into conversations that matter, casting a sharp, inquisitive eye on America’s cultural underpinnings: politics, art, and society.
It’s recorded live at Kepler’s Books in Menlo Park, one of the Bay Area’s great independent bookstores. Tune in — or join Angie for a live taping at Kepler’s.
Angie speaks with Editor at Large,Talking Points Memo, John B Judis about his new book "The Socialist Awakening".
Indeep with Angie Coiro now heard on Tuesday at 2pm on KALW 91.7FM.
This week Angie's in conversation with Nancy L. Rosenblum Research Professor of Ethics in Politics and Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences…
Indeep with Angie Coiro now heard on Tuesday at 2pm on KALW 91.7FM. This afternoon Angie speaks withdirector /writer of both documentary films &…