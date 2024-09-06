Folk Music & Beyond 9/7/24

Live Music on KALW 91.7!

San Miguel Fraser performs live in the KALW studios 2 pm this Saturday (9/7)—“Folk Music & Beyond” welcomes two dynamic, enormously talented fiddlers Castilian singer Maria San Miguel from Spain and Celtic-American musician Galen Fraser from California. They’ll perform traditional songs from their homelands along with their original compositions.

San Miguel Fraser will perform later Saturday evening (9/7) at the Backroom in Berkeley. The address is 1984 Bonita Avenue.

“Folk Music & Beyond” can be heard every Saturday 2 to 4 pm on 91.7 and on-line at kalw.org Playlists of every program are available by visiting our website http://www.kalwfolk.org