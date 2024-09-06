© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Folk Music & Beyond 9/7/24

Published September 6, 2024 at 4:32 PM PDT
Live Music on KALW 91.7!
San Miguel Fraser performs live in the KALW studios 2 pm this Saturday (9/7)—“Folk Music & Beyond” welcomes two dynamic, enormously talented fiddlers Castilian singer Maria San Miguel from Spain and Celtic-American musician Galen Fraser from California.  They’ll perform traditional songs from their homelands along with their original compositions.

San Miguel Fraser will perform later Saturday evening (9/7) at the Backroom in Berkeley. The address is 1984 Bonita Avenue.

“Folk Music & Beyond” can be heard every Saturday 2 to 4 pm on 91.7 and on-line at kalw.org  Playlists of every program are available by visiting our website http://www.kalwfolk.org

