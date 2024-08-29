A Chance To Harmonize on Labor Day

Labor Day Special this Saturday (8/31) 2 to 4 pm—“Folk Music & Beyond” celebrates Labor Day weekend this Saturday with a look back at the 1930s and how the seeds of the first folk revival movement were planted with help from the Roosevelt administration. Author and singer Sheryl Kaskowitz will join us to talk about her new book, “A Chance to Harmonize: How FDR’s Hidden Music Unit Sought to Save America from the Great Depression, One Song at a Time.” We’ll listen to some of the music unit’s rare archival recordings and labor songs by Pete Seeger, Mike Seeger, Bascom Lamar Lunsford, Woody Guthrie, and Rosalie Sorrels. And we’ll give away copies of Sheryl’s book!